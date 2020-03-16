 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   What, were you expecting we weren't going to have to reset the clock during this pandemic?   (wgntv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm just impressed an albino, midget, songwriter was elected sheriff.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the America I know.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I am expecting much more of this, sadly.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did just have a thread about runs on gun stores.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That's the America I know.


Panicky, moronic idiots who are self-quarantining themselves into the stone age?
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: We did just have a thread about runs on gun stores.


Think of all the first time gun owners. With no safety training. And an itchy... butthole from lack of TP...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: We did just have a thread about runs on gun stores.


Makes me wonder if we'll have more deaths this year directly from the coronavirus or from assclowns shooting each other in order to get precious supplies. If it were any other country, I'd say the coronavirus will win, but this is America.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.  You may ask, why didn't this happening anywhere else?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least there won't be school shootings for a while.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are still in the prepper phase of the pandemic and any violence that occurs will be limited in scope. Soon enough panic will set in and then simple disputes over toilet paper will turn into riots. I'm still on the fence as to whether the body count from that will exceed the overall US COVID-19 fatality count. Seems like some areas are likely to see the worst of both.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Have fun pillaging the Costco!"
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOOH SAAAAY CAN YOU SEEEEEEE...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: thehellisthis: We did just have a thread about runs on gun stores.

Think of all the first time gun owners. With no safety training. And an itchy... butthole from lack of TP...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: [Fark user image 800x461]


That's Texas AF.

It would amusing to have one in my bathroom, but it wouldn't work with the tropical theme I have going on in there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With tensions as high as they are.....I imagine that things will go sideways WAAAAAY quicker than normal. Add to that resource scarcity and limited mental healthcare....We're all going to die.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, is anyone surprised?  We literally just yesterday had Farkers promising to murder other Farkers for having more supplies than them.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at least school shootings are on hold for a couple weeks until the kids go back.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: WayneKerr: [Fark user image 800x461]

That's Texas AF.

It would amusing to have one in my bathroom, but it wouldn't work with the tropical theme I have going on in there.


Montezuma's revenge?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: With tensions as high as they are.....I imagine that things will go sideways WAAAAAY quicker than normal. Add to that resource scarcity and limited mental healthcare....We're all going to die.


Also, a percentage of people out of work with no income will start burglarizing and robbing just to survive.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: We are still in the prepper phase of the pandemic and any violence that occurs will be limited in scope. Soon enough panic will set in and then simple disputes over toilet paper will turn into riots. I'm still on the fence as to whether the body count from that will exceed the overall US COVID-19 fatality count. Seems like some areas are likely to see the worst of both.

[Fark user image 300x165] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Have fun pillaging the Costco!"


You can always count on (a subset of) Americans to do the stupidest possible thing, so I'm not on the fence.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: [Fark user image 800x461]


For the conversationalist in your life who just wants to shoot the shiat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: No, I am expecting much more of this, sadly.


I'm expecting an end times believer killing his whole family to spare them the pain of living the end times or something

Theres lots of crazies out there
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: I'm not on the fence


You have no idea what you're missing out on.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who thought we wouldn't have shootings during COVID lockdown hasn't seen the lines at gun stores.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, we're only allowed to be outraged at one thing at a time. That's why celebrities aren't tweeting about kids in cages any more.  Oh speaking of that I hear they are considering turning them into petting zoos.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Serious Black: I'm not on the fence

You have no idea what you're missing out on.


A white picket wedged so far up my ass it's popping out of my mouth?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees,

Revenge on an Asian (or South Asian) convenience store clerk for "causing" the corona-virus?

In Missouri I'd say odd are real good.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Doesn't matter, we're only allowed to be outraged at one thing at a time. That's why celebrities aren't tweeting about kids in cages any more.  Oh speaking of that I hear they are considering turning them into petting zoos.


Petting zoos during a health crisis primarily driven by contact?  Have you no decency?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: thehellisthis: We did just have a thread about runs on gun stores.

Think of all the first time gun owners. With no safety training. And an itchy... butthole from lack of TP...


Woo! First time gun owner here. I really just needed a way to turn off my bedroom lamp without getting out of bed.

/now where did I leave that thingamajig?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Serious Black: I'm not on the fence

You have no idea what you're missing out on.


It vibrates
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The_Sponge: WayneKerr: [Fark user image 800x461]

That's Texas AF.

It would amusing to have one in my bathroom, but it wouldn't work with the tropical theme I have going on in there.

Montezuma's revenge?



I chuckled.

/Had it once back in college.
//Ugh.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it over TP
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Serious Black: I'm not on the fence

You have no idea what you're missing out on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store..."

Well he came, but he did not go.

/The tragedy is this tasteless joke
//Is this a really a chain?
///I fear the Google results
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samsonite Swan: Well he came, but he did not go.

/The tragedy is this tasteless joke


Did you taste it? Can't knock it until you try it!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the good news is the guns are safe from coronavirus.  so there's that
 
jso2897
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: And so it begins.  You may ask, why didn't this happening anywhere else?


When you name a gas station the "Kum & Go", you can pretty much expect that sooner or later it will drive some poor bastard over the edge.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the good news is the guns are safe from coronavirus.  so there's that


Corona-bullets are all the new rage
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Thank You Black Jesus!: the good news is the guns are safe from coronavirus.  so there's that

Corona-bullets are all the new rage



On Friday I took an Uber to my favorite bar.  My driver's English was exceptionally fluent, but I could tell it wasn't his first language....because he asked me if I was "afraid of catching the coronas".

The beer/virus joke is old and tired, but I kind of regret not saying "Not at all....they don't serve Corona."

/Which is true.  :-)
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know bashing cops is a Fark favorite, but anyone who runs into a building where someone is shooting at everyone deserves some big time praise.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: iheartscotch: With tensions as high as they are.....I imagine that things will go sideways WAAAAAY quicker than normal. Add to that resource scarcity and limited mental healthcare....We're all going to die.

Also, a percentage of people out of work with no income will start burglarizing and robbing just to survive.


We call those "targets" in the shooting world
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Weatherkiss: Serious Black: I'm not on the fence

You have no idea what you're missing out on.

A white picket wedged so far up my ass it's popping out of my mouth?


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Weatherkiss: Serious Black: I'm not on the fence

You have no idea what you're missing out on.

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Durex.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I know bashing cops is a Fark favorite, but anyone who runs into a building where someone is shooting at everyone deserves some big time praise.


typically they dont... 

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/04/us​/​parkland-scot-peterson.html
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I know bashing cops is a Fark favorite, but anyone who runs into a building where someone is shooting at everyone deserves some big time praise.


They get that all the praise they are entitled to every time they get paid, plus medical, plus pension, plus the license to wreck any citizen's life.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Both officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions," Williams said.

Worded like a UK military dispatch.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, dude tried to rob the place and got all shooty, and then shot it out with the cops.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Im fully expecting people to get shot and killed over food and basic staples
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thunderpickle: And so it begins.  You may ask, why didn't this happening anywhere else?

When you name a gas station the "Kum & Go", you can pretty much expect that sooner or later it will drive some poor bastard over the edge.


The gas is unleaded. The customers...not so much.
 
