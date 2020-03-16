 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Coronavirus do's and don'ts. Do: Wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom. Don't: Film yourself licking an airplane's toilet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or alternatively: How to prove you are an idiot and a disgusting individual in 30 seconds or less.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Or alternatively: How to prove you are an idiot and a disgusting individual in 30 seconds or less.


If someone like her wants to go around licking toilet seats, I say go for it and enjoy your 2 weeks of Instatweetbooktocking from your sick bed while you're quarantined.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to get the chunky stuff under the seat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, even without coronavirus, why would you do that?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bet she used to work for Blackberry.  With a RIMjob like that...
 
youncasqua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cute girl.

Who I wouldn't touch with a ten foot cock.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's cool to lick the toilet seat, it's just not cool to film it. Have some decency for the love of god!
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welp, there's a fetish I didn't know I had.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So many immortals in this world.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someday her grandchildren will discover this. "Nanna what did you do during the great pandemic of 2020?"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Cute girl.

Who I wouldn't touch with a ten foot cock.


Good. Cause you're not borrowing mine.
 
thornhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:

TikTok user Ava Louise, from Miami...

Of course.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty solid advice at any time.
 
Greylight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like the term plague rat for people that intentionally take risks of spreading Covid-19 to get attention.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We could cure COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and farking cancer, and this would STILL be a bad idea.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Ava Louise, a 22-year-old influencer, from Miami..."

/ Whar Florida tag? Whar?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is one nasty girl. Wouldn't stop me from poking her though. Just wouldnt kiss her.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

TikTok user Ava Louise, from Miami...

Of course.


Disturbed woman down with the sickness.
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: thornhill: FTFA:

TikTok user Ava Louise, from Miami...

Of course.

Disturbed woman down with the sickness.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Get down with the sickness.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've got something she can lick.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, that's a great way to get hepatitis from all the guys who piss on toilet seats.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Low standards...what's her number?
 
dready zim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, if she will do that to herself, she would let me do anything.

Have her quarantined for a fortnight, sprayed with Clorox and sent to my room.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: I've got something she can lick.


Try some Preparation-H first.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't catch covid 'cause I've already died from Roundup.
 
I_P_Freelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's probably not even the worst place she's put her mouth.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kinda cute, bleach blind hair, and willing to lick an airplane toilet seat during a Pandemic?

Darling, you have a BRIGHT future in porn.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I_P_Freelie: That's probably not even the worst place she's put her mouth.


So you've met.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: youncasqua: Cute girl.

Who I wouldn't touch with a ten foot cock.

Good. Cause you're not borrowing mine.


King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Needs the Giggity tag.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...TikTok..."

Closed and walked away. Why does anyone continue to operate on that Sinon shiat?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Needs the Giggity tag.


No, Fark needs a "Horrified" toggle next to Smart and Funny. I count that as "horrible" four ways.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: I've got something she can lick.


Too lazy to clean your own bathroom?
 
I_P_Freelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I_P_Freelie: That's probably not even the worst place she's put her mouth.

So you've met.


(._. )
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't believe how many here are declaring interest in this woman.
You've gotta be kidding yourseves, but hey - shoot for the Moon, Farkers, Shoot for the Moon.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Needs the Giggity tag.


More like a Gaggity tag
 
funmonger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's her PornHub channel?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hate these people.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Disturbed - Down With The Sickness [Official Music Video]
Youtube 09LTT0xwdfw
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WHAT THE fark IS THE MATTER WITH PEOPLE?!?

/people like this should be completely shunned by society.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ima4nic8or: That is one nasty girl. Wouldn't stop me from poking her though. Just wouldnt kiss her.



What all do you think she's had in THAT?
 
