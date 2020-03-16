 Skip to content
(Centers for Disease Control) Where do you fall on the CDC's virus immunization schedule? Yeah worry not, you're probably not anywhere near the top
40
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, when manning the lifeboats...

Women and children Banking and Finance first!
The Captain must go down with the ship had nothing to do with the ship sinking.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing is very bad for the President's numbers, so the CDC has halted testing altogether.  Better to let Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics keep all the numbers confidential via HIPAA , assuming they eventually get their tests working.  There's only what, a week or two turnaround currently?  With about a 50 million person backlog?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for the flu, which is not COVID-19. If and when there is a vaccine, which is likely at least a year away, those priority categories are likely to change quite a bit.

Let's maybe get through the current crisis before furrowing your thick, caveman brow in a vain attempt to understand the future, submitter.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrolling scrolling scrolling... ah there it is.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Testing is very bad for the President's numbers, so the CDC has halted testing altogether. Better to let Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics keep all the numbers confidential via HIPAA, assuming they eventually get their tests working. There's only what, a week or two turnaround currently? With about a 50 million person backlog?


I nominate this post for the dumbest one of the day.  It's so densely packed with derp, I challenge anyone to fit more in with fewer characters.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green is good and blue is cool, so I am dead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time they get any test kits from the Mental Goober in Chief, everybody above me on the list will be dead.

Difficulty:  I'm Canadian. I'll have had my test and will be long dead before I get on the list.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, I made it into orange.  Twice!  That should count as a red.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Testing is very bad for the President's numbers, so the CDC has halted testing altogether. Better to let Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics keep all the numbers confidential via HIPAA, assuming they eventually get their tests working. There's only what, a week or two turnaround currently? With about a 50 million person backlog?


You left out the part about the REAL numbers being held in the basement of a pizza joint in New Jersey.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Green is good and blue is cool, so I am dead.


Or else a fan of horse racing in the Byzantine Empire. The Greens and the Blues were the two gangs that screwed up everything in the Days of Justinian and Theodora. He pretended to be a fan of one and she pretended to be a fan of the other team, but they robbed and murdered indiscriminantly, everybody rich and poor.

But for the record, the Blues did it all with impunity. They couldn't get arrested in the Roman Empire (Eastern Edition).
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Marcus Aurelius: Testing is very bad for the President's numbers, so the CDC has halted testing altogether. Better to let Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics keep all the numbers confidential via HIPAA, assuming they eventually get their tests working. There's only what, a week or two turnaround currently? With about a 50 million person backlog?

You left out the part about the REAL numbers being held in the basement of a pizza joint in New Jersey.

You left out the part about the REAL numbers being held in the basement of a pizza joint in New Jersey.


Was there a sign that says beware of the leopard?
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortuary services personnel

It's unsettling seeing this group listed separately.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: This is for the flu, which is not COVID-19. If and when there is a vaccine, which is likely at least a year away, those priority categories are likely to change quite a bit.


No they probably won't, that looks pretty generic for anything.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
1. Jeff Bezos
2. Bill Gates
3. Warren Buffett
.
.
.
.
327,276,998. Nick Nostril
 
bigdanc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
cool, I'm Tier 1!
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I either fall into Tier 1 or Not Targeted depending on where they put my job. Seems like I wouldn't be on the two extremes, but, government
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Third tier in the GP, Suck it Boomers.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bigdanc: cool, I'm Tier 1!


Me too. Lucky us! *cough*
 
hi13760
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 1. Jeff Bezos
2. Bill Gates
3. Warren Buffett
.
.
.
.
327,276,998. Nick Nostril


327,276,999  Hi13760 :  look like some has more money than I do!
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The last three lines are a chilling reminder that moderate and severe outbreaks will impact the vaccine supplies to an extent that it will no longer be possible to treat high-risk adults as tier 2.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.


Keep her in the kitchen barefoot, all will be well...
 
Maturin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This chart will be amazingly useful when we have a vaccine for COVID-19. Until then it is absolute bumf.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yet another document from the CDC that can't explain anything with any resemblance of clarity. I know that thing isn't really meant for public consumption but when you have leadership like we do currently you have to do better than that.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
'Electricity' is a bloody broad catagory. Worker Safety? Equipment protection? Selectivity? I have my hands in all forms of infrastructure. A lot of water treatment and hospitals. But i sit in my little nerdery. Probably puts me further into 'general population'. No worries. Ive been sick for a week and a half already. If i had 'it', ive been more or less in self quarantine working from home half of the time.

At home now. Waiting for someone to get to the office yet so i can facetime into a meeting on what we are planning to do about it.

Problem being is my nephews are now at home, my brother and sister and law have to work, and my office is a block from my nephews. I actually want to go in for the next few days just to be helpful to my bro. SiL is a nurse in an OR for elective surgeries. They haven't cancelled those yet. When they do cancel, she'll get shuffled to wherever needed.

My parents are going to self quarantine into the middle of nowhere northern WI. Id rather see them go away instead of taking care of the nephews. Dad will be 75 this year. Just being cautious.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x54]
'Electricity' is a bloody broad catagory. Worker Safety? Equipment protection? Selectivity? I have my hands in all forms of infrastructure. A lot of water treatment and hospitals. But i sit in my little nerdery. Probably puts me further into 'general population'. No worries. Ive been sick for a week and a half already. If i had 'it', ive been more or less in self quarantine working from home half of the time.

At home now. Waiting for someone to get to the office yet so i can facetime into a meeting on what we are planning to do about it.

Problem being is my nephews are now at home, my brother and sister and law have to work, and my office is a block from my nephews. I actually want to go in for the next few days just to be helpful to my bro. SiL is a nurse in an OR for elective surgeries. They haven't cancelled those yet. When they do cancel, she'll get shuffled to wherever needed.

My parents are going to self quarantine into the middle of nowhere northern WI. Id rather see them go away instead of taking care of the nephews. Dad will be 75 this year. Just being cautious.


So let's say you have it, weather the storm and recover.  How will anyone know if you were a carrier who infected others before you felt the symptoms?  Should we take a mouth swab and put it in a ziplock bag for post apocalypse testing?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lennavan: Marcus Aurelius: Testing is very bad for the President's numbers, so the CDC has halted testing altogether. Better to let Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics keep all the numbers confidential via HIPAA, assuming they eventually get their tests working. There's only what, a week or two turnaround currently? With about a 50 million person backlog?

I nominate this post for the dumbest one of the day. It's so densely packed with derp, I challenge anyone to fit more in with fewer characters.

I nominate this post for the dumbest one of the day.  It's so densely packed with derp, I challenge anyone to fit more in with fewer characters.


I only report what the President tells me.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.


I'm a bit nervous too, from what I can figure, just do what you're supposed to do, hope other people are taking it seriously and things are probably going to be okay.  The numbers are in your favor.

Also worrying impacts your immune system, so don't do that, just focus on what you can do!drinking impacts your immune system too, so I think I'm going to cut that out now - anything I can do to reduce my chances of being a disease vector
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.


A friend has her scheduled inducement this Thursday. One of the issues is with the ability of people and family visiting. The hospital is limiting visiters to only 2 per day and the husband counts as one of them. The new grandparents are have to work something out between them and any best friend types are off the list.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dead last, and in complete agreement. I'm healthy, not in a high-risk or critical category. I can wait.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teir 2 yay!
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1) Pregnant woman/kids
2) Everyone else
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cagey B: This is for the flu, which is not COVID-19. If and when there is a vaccine, which is likely at least a year away, those priority categories are likely to change quite a bit.

Let's maybe get through the current crisis before furrowing your thick, caveman brow in a vain attempt to understand the future, submitter.


Gravediggers and bankers are still ahead of you
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dead last for me. Whee. But I might have some natural immunity by then as my throat feels like razor blades. No fever though. Yet,
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3rd from bottom. I'm just going to curl up in the corner. K?
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brap: Remember, when manning the lifeboats...

Women and children Banking and Finance first!
The Captain must go down with the ship had nothing to do with the ship sinking.


And make sure the captain gets to consolidate and refinance his hotel loans at 0%!
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You guys need to start going to my doctor!
He's so cool!
He looked at my chart (over 60, immune system, blah blah blah) and prescribed viagra!
I said "doc, I don't need viagra, I might have a. coronavirus exposure!" To which he replied "it'll be 2 weeks before you become symptomatic. Then you'll shiat yourself for 3 weeks, then you'll die."
"Now, how the hell is viagra gonna help me" I asked him.
"This way, you'll be dead by the time the Coronavirus results come in!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.


Thankfully, from the data we have, this appears not to be like SARS. SARS was very hard on the fetus, of the cases they had, roughly half were stillborn and half needed major support, all were premature.

With Covid-19, that doesn't seem to be a factor. Last I saw, five pregnant women near term had tested positive and delivered healthy babes. We don't know about earlier infection simply because of time - it's been around three months, so nobody who was in the second trimester has delivered, and I haven't seen any reports of premature birth or worse in large numbers.

So, knock wood, you'll probably be good there. Obviously, as time goes on we'll get more data. Still, best to be cautious.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 1. Jeff Bezos
2. Bill Gates
3. Warren Buffett
.
.
.
.
327,276,998. Nick Nostril


Well...

...bye
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KungFuJunkie: My pregnant wife is in tier 1. Due date is first week of June. Yes, we are nervous as hell.


Soon your worry will be replaced with thoughts of, "How can something so small produce so much poop?"
 
