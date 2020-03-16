 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman forced to cover her boobs with inflatable lobster after being locked out of spa naked. Sorry, folks. No pics of the lobster (possible nsfw content on page)
    Awkward, Sauna, Anbara Salam, Towel, final post, British-Arab author of Things Bright, The Doors, Shame, young woman  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure someone may have come across videos of this same type of thing from Japan on the 'hub sites.
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unmarked fire escape door.  This definitely happened.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is like that Geico commercial come to life.

"that guy's the worst."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just boobs? Not her robster craw?
 
mononymous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without pics.

/Stupid sexy lobster
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Raises an important question, why does an old German woman have an inflatable lobster?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pub-invented-journalism at it's finest!
 
drayno76
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A boobie thread with no pics.

/That's leaves me crabby.
//Yeah I'm shellfsih, what'cha gunna do about it?  Call the cods?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mononymous: This thread is useless without pics.

/Stupid sexy lobster


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was it a Rock lobster?
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some sexy lobsters:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drayno76: A boobie thread with no pics.

/That's leaves me crabby.
//Yeah I'm shellfsih, what'cha gunna do about it?  Call the cods?


I said, "Forget the cods, this guy's gonna need a sturgeon."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Was it a Rock lobster?


Well it wasn't a rock!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess she was...in hot water.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Rock lobster


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HERE COMES A BIKINI WHALE!
 
moku9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we get a pic of the clam?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My very first business travel had my in San Francisco. We had a 6 am flight and I was very nervous about missing the flight home. I ended up waking up in the middle of the night walking around the hotel in my underwear. I kept walking and slowly realized the shiat sandwich I was in. I had to go up to the front desk and ask for a key.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: drayno76: A boobie thread with no pics.

/That's leaves me crabby.
//Yeah I'm shellfsih, what'cha gunna do about it?  Call the cods?

I said, "Forget the cods, this guy's gonna need a sturgeon."


That one halibut joke there buddy but don't get crabby if you flounder on open mike night.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
title...no pics.
me....no clicks.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: That one halibut joke there buddy but don't get crabby if you flounder on open mike night.


Wet Dream-Kip Addotta
Youtube vEZG14eGmR8
 
ar393
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Germany, like most nations, had rules about fire escape signage.

Things like this are required:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back around 1964-65 in Orange County, CA, the girls in my middle school would from time to time carry a naked girl out of the locker room, dump her on the ground, and then run back inside and hold the door closed so she couldn't get back in.

It was a ". . ." fire drill of a scene, lots of guys suddenly holding their hands at their crotch to hide the excitement.

Of course the view was almost entire a rear end deal as the young lady was pounding on the door and screaming. Usually took about a minute before the PE teacher (girls) could get the door open.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brap: An unmarked fire escape door.  This definitely happened.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

I'd eat her lobster.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of situation and that word is:

Totaleübertreibungundlügenumaufmerksam​keitsympathieundreaktionenvonfremdenzu​maximieren.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Think the internet would have more photos of Helen Hunt walking around New York in a towel.
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mononymous: Some sexy lobsters:
[Fark user image 325x585]
[Fark user image 400x264]
[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x318]


The last one looks like Jean-luc Lobster.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet she's full of roe.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But it wasn't a boob.

It was a BOOB LOBSTER
 
ar393
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HootyMagoo: mononymous: Some sexy lobsters:
[Fark user image 325x585]
[Fark user image 400x264]
[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x318]

The last one looks like Jean-luc Lobster.


Lob-Ster Picard
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

global2019-static-cdn.kikuu.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

