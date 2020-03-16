 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Ken Ham: "With this coronavirus situation evolving, we've decided to close the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum through at least April 2nd"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coward, anyone that actually believed in god and trump would be holding a rally for both in a tax payer subsided religious theater.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, evolving!?!??
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's plague cares not about your stupid farking "museum"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.


Despite everything else about Ken Ham, he is not an amoral grifter like Jerry Falwell. Ken Ham is just a nut that wants to tell the world that The Flintstones was a documentary... Jerry Falwell needs his money to continue paying off that coke-selling pool boy that has blackmail on him.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait, evolving!?!??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait, evolving!?!??


He meant "being intelligently created."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait, evolving!?!??


Yeah, but it's microevolution. Ken Ham doesn't think it counts until COVID-19 evolves into a mushroom or something.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
PRAY HARDER MOTHERfarkER
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.


Easily avoided by not shelling out the $48(!) to go in the first place.  But if I HAD shelled out $48 (god DAMN, really?) to see the thing, i'd be making all kinds of noise if they kicked me out for mocking it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait, evolving!?!??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: God's plague cares not about your stupid farking "museum"


And the plague cares not about your stupid farking god
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Funny, because everything I've heard about their attendance levels indicates that this would have been a great place to go and practice some social distancing.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if THIS is the rapture and you're missing it?!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?


Would St.Patrick not be appropriate at this time of year?

/can he do more than snakes?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.


Nothing shows one's strong faith like silencing dissent, amiright?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: WayneKerr: First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?

Would St.Patrick not be appropriate at this time of year?

/can he do more than snakes?


St Patrick is a Catholic saint.  Which means he's practically Satan himself.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Funny, because everything I've heard about their attendance levels indicates that this would have been a great place to go and practice some social distancing.


And if you buy and wear a hat from their gift shop, no one will ever get within 10 feet of you again.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: NateAsbestos: Wait, evolving!?!??

Yeah, but it's microevolution. Ken Ham doesn't think it counts until COVID-19 evolves into a mushroom or something.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: growinthings: Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.

Despite everything else about Ken Ham, he is not an amoral grifter like Jerry Falwell. Ken Ham is just a nut that wants to tell the world that The Flintstones was a documentary... Jerry Falwell needs his money to continue paying off that coke-selling pool boy that has blackmail on him.


Ken did grift the state out of a huge tax break and subsidy though, right? I mean, it's not like he's eating the cost of his teaching experiment.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.


If you walk into any church, synagogue, temple, mosque, or any other religion-based facility and started mocking their religion and laughing at it, what would you expect to happen?

Fundamentally, Ark Encounter is about a religious belief, to whit, that God decided to flood the Earth and had Noah build an ark so that he and his family would survive, along with a bunch of animals.  If someone goes there looking to mock them for it, they should be asked to leave.  Because they're being an asshole.

I'm areligious, meaning I have no religion and I don't believe in God or whatever, so I wouldn't go there in the first place.  But if I did find myself there, I wouldn't be an asshole.  Not out loud, at least.

But in the meantime, you might enjoy this:

Irving Finkel | The Ark Before Noah: A Great Adventure
Youtube s_fkpZSnz2I


Irving Finkel is hilarious, and he talks about the roots of the Ark myth.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Charles Darwin used the name Ken Hamm when he really needed to troll.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.


Do not taunt Happy Fun Ark
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can't they just pray the virus away?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're not closing for 40 days?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: AquaTatanka: WayneKerr: First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?

Would St.Patrick not be appropriate at this time of year?

/can he do more than snakes?

St Patrick is a Catholic saint.  Which means he's practically Satan himself.


What denomination is St Spongebob?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, shutting down the Ark Encounter should affect tens of people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've always found Fark's obsession with "The Ark Encounter" fascinating. What's the deal?  I mean, why does "The Holy Land Experience", and other places, rarely ever get any of Fark's "love"?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: TomFooolery: AquaTatanka: WayneKerr: First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?

Would St.Patrick not be appropriate at this time of year?

/can he do more than snakes?

St Patrick is a Catholic saint.  Which means he's practically Satan himself.

What denomination is St Spongebob?


Whatever it is, it's considered holy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hunkerdowned Christian soldiers
Hiding from the poors
With a case of charmin
Need to poo once more
Trump our royal Master,
Runs from this foe;
Cannot battle covid
See, His polling go!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: growinthings: Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.

Despite everything else about Ken Ham, he is not an amoral grifter like Jerry Falwell. Ken Ham is just a nut that wants to tell the world that The Flintstones was a documentary... Jerry Falwell needs his money to continue paying off that coke-selling pool boy that has blackmail on him.


Would that be the same "non-grifter" Ken Ham that tried to get out of the 50 cent ticket surcharge that the county was using to pay for said gigantic tax breaks by trying to turn his entire museum legally into a "church", and only stopping said endeavor when the county said he'd have to immediately pay back all those tax breaks? That non-grifter Ken Ham?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where is your God now?


/seriously Fark?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thosw: gameshowhost: TomFooolery: AquaTatanka: WayneKerr: First Disneyland and now this. Goddamn Liberals. Who's gonna escort all of the animals off of the ark?

Would St.Patrick not be appropriate at this time of year?

/can he do more than snakes?

St Patrick is a Catholic saint.  Which means he's practically Satan himself.

What denomination is St Spongebob?

Whatever it is, it's considered holy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

growinthings: Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.


Self-correcting problem.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: My favorite part about the Ark Encounter is that if you laugh or otherwise mock or disrespect the Ark, you can be asked to leave.


You should see what Disney World does.

\they fed that one poor kid to a gator
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why is this a surprise?

Noah separated himself from other people and went into isolation for 6 weeks, until the plague passed.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: MattytheMouse: growinthings: Interesting only b/c  nut cake Jerry Fallwell jr. won't close his phony university.

Despite everything else about Ken Ham, he is not an amoral grifter like Jerry Falwell. Ken Ham is just a nut that wants to tell the world that The Flintstones was a documentary... Jerry Falwell needs his money to continue paying off that coke-selling pool boy that has blackmail on him.

Would that be the same "non-grifter" Ken Ham that tried to get out of the 50 cent ticket surcharge that the county was using to pay for said gigantic tax breaks by trying to turn his entire museum legally into a "church", and only stopping said endeavor when the county said he'd have to immediately pay back all those tax breaks? That non-grifter Ken Ham?


Part of Ham's criminal enterprise to reclassify his unfloatable boat as a nonprofit church to avoid his contracted tax obligation was to sell it to himself, but this time sheltered on paper under a new empty nonprofit corporation...for one dollar.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
