(Fox News)   Colorado nurse describes her coronavirus symptoms. It's not what she expected, it's like the flu. No word what she expected   (foxnews.com) divider line
33
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The headline is painful to read. Are you trying to make fun of her? The nurse is right.


FTA: "We got back and my muscles ached, my bones ached and my joints ached really bad," Merck said. "It felt like someone was stabbing me with an ice pick and I was like, 'I wonder if I have the flu.'"

Viral pneumonia.

Influenza virus, rhinovirus, coronavirus,... can all cause viral pneumonia.

/Had viral pneumonia in 2009 due to H1N1.
/Bedridden for 2 days.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long does covid knock you down for?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bacterial pneumonia likes sneaking in opportunistically, too
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: How long does covid knock you down for?

I get knocked down, but I get up again
You are never gonna keep me down
I get knocked down, but I get up again
You are never gonna keep me down
I get knocked down, but I get up again
You are never gonna keep me down
I get knocked down, but I get up again
You are never gonna keep me downHe drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink
He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink
He sings the songs that remind him of the good times
He sings the songs that remind him of the best times
(Oh Danny Boy, Danny Boy, Danny Boy)
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I still prefer Homer's version: "I get knocked down, I get knocked down again. You're never gonna knock me out!"
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she didn't expect the Spanish Inquisition.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back sometime around 2000-2004 somewhere in there Seattle had a really bad flu year.  Started in October or so and I caught it right at the beginning, asked to be let go to go home early soon as it hit me one day at work and was refused, ended up blowing up at a co-worker a few hours later, got told to take the rest of the week off then let go.  Frankly I was grateful.  I spent a week flat on my back.  Still felt like hell another week after that when I dragged my ass in for last paycheck.  By that point work was a ghost town.  I laughed...then groaned and went home and went back to bed again.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can someone explain why she felt nausea?  Is that from the treatment?  I've never seen this a listed as a symptom.
 
AeAe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I think 2 weeks. I seem to recall that when you've been diagnosed with it, you're supposed to isolate for 2 weeks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh cool, I wonder what the top comment is on this informative Fox News article.
justanothersumguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We have a saying about the flu in general...
"7 days coming, 7 days going."
 
Peki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Negative. You're supposed to isolate for two weeks if you SUSPECT you have it.

Once you have it, it's 2 negative tests separated by at least 24 hours.

/or 24 hours asymptomatic, if you can't get tested
//I've heard that people who have severe illness but recover are down for about six weeks
///milder cases range from weeks to a few days
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: Can someone explain why she felt nausea?  Is that from the treatment?  I've never seen this a listed as a symptom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Too slow. I got to post explosive diarrhea first.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Every. Damn. Sunday.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mommy, why is that person sitting on a baseball bat?
 
AeAe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

-
Good clarification, thx.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thanks, I knew about most of these but that one was new to me.  Is that kind of like how if you sneeze during clinical testing of a restless leg syndrome medication they have to report it?  How do they know it's not caused by something else, like a med reaction?  The other ones make a lot more sense, because this isn't the stomach flu.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yeah, nice graphic, by the way.  I needed to know what diarrhea looked like.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gotta pace yourself
 
uttertosh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I sure can't make it to Wednesday like I used to. Gettin old, lol! ;)
 
majestic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty much like the flu I had a couple of weeks ago, minus the nausea. Everything hurt and I was either freezing or burning up. Slept for about 2 days and have been improving ever since. Still have a bit of a coughing problem.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hard to say. It s constellation of symptoms drawn from a spreadsheet. Later days may tell us *why* but it could be just rare individual reactions. However the virus is present in multiple area of the body including the intestines. So some people may simply be more sensitive to it's presence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My understanding of Cov-19 is that it is like a very mild cold that settles into your lungs, becomes pneumonia and finshes you off without hours of diagnosis.

I've had that sort of thing all my life, as I am a "honker", a victim of life-long bronchial pneumonia. So everyday is like a day in Spring -- with a potentially fatal twist.

How I made it to 58, I do not know, but I hope to become a burden on society until I am 100 years older than that again.

I think I have a chance--it's always the feeble ones that live forever. Take Trump's mind ... please!
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thanks.  From Wednesday to Saturday I had this nagging fatigue I almost never get.  It almost felt like I'd slept on my pillow wrong all night.  No headache, cough, fever, sneezing, sore throat.  I did have some mild diarrhea yesterday, but hell, that could have been from the takeout pizza from the night before.  I have no idea what it was.  I know what I'm hoping it wasn't.  Maybe it was an adjustment to being stuck inside so much.  I'm normally very active.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
judging from the way you're all stockpiling toilet paper, i would have assumed explosive uncontrollable unending diarrhea is to be expected.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thy crotch: judging from the way you're all stockpiling toilet paper, i would have assumed explosive uncontrollable unending diarrhea is to be expected.


Joke's on you, I stockpiled cat food instead.

/meow gotta eat too
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments. I mean it, don't! OK fine, go ahead. But I warned you!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

No No No No.     2 weeks is how long you need to isolate if you have been exposed to determine if you ARE going to get sick.  If you HAVE COVID-19 you are going to be sick for one to two MONTHS before you test clear of the illness and can return to the public.
 
Peki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IF you can get tested.

They haven't said wtf to do if you self-isolate, get sick, but can't get tested for covid-19. How long do you farking stay in your house THEN?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've had bad influenza.  Two weeks of feeling like death, bone deep pain, and being to weak to get out of bed to pee. Followed by a couple weeks of being excessively weak. I've also had pneumonia twice. I don't really feel like combining the two.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

majestic: Sounds pretty much like the flu I had a couple of weeks ago, minus the nausea. Everything hurt and I was either freezing or burning up. Slept for about 2 days and have been improving ever since. Still have a bit of a coughing problem.


Same for me.  Been three weeks and finally seem to have stopped coughing up that last bit of fluid.  First flu I ever had, though, where I couldn't breathe for the first day and a half.  Didn't sleep a bit because I felt like I couldn't get any oxygen.  But the doctor said it was just the flu...
 
