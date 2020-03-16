 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wait. You can just put bills on hold for a month? Hey, America. Maybe take a look at this   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:00 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, if you're the government, and willing to shell out tax money, or hire enough security to avoid the hitmen banks and other companies hire to kill you.

Not saying it's a bad idea in principle, just that some folks get real testy when you put your hands on their revenue stream.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Job Creators (PBUT) that profit from those bills would rather see their customers suffer and die than to put any payments on hold, ever.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makes those 328 deaths over 24 hours in Italy - more than at any point in China - look downright livable. No bills for a month (or two), but don't mind that we're throwing out corpses to rot in the streets.
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lol.

We can't do that here in the land of the free*

*Terms and conditions apply
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That protects 'those people' though. It's better to give corporations a tax break.

The US Government as elected wasn't put in place to help people.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Sure, if you're the government, and willing to shell out tax money, or hire enough security to avoid the hitmen banks and other companies hire to kill you.

Not saying it's a bad idea in principle, just that some folks get real testy when you put your hands on their revenue stream.


Yea, the banks are gonna kill me cuz my $75/min payment was not made.  Or something.

And funny thing about starting shooting?  People shoot back
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm hearing TotalFark will be free for everyone for 60 days. If you read this post aloud, you'll be hearing it, too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dont see bills being suspended in the US.  I want to be wrong, but don't see how that could be.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's just stop paying all of our bills. If every single one of us stopped, they can't do anything about it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even if we could manage something like this here, it would still probably allow for late fees and interest once the crisis passes.

Republicans would probably also demand a suspension of personal bankruptcy filings.

Somehow throwing trillions of dollars at corporations doesn't stop them from being a-holes.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope. Here we'll just have tens of thousands of bankruptcies and new homeless.
 
abbarach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor people can simply get jobs beating up poorer people.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Makes those 328 deaths over 24 hours in Italy - more than at any point in China - look downright livable. No bills for a month (or two), but don't mind that we're throwing out corpses to rot in the streets.


On a side note, the "death rate" in Italy in 2019 was 10.6 per 10,000 people. Italy has ~60 million people, so according to my 'back of the envelope' math, you would expect 630k deaths per year or just over 1700 per day.

The big question is how many of those 328 deaths are incremental. Given that many are octogenarians, I'm not sure the % increase versus baseline is actually all that significant. The hospitalisations are the problem here.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't have bailed out the mega corps and banks last time around?  But for the good of the country they said.  See if the banks and mega corps will bail you out for the good of the country.

The solution is to let the whole MFer burn.  Then put gasoline on the ash pile and burn it more.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a difference between "on hold" and "forgiven".  Utilities in my area won't shut you off for non-payment right now but you still owe the money.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're cancelling everything but work and bills.

It's the American way.

/Hope everything turns out OK for all the home alone kids today.
//My guess is it won't be all pizza deliveries and swinging paint cans.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!


Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

great_tigers: abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!

Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid


Oh don't worry, the Republicans are doing everything they can to make sure those won't be available.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The reason housing is so unaffordable is that changes in banking laws made mortgage debt a very lucrative way for people to make money off of mortgage interest.  That's what fueled the cycle that led to the 2008 crash, and is still fueling it today.  Or at least maybe until very recently.

Gosh, it'd be a shame if suddenly nobody could pay their mortgages and those investments became worthless.
 
abbarach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!

Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid


OK, how does the total annual spend on ALL of those compare to the $1.5 TRILLION that the fed released last week when the markets caused very rich people to become slightly less rich?
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Maybe we shouldn't have bailed out the mega corps and banks last time around?  But for the good of the country they said.  See if the banks and mega corps will bail you out for the good of the country.

The solution is to let the whole MFer burn.  Then put gasoline on the ash pile and burn it more.


Don't going applying all you silly "logic" and "math" to the is crisis.  Dammit man, the time to PANIC has come and you'd best be panicking at your best or we will find somebody to panic for you...
 
Cajnik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now, see if we give payrole tax credits to Applebee's, then the server who depends on tips and a minimum wage will be able to pay their rent after the restaurant closes for a month. Or something. Look, it all makes sense
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

great_tigers: abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!

Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid


I'll take "Things Conservatives Want to Kill" for 1000, Alex.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And here I paid my tax bill early like a sucker
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I dont see bills being suspended in the US.  I want to be wrong, but don't see how that could be.


Oh woe is me!! I live in the US, and the eebil people with money just want to make me a slave!!!!

Verizon drops late fees and won't cut off customers who can't pay because of coronavirus
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/​2​020/03/verizon-drops-late-fees-and-won​t-cut-off-customers-who-cant-pay-becau​se-of-coronavirus.html

Internet Providers Won't Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/bu​s​iness/internet-providers-coronavirus.h​tml

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and others agree not to overcharge customers during coronavirus
https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/13/21​1​78451/fcc-coronavirus-keep-americans-c​onnected-pledge-att-comcast-charter-at​t
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai introduced a new broadband and telecom industry measure on Friday called the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which is designed to rein in any potential abuses from US internet service providers during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pledge, which is for the next 60 days, asks that companies not terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive any late fees incurred due to the economic effects of the virus, and open access to public Wi-Fi hotspots to "any American who needs them."

So far, Pai says that virtually every major company in the US broadband and telecom businesses has committed to the pledge, including AT&T, Charter, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox, Sonic, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, among others.

Companies make temporary changes to fees, policies
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/03/13/c​l​eco-temporarily-suspends-disconnect-la​te-fees-due-coronavirus-effects/

Credit card issuers offer cardholders relief amid coronavirus fears
https://www.creditcards.com/credit-ca​r​d-news/credit-card-issuers-relief-coro​navirus/

WSSC WILL NOT SHUT OFF WATER, CHARGE LATE FEES DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
https://www.mymcmedia.org/wssc-will-n​o​t-shut-off-water-charge-late-fees-duri​ng-coronavirus-outbreak/


90 US cities and states suspend water shutoffs to tackle coronavirus pandemic
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/mar/16/90-us-cities-and-states-suspen​d-water-shutoffs-to-tackle-coronavirus​-pandemic
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would never fly here. If a billionaire were to lose out on a small sliver of the tax welfare they're entitled to, now that would be a real national tragedy.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Let's just stop paying all of our bills. If every single one of us stopped, they can't do anything about it.


Yes.  This.  This is what we should do, but not all of our bills.  Only those bills which are primarily interest, like student loans, mortgages, and credit cards.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: There's a difference between "on hold" and "forgiven".  Utilities in my area won't shut you off for non-payment right now but you still owe the money.


This, and this is all I think most people are asking for... that required payments (AND INTEREST) stops on mortgages and other loans for at minimum 1-2 months.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abbarach: great_tigers: abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!

Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid

OK, how does the total annual spend on ALL of those compare to the $1.5 TRILLION that the fed released last week when the markets caused very rich people to become slightly less rich?


LOL. My favorite counterargument to a failed thesis is to move the monkey to another subject. If you want to play that game, let's look at the entire history of all government assistance programs from inception through 2008 and compare it to the amount of Guatemalan government spend on training dogs to drive in 1974.

Your point was that the government doesn't do anything for individuals. I listed six and could keep going.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: There's a difference between "on hold" and "forgiven".  Utilities in my area won't shut you off for non-payment right now but you still owe the money.


And why shouldn't you owe the money? It's a commodity that you are using, you should pay. They shouldn't just let everyone off the hook. Giving them time to pay for what they used, and not disconnecting service during this crisis is 100% the way it should go.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: AmbassadorBooze: I dont see bills being suspended in the US.  I want to be wrong, but don't see how that could be.

Oh woe is me!! I live in the US, and the eebil people with money just want to make me a slave!!!!

Verizon drops late fees and won't cut off customers who can't pay because of coronavirus
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2​020/03/verizon-drops-late-fees-and-won​t-cut-off-customers-who-cant-pay-becau​se-of-coronavirus.html

Internet Providers Won't Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/bus​iness/internet-providers-coronavirus.h​tml

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and others agree not to overcharge customers during coronavirus
https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/13/211​78451/fcc-coronavirus-keep-americans-c​onnected-pledge-att-comcast-charter-at​t
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai introduced a new broadband and telecom industry measure on Friday called the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which is designed to rein in any potential abuses from US internet service providers during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pledge, which is for the next 60 days, asks that companies not terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive any late fees incurred due to the economic effects of the virus, and open access to public Wi-Fi hotspots to "any American who needs them."

So far, Pai says that virtually every major company in the US broadband and telecom businesses has committed to the pledge, including AT&T, Charter, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox, Sonic, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, among others.

Companies make temporary changes to fees, policies
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/03/13/cl​eco-temporarily-suspends-disconnect-la​te-fees-due-coronavirus-effects/

Credit card issuers offer cardholders relief amid coronavirus fears
https://www.creditcards.com/credit-car​d-news/credit-card-issuers-relief-coro​navirus/

WSSC WILL NOT SHUT OFF WATER, CHARGE LATE FEES DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
https://www.mymcmedia.org/wssc-will-no​t-shut-off-water-charge-late-fees-duri​ng-coronavirus-outbreak/


90 US cities and states suspend water shutoffs to tackle coronavirus pandemic
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/16/90-us-cities-and-states-suspen​d-water-shutoffs-to-tackle-coronavirus​-pandemic


None of those apply to me.  So, will the mega corps bail me out now?  Or do we keep bailing them out?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akya: We're cancelling everything but work and bills.

It's the American way.

/Hope everything turns out OK for all the home alone kids today.
//My guess is it won't be all pizza deliveries and swinging paint cans.


they're cancelling work for me, thank goodness I've got some savings but for the over 50% of people without $1000 in the bank, who knows what's going to happen.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

great_tigers: abbarach: Silly American!  Our handouts are for the rich and powerful, not for the lowly peons!  You should know this by now!

Welfare
Medicaid
Snap
SSI
Housing Assistance Programs
Student Aid


Try applying for any/all of those and, provided you're broke enough to qualify, try surviving on it.

/Are there no prisons? No workhouses?
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: jtown: There's a difference between "on hold" and "forgiven".  Utilities in my area won't shut you off for non-payment right now but you still owe the money.

And why shouldn't you owe the money? It's a commodity that you are using, you should pay. They shouldn't just let everyone off the hook. Giving them time to pay for what they used, and not disconnecting service during this crisis is 100% the way it should go.


Where the flying fark did you get the idea that I said people shouldn't owe the money?  If someone states a clarification, they automatically want the opposite?  For fark's sake.
 
think_balance
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I called my creditors today. All but one of them was willing to suspend payments for a month.

And those that suspended payments for a month said to call back next month as they'll likely be willing to do the same thing for the foreseeable future - but on a month-to-month basis.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The day that the American oligarchs actually STOP every possible attempt at extorting every last red cent from those less fortunate than they are is a frozen-over day in Hell and will literally NEVER happen in the history of this nation. As much as I hope I'm dead wrong, this is my belief.

/tl;dr:   rrrrrriiiiiiiighht.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TommyDeuce: Sure, if you're the government, and willing to shell out tax money, or hire enough security to avoid the hitmen banks and other companies hire to kill you.

Not saying it's a bad idea in principle, just that some folks get real testy when you put your hands on their revenue stream.


Hitmen? That's the first that I've heard that conspiracy theory hypothesis fantasy.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.