(We Are Central PA)   Police search house and find 75 bags of fentanyl with an estimated street value of six rolls of toilet paper   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or three seashells.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: Or three seashells.


How many Rhode Islands?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the police found 3 bags, it might be fentanyl.  Maybe.

If they found 75 bags, it was doses of heroin for retail sale.  Who knows what's in it.  Shocking lack of purity standards in the heroin market.  Doesn't seem to affect the business any.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the police found 3 bags, it might be fentanyl.  Maybe.

If they found 75 bags, it was doses of heroin for retail sale.  Who knows what's in it.  Shocking lack of purity standards in the heroin market.  Doesn't seem to affect the business any.


Maybe, just maybe, heroin addicts don't have high standards for themselves nor for those people with which they interact.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't opioids cause constipation? Perhaps becoming a junkie could help alleviate the toilet paper shortage.

"Shoot up, kids! Grandma needs her Cottonelle"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2-ply Extra Soft?  Or store brand?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate right there.  Assuming Drew doesn't pull an NCAA and cancel the HOTY competition after the first round.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: 2-ply Extra Soft?  Or store brand?


the 180 grit isn't so bad, once you've bled out
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cops always overestimate the street value. Couldn't be worth more than 2 rolls.
 
