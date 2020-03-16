 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Annnnnnd The Fed just tossed another $1/2 trillion - with a "T" - on the bonfire   (cnbc.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't help last week, what the fark makes you think it's going to help this week?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is desperate to get his "The economy is doing great!" talking point back, at any cost (to the taxpayer).
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please explain to me how America can afford to throw trillions at a losing attempt to keep the economy afloat, yet you cannot afford to provide health care to its citizens.

Can we start rolling out the guillotines now?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not good.  This smacks of desperation...which the market will see right through.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big money deals and transfers are like drinking a foamy latte. Selling over valued stock and commodities to others dealing in overvalued stocks and commodities. It's all about buying in and believing the lie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should last an hour or two.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because giving money to the banks seemingly is free and doesn't have to be paid for.

But something like school lunches for children, just wasted money really.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set your stopwatches, see how many minutes this lasts.  I've got $10 on 25 minutes.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure hungry school kids will love the taste of seeing this and knowing that at least these stains of humanity will be well fed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's like $1500 for every American, thrown away. Dope.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha money printer go brrrr
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was listening to someone on MSNBC this morning on the way to work, and his statement was that we need to forget about Wall Street, we need to forget about shareholder value.  The most important thing we need to be doing is helping the workers, the employees who have been sent home from work for 14+ days.  The workers who most likely are not getting paid.  They have bills to pay, they need food, rent etc.  If they don't have money, they're not going to be spending money, and won't have money to spend when their jobs comes back.  If it does.

Millions of workers have been temporarily with an option on permanently cut from their jobs.  They need to know they will have a job in the future, and a place to live tonight.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is they're just trying to drain the treasury into the banks.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't hear bankers fretting about who is going to pay for it. Funny how they've conditioned the poor to vote in their favor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall Street can eat shiat and die.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's not real money, guys! It's magic money that fixes everything. No, you can't have any. No, you can't see it. Only the great wizard Fed gets to handle the magic money.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It farkin pisses me off that our government is willing to prop up big business to the tune of trillions of dollars, while the idea of giving every citizen some money to help get through this crisis is 'evil socialism'

Goddamn republican pieces of garbage. They can all DIAF
 
ShawnKemp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey FARK!  What the FED is doing here is not "spending" or "throwing" more money at the problem.  Read the article.  They trade cash for solid securities, like treasuries.  It's a swap.  Has nothing to do with the deficit and also has nothing to do with being able to pay for things like health care of free college etc.  This is a crazy time, but stop being idiotic with the comments.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time they do this the markets seem to crater even further.

It's like on a sinking ship and they're tossing cargo overboard to lighten the load and everyone is "ok, things are bad but we're taking action" and then the captain comes out and tells everyone they need to start tossing food and drinking water overboard too.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But how will we be able to PAY for it?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kinda, sorta. They're trading cash for things like asset backed securities. The Fed isn't simply "throwing trillions into the market", but it also isn't doing anything to prop up the actual economy, either (i.e., the flow of goods, services, and spending). The best way to describe what they're doing is trying to keep The Market from shiatting the bed long enough for The Job Creators (tax cuts be upon them) to be able either cash out while they still can, or to minimize their losses.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Fed had a very limited toolset right now. Partly because we never put things back after the last recession to prepare for the next one. And the Senate probably won't pass a proper stimulus package, just like last time. I don't think there is a mechanism for the Federal Reserve to just "give money to people."
 
starlost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

i never learned about the stock market or played it. this cash somehow gives investors as a whole but not individual companies/people/banks to buy stocks? a airline or cruise ship company that has it stock out of control gets pulled out of the fire?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I was listening to someone on MSNBC this morning on the way to work, and his statement was that we need to forget about Wall Street, we need to forget about shareholder value.  The most important thing we need to be doing is helping the workers, the employees who have been sent home from work for 14+ days.  The workers who most likely are not getting paid.  They have bills to pay, they need food, rent etc.  If they don't have money, they're not going to be spending money, and won't have money to spend when their jobs comes back.  If it does.

Millions of workers have been temporarily with an option on permanently cut from their jobs.  They need to know they will have a job in the future, and a place to live tonight.


Fark them. Corporations need to  make useless gestures so it looks like they give a shiat. And they could use an excuse to cut expenditures on employers for a couple weeks and write it off.
 
starlost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nevermind. cnn cable just gave me a 15 answer i kinda understand.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fed conjures monet out of thin air, big banks then pawn t-bonds for that money, which is then used to buy More t-bonds from treasury which are pawned to Fed for more money conjures out of air.
How does this differ from Fed just buying bonds from Treasury i.e. printing money ala Zimbabwe?
 
starlost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
a 15 second answer i kinda understand. yes i'm drinking.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I was listening to someone on MSNBC this morning on the way to work, and his statement was that we need to forget about Wall Street, we need to forget about shareholder value.  The most important thing we need to be doing is helping the workers, the employees who have been sent home from work for 14+ days.  The workers who most likely are not getting paid.  They have bills to pay, they need food, rent etc.  If they don't have money, they're not going to be spending money, and won't have money to spend when their jobs comes back.  If it does.

Millions of workers have been temporarily with an option on permanently cut from their jobs.  They need to know they will have a job in the future, and a place to live tonight.


Now imagine what happens if people are furloughed for long enough that they have to skip a mortgage payment or two...

I'm not sure where the floor is on this shiatstorm, but I know we're dangerously high above it.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So going back the last 2 weeks, we've had:

$12 Trillion announced today
1% interest rate cut over the weekend
$700B in bond purchases over the weekend
0.5% interest rate cut march 3rd
$1.5Trillion injection into the bond market last week

That's a 1.5% interest rate cut, and $14.2Trillion dollars in spending after the CBO reported a nearly $1 Trillion deficit for 2019.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump will bankrupt this nation. He is that stupid and desperate. A man who can get away with anything will try anything to remain that way. Expect more unfortunate measures.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

So one 24 pack of Charmin?
 
madgonad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sigh

This is quantitative easing and not Federal stimulus spending. We aren't going into debt to do this.

What is happening is the Fed is adding liquidity (dollars) to the market by buying US bonds off the open market with brand new uncirculated dollars. This makes more dollars available for lending (at low rates), but the larger number of dollars in circulation would be considered inflationary.

Your economic professor would tell you that if there were $4T in dollars in circulation and the Fed added $2T more over a couple weeks there would be some serious inflation. However the same thing happened under Obama to recover from the recession. Major players are absorbing these inflows of currency and protecting investments with it. That protects the wider market from inflation but also provides additional grease for banks and investment firms to cover their positions.

So don't freak out. It isn't a terrible thing unlike the Trump Tax cuts that exploded the deficit and all the money went to the top.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it lasted as long as anyone expected. After rising to -1700 it's back down to -2100. Sitting at 21, 047 . So a close below 210 is a very real possibility.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We are trading money for tbills.  Those hold value very well.  Heck we were going to pay them off in a few years anyway
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Because Obama.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Missed the slash....so to correct myself:
$2.7 Trillion in spending, total.

For perspective, we are now at ~$8,250 for every man, woman, and child in the US.  Seems to me that could pay off a month or two of bills for most families.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've avoided commenting on these up to this point because of the expected derp it would generate, but you people do realize that when the Fed buys T-Bills, the money doesn't just disappear, right?  The government is going to pay that back.
 
madgonad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well it lasted as long as anyone expected. After rising to -1700 it's back down to -2100. Sitting at 21, 047 . So a close below 210 is a very real possibility.


Yes, I am guessing that the market will settle at around $20k, then when the new diagnosing of COVID19 peak has passed globally for a few weeks the market will take off quickly. I'm buying NOW, knowing that it might go down a bit more because I don't want to miss the rebound. China and Worst Korea have stabilized. My guess is that the US has another month to go.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Missed the slash....so to correct myself:
$2.7 Trillion in spending, total.

For perspective, we are now at ~$8,250 for every man, woman, and child in the US.  Seems to me that could pay off a month or two of bills for most families.


To correct you, that's $0 in spending.  The Federal Reserve is lending money TO the government, which might end up being spent, but that would happen through Congressional appropriations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republicans are really stigginit!
WINNING.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, how long until spending American money will be like spending yen?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

we're seeing the popping of the trump bubble on top of economic panic, I'm thinking we're going to fall at least another 7k points, maybe 10k.  I'm guessing the used car market goes next, that's been over leveraged for a few years.

The moves the government is making are going to drive inflation on a massive scale, once consumption across the world normalizes, especially oil, so it will come back, but the dollar ain't gonna be what it used to be.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two trillion dollars...divided between every person in the country would come out to around $5000 if my math is correct.

If that were the case, I would expect $20,000 for my wife and two daughters.  I could basically pay bills with that for at least three months.

Dumb assholes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

What a coont.

Her too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

They did that about a day after they switched us off the gold standard.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

If inflation kicks off, we are royally screwed.  We have no means to stop it.  We are then looking at depression.
 
madgonad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I actually submitted a weird proposal to test economic models back when I was a student.

My premis was what would happen if the Fed bought all US issued securities? How would markets respond to THAT much liquidity? What would banks and investment firms hold for security instead? This was long before the QE under Obama. I suggested this at a time that the US was actually NOT going into debt (if you ignore Social Security).
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm have a mortgage with a good bit left on it and hold little cash. Bring on the inflation.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I was listening to someone on MSNBC this morning on the way to work, and his statement was that we need to forget about Wall Street, we need to forget about shareholder value.  The most important thing we need to be doing is helping the workers, the employees who have been sent home from work for 14+ days.  The workers who most likely are not getting paid.  They have bills to pay, they need food, rent etc.  If they don't have money, they're not going to be spending money, and won't have money to spend when their jobs comes back.  If it does.

Millions of workers have been temporarily with an option on permanently cut from their jobs.  They need to know they will have a job in the future, and a place to live tonight.


Suspend all evictions until the national emergency is over.

That should be a joint public statement by Biden and Sanders.
 
hej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can somebody explain for dummies like me whether or not this means new money being printed/circulated VS existing money being loaned out?
 
