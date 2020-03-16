 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Thousands of people just disembarked a cruise ship in Miami without being tested for COVID-19. So we've got that going for us   (nydailynews.com) divider line
56
    More: Scary, The McClatchy Company, former passenger, Broadsheet, Miami, The Miami Herald, cruise ship, MSC Melody, crew members  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This... doesn't seem like a great idea.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: This... doesn't seem like a great idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, you got Norovirus on my Coronavirus"

"Hey, you got Coronavirus on my Norovirus!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine them all at Mar-a-Lago.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOOT TOOT... Nǐ hǎo!!! You've won a cruise!
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda like how they let all the workers who dealt with the early cases go out into their communities without having had instructions to use PPE first.

Here's what I don't get. Most of their voters are elderly! They're killing off their own base! WTF?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Quarantine them all at Mar-a-Lago.


Was going to say, march 'em all there.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know the solution:
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be tested for the flu and herpes too. We don't need to ignore the other pandemics
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm out of line here, but if there's such a high correlation with cruise ships and infection, maybe taking the cruise factor out of the equation is a good idea?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And dont worry subby they'll all go to the Orlando airport and infect thousands more
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Kinda like how they let all the workers who dealt with the early cases go out into their communities without having had instructions to use PPE first.

Here's what I don't get. Most of their voters are elderly! They're killing off their own base! WTF?


There can't be any deaths to COVID-19 if you just let people die without testing them for COVID-19.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they just dump them in red states - I can forgive this.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And meanwhile in Panama City Beach, thousands of Spring Breakers are arriving from all over. YOLO, y'all! Yee haw!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I think we all know the solution:
[media3.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes we do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plauge Ship
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need new words in the English language to accurately convey the precise level of stupid we've been seeing the last month or so. The ones we already have aren't anywhere near strong enough.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: "Hey, you got Norovirus on my Coronavirus"

"Hey, you got Coronavirus on my Norovirus!"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So half the world is hiding in doors and carefully avoiding each other where possible, the other half is livin it up and travelling the world.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Plauge Ship


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello, paradise!
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey gang, how about sending them all here!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size

For a faaaaaabuuuuulooousss two week, all inclusive, Omelette Bar too, stay at MAR A LAGO!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had these options while playing Pandemic, it probably wouldn't have taken 5-6 tries until I beat it.

/Would you like to send a plague ship to Madagascar?
//*click*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Face...wait a minute.

(Scrubs hands for 30 seconds)

Facepalm
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can end cruises forever?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: This... doesn't seem like a great idea.


It's also not an isolated incident...

Someone posted this Tweet on our work's Slack channel:
James Millward 米華健 @JimMillward
NO screening of passengers from Europe this evening at Dulles tonight, apparently.  I guess keeping hundreds of us packed together for two hours last night was just for show.  TSA didn't even collect med forms passengers had filled out.

Followed by someone here at work with first hand verification:

My parents flew into Dulles on Saturday from Dubai/India and said that not one person was screened (edited)
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artist: Hey gang, how about sending them all here!!!!!


[Fark user image 813x590]
For a faaaaaabuuuuulooousss two week, all inclusive, Omelette Bar too, stay at MAR A LAGO!


Only if we can bus them all over to MAGA rallies during their stay?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: They should be tested for the flu and herpes too. We don't need to ignore the other pandemics


Those must be killing do many people right now.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: So half the world is hiding in doors and carefully avoiding each other where possible, the other half is livin it up and travelling the world.


Ironically, the death rate amongst the latter half is going to be astronomically higher due to the high level of risk those populations mostly have. The middle schoolers calling it "Boomer Remover" may well be right.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: They should be tested for the flu and herpes too. We don't need to ignore the other pandemics


Epidemics and endemics aren't pandemics,

Ignorance kills.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: And meanwhile in Panama City Beach, thousands of Spring Breakers are arriving from all over. YOLO, y'all! Yee haw!


This.

Look, I get it, I am being a mostly shut in because I don't want to get this nor do I want to be capable of getting truly at risk people sick due to my actions.

But was anyone on the ship showing any signs of infection?  You KNOW everyone on that boat is going to watching everyone else, and watching closely.  It's not a whooole lot different than the tightly packed crowds in bars and pubs over this st Patrick's Day weekend.

/Some friends of mine got on a cruise ship last Thursday.  I think they're nuts.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey at least the Federal authorities didn't pack them together by the thousands in major airports for hours.

The incompetence pendulum is gyrating like a coked-up Tina Turner.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami's always down with the sickness.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I think we all know the solution:
[media3.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes we do.
[Fark user image image 320x240]


I'm American, in America, and I don't disagree with this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully headed to the nearest red hat rally and/or Mar-a-Lago.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I think we all know the solution:
[media3.giphy.com image 320x240]


In this time of great uncertainty, it's important that the human race bonds together in our shared love for Bugs Bunny. Seriously, who doesn't love Bugs Bunny? That rabbit spans generations. I'm in my 40s and still laugh at it.

/also love me some Foghorn
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida tag in quarantine
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I think we all know the solution:
[media3.giphy.com image 320x240]

In this time of great uncertainty, it's important that the human race bonds together in our shared love for Bugs Bunny. Seriously, who doesn't love Bugs Bunny? That rabbit spans generations. I'm in my 40s and still laugh at it.

/also love me some Foghorn


There'll be food around the corner, food around the corner, food around the corner for me...doh-dee-ooh-doh-doh-doh-doh...foo​d around the corner, food around the corner, food around the corner FOR ME!!!!
 
maietta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The days of the US coronavirus response being a complete clusterfark are certainly coming to a middle.
 
Artist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Artist: Hey gang, how about sending them all here!!!!!


[Fark user image 813x590]
For a faaaaaabuuuuulooousss two week, all inclusive, Omelette Bar too, stay at MAR A LAGO!

Only if we can bus them all over to MAGA rallies during their stay?


Yes! It's All Inclusive!!!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: And meanwhile in Panama City Beach, thousands of Spring Breakers are arriving from all over. YOLO, y'all! Yee haw!


They'll be fine.
And after returning home: early inheritance, bro!!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maietta: I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!


Honestly, I'll give you 8 out of 10 for that one.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maietta: I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!


So the pictures of boys with erections in their swim trunks didn't bother you. The 40 pounds of rape didn't bother you. The fried chicken and passed out black people didn't bother you. But the people who hate on Trump drove you away. Well, at least you got standards.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maietta: I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they're just in a hurry to get home to Illinois so they can vote.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maietta: I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just because your on a cruise ship doesnt men you have virus, are we testing just any large gathering now?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No tests available from the state & local authorities.
Cruise line didn't want to pay for 3,877 tests.
Testing is not a federal or state requirement for re-entry if you are an American citizen, per CDC interim guidelines.
Ship was not disinfected after disembarking potentially infected passengers, nor before embarking new passengers

This is why we're screwed, folks. This is why we're screwed.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Just because your on a cruise ship doesnt men you have virus, are we testing just any large gathering now?


These people are thousands of the great unwashed gathered in cramped quarters. Perhaps a single test applied below the waterline would have been appropriate before entering the harbor. KIDDING! I'M ONLY SIX YEARS OLD!
 
Lady J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Darwins Point-ed Stick: maietta: I come back to Fark just to see what's going on only to find that it seems that 90% of you are all liberal rejects It is a miracle you all made it as far in live as you have. It's like the movie Idiocy is really playing out. Say good riddance to me, because i'm i'm never coming back to this farking cesspool. Used to be my source of news since the day the site launched. Too many of you can only seem to care about hating on Trump. I'm not even a faking Trump supporter so don't even go there. Get a life people. Trump isn't responsible for all your problems. YOU ARE.

Bye, scum!

[Fark user image image 425x297]


Called it
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.