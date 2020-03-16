 Skip to content
The health care workers are getting COVID now? Welp, we're boned
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what happened in China, Iran and Italy. Why is this a surprise?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are working with sick people catch high infectious disease from them?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: That is what happened in China, Iran and Italy. Why is this a surprise?


It's happened everywhere. We are weeks behind Italy and actually beginning to take a more serious approach than Italy. That said even if this works we are gonna have some pain ahead.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am looking at the bright side, my ex works in a high risk position in ICU and I might get to stop making support payments to her soon.🤞
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-c​h​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They've been getting it the whole farking time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am looking at the bright side, my ex works in a high risk position in ICU and I might get to stop making support payments to her soon.🤞


I know, I know, it's seriouuuus.
 
Peki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What do you expect when hospitals are running out of PPE gear? They knew this, they know this in the UK, that's what everyone is so farking afraid of, aside from not having the sheer number of ventilators and beds to cover everyone. They know about 1/3 of their healthcare workforce will be out on a rolling basis as the illness moves through the hospital.

I'm desperately trying to convince my uncle to hand over his stash of N95s to the local hospital. They need it way more than we do.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That is what happened in China, Iran and Italy. Why is this a surprise?


People don't pay attention.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Usually being partnered with a doctor is pretty sweet.   Now those separate beds from old TV shows look more promising.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The hospital my brother works at is refusing to allow any non-clinical employees to telecommute. It's nice to know that the execs in charge of a farking hospital are either too stubborn or stupid to take this thing seriously.

/he's asthmatic, so high risk. Yay
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WAIT!

ARE THE JOB CREATORS OKAY, THOUGH?!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That is what happened in China, Iran and Italy. Why is this a surprise?


Because clickbait.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am looking at the bright side, my ex works in a high risk position in ICU and I might get to stop making support payments to her soon.🤞


Mistakes have consequences. I'm sure they agree.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wejash: We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.


I have no doubts that he died from Covid-19. Not entirely sure he had the disease when he died, however.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was going to happen.   It was always going to happen.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.


His passing is mourned.

Sorry we couldn't be a better world for you, Dr. Li.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Obvious" tag watches from a distance while enacting #QuarantineandChill

Obvious-scary baby boom expected in 9 months.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.


Was that before or after they released him from jail for disturbing the peace by inciting panic?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aaaaand Fark is now serving N95 ads right above my comment box.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: wejash: We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.

I have no doubts that he died from Covid-19. Not entirely sure he had the disease when he died, however.


I caught a couple of references that the docs that have died had been given amphetamines to continue to work stupid hours to try to stem the spread. 

So, combo of disease plus dogged work ethic (I think it was probably a combo of the docs voluntarily choosing to work so hard for the public good combined with China's notorious strong arming). I hope whatever lifetime they go to treats them well.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we save the "we're boned" scenarios for things that kill everyone?
 
Xetal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone working in a hospital:

Duh
 
vsavatar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldJames: Can we save the "we're boned" scenarios for things that kill everyone?


Then it would be too literal.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes. That can happen when you work around sick people. We take precautions, but we're pretty much resigned to catching it eventually.

EMT here, and it's interesting where I am because our call volume is *down* right now. I can count on one hand the number of calls we had over the weekend, and most of those resulted in refusals. I think people don't want to go to the hospital for fear of COVID-19. It's nice that the number of bullshiat calls is way down, but I worry that there may be people with genuine problems who aren't seeking medical attention when they should be. When you ask a patient how long he's been having chest pain, the last thing you want to hear is, "About a week."

26 confirmed cases in CT, at least 3 of which are in my county. My town has a large elderly population. Business may be picking up soon.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peki: What do you expect when hospitals are running out of PPE gear? They knew this, they know this in the UK, that's what everyone is so farking afraid of, aside from not having the sheer number of ventilators and beds to cover everyone. They know about 1/3 of their healthcare workforce will be out on a rolling basis as the illness moves through the hospital.

I'm desperately trying to convince my uncle to hand over his stash of N95s to the local hospital. They need it way more than we do.


I sub'd this yesterday. I'm not the best headline writer out there so of no surprise that it did not green.
We have the equipment here in the States.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/03/14/814121891/why-even-a-hu​ge-medical-stockpile-will-be-of-limite​d-use-against-covid-19
 
Land Ark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next thing you know we'll find out that people who work at funeral homes have a 100% mortality rate.
 
lilith.dis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I noticed yesterday that the WHO situation report for 3/15/20 shows the US reported zero confirmed new cases. Considering my own state reported 30 confirmed new cases I find it hard to believe.

http://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​e​s/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-rep​orts
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: wejash: We should all know the name Li Wenliang, thr doctor who first identified and blew the whistle on Covid-19 and then died from it.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-ch​ina-51403795

The Chinese have now more or less made him a national hero.

His passing is mourned.

Sorry we couldn't be a better world for you, Dr. Li.


Are you in China?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That is what happened in China, Iran and Italy. Why is this a surprise?


USA #1  !!! BEST BEAUTIFUL BIGLY HEALTHCARE EVER!  ENVY OF THE WORLD!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peki: I caught a couple of references that the docs that have died had been given amphetamines uppers with Chinese Characteristics to continue to work stupid hours to try to stem the spread.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Healthcare workers are the most exposed people we have.

Expect to see significant numbers of politicians coming down with this next.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just a friendly reminder that of the disease starts to take a toll on healthcare workers it lowers the bar on that "flatten the curve" graph which moves the timeline for uncontrollable outbreak backwards. We're already pretty far along the timeline as it is because of our government's refusal to take the disease seriously in the early weeks of the outbreak

Sleep tight!
 
