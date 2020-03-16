 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Is Bjork heading to a Supermax Prison? Will Billie Eilish mumble a new hit record?   (startribune.com)
    More: Awkward, Murder, Prison, Craig Bjork's fifth life sentence, Penology, Craig Bjork, latest murder conviction, Stillwater prison, 60-year-old prisoner  
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could be worse, could be electric chair
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Permanent isolation.  If you keep killing in prison, you're still a danger, and the state has a responsibility to the other inmates to provide as safe an environment as is possible.

I mean, personally, I'm perfectly fine with the death penalty for cases like his.  But if that's not on the cards, well, you can't trust him in the general population, so supermax it is.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ obligatory
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put him and the other murderers and rapists in a concrete pit.  Tell them last one alive goes free.  Then when there is a champion, fill in the pit with concrete.  Problem solved.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
aceshowbiz.comView Full Size


Would totally Bjork, if you know what I mean.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: Could be worse, could be electric chair


Or flanger.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And here I thought Billie was the Bad Guy.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: [aceshowbiz.com image 320x320]

Would totally Bjork, if you know what I mean.


She crazy.  Don't stick your djork in Bjork
/if you know what I mean
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He must be put in a state of the art detention center where he is held in place with magnets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Put him and the other murderers and rapists in a concrete pit.  Tell them last one alive goes free.  Then when there is a champion, fill in the pit with concrete.  Problem solved.


Where's the nuke? I was promised a nuke!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: [aceshowbiz.com image 320x320]

Would totally Bjork, if you know what I mean.


Thanks but we're not into that whole threesome thing. There is some toilet licking chick in the link below ... take a shot.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minute ago  

DrWhy: And here I thought Billie was the Bad Guy.


Duh.
 
