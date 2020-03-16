 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Parents suffering crippling anxiety from spending time with their children   (cbsnews.com) divider line
45
    More: Ironic, New York City, public schools, New York City's school system, New Jersey, High school, Education, Olivia Austin, Lunch  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 10:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.


Look - if I have to deal with those little shiats running around and screaming at each other all day while I am forced to try and work from home for the same reason they are not in school - let me just say that there are going to have to be some new laws written about workplace violence.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Imagine if the internet and cable were to go ou---- carrier lost ------
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I will have to work from home. I was hoping that if even I were the only one in the office I would have that respite. But no, I have to work from home.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sadly, it's the only hot meal some of those kids get. Food pantries and such are already straining and people not having income on top of that won't help either.
 
washburn777
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*BLINKING MORSE CODE*

s-e-n-d  p-o-k-e-m-o-n
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Imagine if the internet and cable were to go ou---- carrier lost ------


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.


How about you read the article and not masturbate over your shiatty clickbait headline, subby.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.


Yes, every time we take a ride in the car, I tell my kids we may die in an accident.  Every time we go to the beach, I tell them there is a very small chance they'll be eaten by a shark.

Lie to your kids.

We shield them from things they are not able to comprehend.  When they reach an age where their brain is capable, we tell them the truth.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Parents can't take care of themselves, how messed up are these kids going to be?
 
gregscott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe if the family is stressed by actually living together, the long term result will end up by parents and children learning to respect each other, and teach each other decently. Stress sometimes brings about positive change, if handled properly.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.


I gave your comment its first Smart to offset its three Funnys.

I don't even like kids, but WTF, Farkers?
 
roc6783
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Normal, healthy, adjusted families...


Where the fark do those exist?
 
neongoats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well no shiat. Most of them just wanted a talking labradoodle they could eventually teach to shiat in a toilet and mow the grass that they only had to interact with for 3 hours a day.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have people never experienced summer?
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.

I gave your comment its first Smart to offset its three Funnys.

I don't even like kids, but WTF, Farkers?


There's a good chance that they've caught someone sniffing their own farts. Farkers rise to that bait, like sharks ripping at frozen chum.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're bringing crotchfruit back!

/or not
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.


Are you crazy? We are their chauffeurs. We transport them from safe space to safe space. We set up specific dates with vetted chauffeurs to ensure their precious safety from scary people. We give them the latest technology so we don't have to talk to them. Why the fark should we have to talk to them? That's farking lunacy!

It's starting to sound like you hate our children. Our children are precious. Why do you want our children to suffer?

Why do you hate our children?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sadly, it's the only hot meal some of those kids get. Food pantries and such are already straining and people not having income on top of that won't help either.


Meh. They get to eat all the feels you can give them. So many feels to go around. What's the problem?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Imagine if the internet and cable were to go ou---- carrier lost ------


That's alright. I've still got my books.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Watubi: vudukungfu: How about you sit down and talk to the human beings you brought into the world.

Answer their questions.
Honestly.

It's called bonding.
Normal, healthy, adjusted families do that.

Yes, every time we take a ride in the car, I tell my kids we may die in an accident.  Every time we go to the beach, I tell them there is a very small chance they'll be eaten by a shark.

Lie to your kids.

We shield them from things they are not able to comprehend.  When they reach an age where their brain is capable, we tell them the truth.


35 is a long time to wait.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregscott: Maybe if the family is stressed by actually living together, the long term result will end up by parents and children learning to respect each other, and teach each other decently. Stress sometimes brings about positive change, if handled properly.


All these cry babies need to do is create a safe space in their home. Problem solved!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

roc6783: vudukungfu: Normal, healthy, adjusted families...

Where the fark do those exist?


In the past?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha. We're in the process of moving and our family of five will be spending the next four nights in a hotel because we need to stay away from the grandparents. I am reasonably certain that the two year old will be listed for sale on eBay before Thursday.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH! IM WATCHING FROZEN AND FROZEN 2  BACK TO BACK AT THE BEHEST OF MY 15 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER.

Sober.

Never saw either before.
We just finished the first one. Don't get it. It was completely meh. It was like writers wanted the laughs of Tangled and forced it.

Frozen 2 starts now...

/likes Tangled. Who knew, right?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This headline makes me feel irrationally angry and like I want to say vicious things about parents and children.

Well done, subs.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Billy Bathsalt: Imagine if the internet and cable were to go ou---- carrier lost ------

That's alright. I've still got my books.

[Fark user image image 220x168]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should have stocked up on Benadryl instead of TP.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Want to know how terrified some people really are? Let me tell you about the email I received today. My child's daycare is closed. They sent me an email telling me how to look after him because apparently we're incapable. Were some people picking up their kids on Friday and not feeding them until Monday morning or something? Anyway, here it is in its entirety:

Hello families!

I know with the child care temporarily closing, everyone's life is not what we expected right now.  Please know that although I do not have answers in regards to when it will open and such.  I am still available to be a listening ear and for help with resources.  Please feel free to reach out to myself via. email, my work cell phone (█ █ █ -█ █ █ -█ █ █ █ ) or a face to face skype meeting.

If you are able to, I would suggest keeping a scheduled routine with your child(ren).  This will help decrease any anxiety they may be feeling and give them some anticipation what is next.  Below is a brief example of our daily routine at the YMCA.

7:00-9:00 AM
• Morning Snack
9:00-11:00 AM
• Playing to learn activities, this can include language, math, science, dramatic play, music, movement, art, block construction, fine/gross motor sensory play
11:00-12:00 AM
• Lunch
12-2:30 PM
• Quiet activities (books, small manipulative toys) to settle down for a nap
•Nap time
• Early riser activities: gross motor activities outside or quiet activities
2:30-6:00 PM
• Afternoon snacks
• Playing to learn activities
• Outdoor/gross motor opportunities

I also know that your children likely may be asking questions or may wonder why they are not at child care.  Even if a parent/caregiver has not mentioned it directly to their children, they still very likely heard it from overhearing conversations, news, shopping or other environments or felt other's anxiety.   Here are some resources that I sent out last week that are age appropriate for young children.

(From the writers of Daniel's tiger)
https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/ho​w​-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronaviru​s

2. Has both an article and video with great tips on how to reassure your children.
*www.childmind.org- Talking to Kids about the Coronavirus

It is a good time to remind your children to wash their hands  Here are some helpful songs to teach your children to ensure that they are washing their hands thoroughly.

Wash, Wash, Wash your Hands (to the tune of Row, Row, Row Your Boat)
Wash, wash, wash your hands
Wash them nice and clean
Scrub them here
Scrub them there
And scrub them in between.

Wash, wash, wash your hands
Play our handy game
rub and scrub, scrub and rub
Germs go down the drain.


Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Twinkle Twinkle little star
Look how clean my two hands are
Soap and water, wash and scrub
Get those germs off rub a dub
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Look how clean my two hands are

The Soap on Your hands (Tune: Wheels on the Bus)
The soap on your hands goes sud, sud, sud
Sud, sud, sud
sud, sud, sud
The soap on your hands goes sud, sud, sud
And the germs go down the drain.

Lastly, I attached a couple of creative things to do with your family at home.   Although we are in a situation that none of us would have asked for, it can be a teachable time for us to demonstrate to our children how we respond to adversity.  Bringing them closer and connecting with them right now will help build their resilience to face other situations in the future.

Together we are stronger,

Name Withheld, Pronouns: she/her/hers
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not the hardly any notice to find child care if you won't be working from home in a city slowly being locked down and finding two extra meals a day when the stores shelves are bare. It's not wanting to talk to your kids that's causing the stress.

We're fine, but the first thing I did was make sure everyone I had the numbers for was going to be ok.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's because we can't DO anything. We can't go to the park. We can't go swimming. We can't go to the movies. We can't go to the library. We can't do anything. It's infuriating. And boring. So so so boring. And where I live it's farking cold so playing outside only lasts so long. That's why so many people in Seattle flew to Hawaii. Because at least there you can play at the beach.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Have people never experienced summer?


It's not remotely the same
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This seems appropriate(again)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd say several people in this thread have not had to spend hour after hour with their boss messaging them, one kid loudly asking their opinion on a part of a video game they've never played, the other singing loudly to get attention. The third crying and pulling on their leg or toddling off with an uncapped marker, or getting scissors out of the drawer, all while trying to think through some complex problem and ignore the horror of a pandemic that will almost certainly kill someone they know.  Oh, and you now are responsible for 15 meals a day on top of keeping the the whole house clean (whether it's cleaning it yourself or standing over the kids to make sure they do it.)

We knew what we signed up for, but that doesn't mean it's easy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petey4335: SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH! IM WATCHING FROZEN AND FROZEN 2  BACK TO BACK AT THE BEHEST OF MY 15 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER.

Sober.

Never saw either before.
We just finished the first one. Don't get it. It was completely meh. It was like writers wanted the laughs of Tangled and forced it.

Frozen 2 starts now...

/likes Tangled. Who knew, right?


don't know either movie but highly recommend Hoodwinked!, it's a very funny cartoon movie. part 2 is also lots of fun.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Watubi: Yes, every time we take a ride in the car, I tell my kids we may die in an accident.  Every time we go to the beach, I tell them there is a very small chance they'll be eaten by a shark.


Dad?!

You fixed your capslock key!
 
jckgdig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Well no shiat. Most of them just wanted a talking labradoodle they could eventually teach to shiat in a toilet and mow the grass that they only had to interact with for 3 hours a day.


They interact with grass 3 hours a day? Like marijuana or Kentucky bluegrass? I've had both, only one of them is worth that kind of time commitment.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"About 30% of our students in Arlington participate in the free and reduced meals program," said Amy Maclosky, food services director for Arlington Public Schools. "So, I do think that there would be students who had nothing to eat tomorrow for breakfast."

The children can steal food from their parents while they're sleeping. Downside: their parents can lock them in cages.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Moron parents raise their children to idolize being individualistic at all times and not have consideration for those around them and then are surprised when their children are annoying twerps who have no consideration for those around them as they are too busy being individualistic at all times.

Maybe you idiots should have raise your children right, then you wouldn't be having the same issues other people have being around your children.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petey4335: SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH! IM WATCHING FROZEN AND FROZEN 2  BACK TO BACK AT THE BEHEST OF MY 15 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER.

Sober.

Never saw either before.
We just finished the first one. Don't get it. It was completely meh. It was like writers wanted the laughs of Tangled and forced it.

Frozen 2 starts now...

/likes Tangled. Who knew, right?


I'm also currently watching frozen 2. For the second time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Petey4335: SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH! IM WATCHING FROZEN AND FROZEN 2  BACK TO BACK AT THE BEHEST OF MY 15 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER.

Sober.

Never saw either before.
We just finished the first one. Don't get it. It was completely meh. It was like writers wanted the laughs of Tangled and forced it.

Frozen 2 starts now...

/likes Tangled. Who knew, right?

I'm also currently watching frozen 2. For the second time.


2 is better so far. Poor poor Christof.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.