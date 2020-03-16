 Skip to content
(Pix11)   NY, NJ and CT coordinate to close gyms, movie theaters, bars, casinos, sit down restaurants and gatherings over 50 people as of 8pm Monday night. Still can't agree on tolls   (pix11.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Add Mass in there too. States closed down. Southie out front shulda told ya...
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NJ resident here.

Good.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm gonna get a workout in today, I need to get to the gym .  .  . In 26 Minutes!!!!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be getting an 8 week vacation...
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when the governors asked Trump for federal help for more desperately needed respirators, because yeah, we're farked (NY) , Trump told them they were on their own.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting in a CT casino right now, getting a kick etc.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cough*
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.


Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PA too

https://www.spotlightpa.org/news/2020​/​03/pennsylvania-coronavirus-statewide-​shutdown-tom-wolf-governor/
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think being pro-toll is one thing they definitely all agree on.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also France and San Francisco are shutting down.

Sudan and Russia closing all borders.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: I think being pro-toll is one thing they definitely all agree on.


Overpriced cigarettes too
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late, now the selfish and ignorant get to watch the body count.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5, same as in town.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: I think being pro-toll is one thing they definitely all agree on.


Nevermind. I didn't realize that CT didn't collect tolls
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland shuts down at 5 PM.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.


Good that the states are taking necessary action to slow this thing down. Not good that it was necessary.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Seriously, this is what should be happening. This is the time for drastic measures to curtail the spread of a literal pandemic.

Unfortunately, I'm in Wisconsin. Bar culture is a thing here, and they don't close for much.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - "Come Out And Play"
Youtube 1jOk8dk-qaU
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.


Fark off with the not recognizing that closing everything is the only way to get this under control.
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland as well. Shutdown starts at 5. Restaurants are carry-out and delivery only.

Swung by the local brewery around lunchtime to grab a sixer and gift card and throw some cash in the tip jar, and the place was deserted. There was one table with some dudes from the Army base, but that was it.

/Wonder how many of these places will reopen
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.


Apparently I'm not supposed to be happy that people are doing what's necessary to stop a pandemic?

Tough crowd.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: Maryland as well. Shutdown starts at 5. Restaurants are carry-out and delivery only.

Swung by the local brewery around lunchtime to grab a sixer and gift card and throw some cash in the tip jar, and the place was deserted. There was one table with some dudes from the Army base, but that was it.

/Wonder how many of these places will reopen


I hit up Drizly this morning.

Stock up, everyone!
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.


"Good" does not imply "happy", merely positive acknowledgement.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it helps. My neighborhood in Queens had a case test positive last week. The individual showed symptoms from Feb 26th. They had not traveled out of the US. They did not come into contact with anyone they knew who traveled out of the US. This has been in NYC since at least February.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Apparently I'm not supposed to be happy that people are doing what's necessary to stop a pandemic?


It's sort of like walking into a triage tent and applauding about the dead.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: X-Geek: I think being pro-toll is one thing they definitely all agree on.

Nevermind. I didn't realize that CT didn't collect tolls


Gov. Lamont has this hard-on for "transportation" projects in the state.  So naturally, tolls were a dream way for his administration to raise funds for some pretty dumb projects.  But the hitch in the works is that if they start collecting tolls on highways that they already receive federal funds for, then by law the tolls collected HAVE to be spent on the highway that generated the revenue.  This is a far cry from his original plan - collect tolls off the road and spend them on bus lines and rail projects.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.

Fark off with the not recognizing that closing everything is the only way to get this under control.


Fark off with thinking this is actually going to do something.  Meanwhile, everyone is still crowding onto buses and trains and have spread this around for weeks.  It's finally showing up and now they do something about it?  Close the barn door, the horse is out.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funnily enough, I imagined the coronavirus looking like a beach chaired-Chris Christie with the spikey virus thingies sticking out of him.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kcoombs69: Gov. Lamont has this hard-on for "transportation" projects in the state.


The big dummy!
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Good.

Seriously, this is what should be happening. This is the time for drastic measures to curtail the spread of a literal pandemic.

Unfortunately, I'm in Wisconsin. Bar culture is a thing here, and they don't close for much.


Yep. On my bike ride yesterday I saw lots and lots of opened bars. And, of course, Kwik Trip. I actually live across the street from a KT and have never seen it so consistently busy. Parking lot has been full all day.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Also France and San Francisco are shutting down.

Sudan and Russia closing all borders.


Huh, didn't realize they shared a border, let alone multiple.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves:

Fark off with thinking this is actually going to do something.  Meanwhile, everyone is still crowding onto buses and trains and have spread this around for weeks.  It's finally showing up and now they do something about it?  Close the barn door, the horse is out.

Do you not know that slowing the spread helps hospital capacity? Do you not know how math works or what an exponential curve is? Do you not know that the growth rate of anything (including virus spread) need not be exponential?

Are you really dumb enough to think that continuing to let people intermingle in large groups will have the same effect (zero, according to you) as social distancing measures?

No matter how spread around it is, IT CAN STILL BE SLOWED FROM ITS CURRENT SPREAD RATE.
 
nanim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read headline as 'can't agree on trolls'... and I thought 'That sounds about right'
 
whippersnapper [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio moving to postpone election day until June 2
Closure orders extending to gyms, rec centers, etc.

Dewine doing a great job on this and I'm not even a Republican

At today's press conference they said they've spoken to the President and are keeping everyone informed. I feel safer already.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Market is about to hit the second breaker.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got 25 minutes to get there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Jeebus Saves:

Fark off with thinking this is actually going to do something.  Meanwhile, everyone is still crowding onto buses and trains and have spread this around for weeks.  It's finally showing up and now they do something about it?  Close the barn door, the horse is out.

Do you not know that slowing the spread helps hospital capacity? Do you not know how math works or what an exponential curve is? Do you not know that the growth rate of anything (including virus spread) need not be exponential?

Are you really dumb enough to think that continuing to let people intermingle in large groups will have the same effect (zero, according to you) as social distancing measures?

No matter how spread around it is, IT CAN STILL BE SLOWED FROM ITS CURRENT SPREAD RATE.


It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Jeebus Saves: Kubo: NJ resident here.

Good.

Fark off with the "good" shiat.  This is nothing to be happy about.

Fark off with the not recognizing that closing everything is the only way to get this under control.


Fark off with your farking off for not letting farkers tell other farkers to fark off.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: Jeebus Saves:

Fark off with thinking this is actually going to do something.  Meanwhile, everyone is still crowding onto buses and trains and have spread this around for weeks.  It's finally showing up and now they do something about it?  Close the barn door, the horse is out.

Do you not know that slowing the spread helps hospital capacity? Do you not know how math works or what an exponential curve is? Do you not know that the growth rate of anything (including virus spread) need not be exponential?

Are you really dumb enough to think that continuing to let people intermingle in large groups will have the same effect (zero, according to you) as social distancing measures?

No matter how spread around it is, IT CAN STILL BE SLOWED FROM ITS CURRENT SPREAD RATE.

It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.


user name does not check out.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.


Normally I'd stop responding to you at this point, because you don't have any idea what you're talking about, so discussing this in good faith is impossible. But "my farkin curve" isn't mine. It's the one that every single medical association in the god-damned world has talked about flattening.

So, I feel it necessary to reiterate to anyone on Fark that might be confused about the situation that there is no evidence for what you are saying, and all the evidence for what I'm saying. Stay in. Adhere to the curfew. Don't listen to people like JS. Things are bad, but they can be worse. These steps are to keep them from getting worse.

But by all means, Jeebus. Go out. Party. Have fun. Be selfish and kid yourself about the fact that it doesn't matter what you do. Just don't whine when your granny gets sick.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no matter how bad it gets, there will always be farkers telling each other to fark off
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Fark off with your farking off for not letting farkers tell other farkers to fark off.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Jeebus Saves: It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.

Normally I'd stop responding to you at this point, because you don't have any idea what you're talking about, so discussing this in good faith is impossible. But "my farkin curve" isn't mine. It's the one that every single medical association in the god-damned world has talked about flattening.

So, I feel it necessary to reiterate to anyone on Fark that might be confused about the situation that there is no evidence for what you are saying, and all the evidence for what I'm saying. Stay in. Adhere to the curfew. Don't listen to people like JS. Things are bad, but they can be worse. These steps are to keep them from getting worse.

But by all means, Jeebus. Go out. Party. Have fun. Be selfish and kid yourself about the fact that it doesn't matter what you do. Just don't whine when your granny gets sick.


These are all things the smart people have been telling the politicians to do weeks ago.  Barn door...horse
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:
These are all things the smart people have been telling the politicians to do weeks ago.  Barn door...horse

So... keep doing nothing? That's certainly better!
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: Jeebus Saves:

Fark off with thinking this is actually going to do something.  Meanwhile, everyone is still crowding onto buses and trains and have spread this around for weeks.  It's finally showing up and now they do something about it?  Close the barn door, the horse is out.

Do you not know that slowing the spread helps hospital capacity? Do you not know how math works or what an exponential curve is? Do you not know that the growth rate of anything (including virus spread) need not be exponential?

Are you really dumb enough to think that continuing to let people intermingle in large groups will have the same effect (zero, according to you) as social distancing measures?

No matter how spread around it is, IT CAN STILL BE SLOWED FROM ITS CURRENT SPREAD RATE.

It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.


Ah you wanted all restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses closed the before the first case hit the USA? Makes a lot of sense. How about you Fark Off.
 
gojirast
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kubo: Jeebus Saves: It's been spreading for weeks!  This will do fark all to flatten your farkin curve.  All you're doing is closing the barn door after the horse got out.  That's it.  Maybe your state has voted already, but mine hasn't.  How the fark do you think that's going to work out?  People are still packing the grocery stores.  But hey, the politicians make it look like they're doing something and dumb farks eat it up.

Normally I'd stop responding to you at this point, because you don't have any idea what you're talking about, so discussing this in good faith is impossible. But "my farkin curve" isn't mine. It's the one that every single medical association in the god-damned world has talked about flattening.

So, I feel it necessary to reiterate to anyone on Fark that might be confused about the situation that there is no evidence for what you are saying, and all the evidence for what I'm saying. Stay in. Adhere to the curfew. Don't listen to people like JS. Things are bad, but they can be worse. These steps are to keep them from getting worse.

But by all means, Jeebus. Go out. Party. Have fun. Be selfish and kid yourself about the fact that it doesn't matter what you do. Just don't whine when your granny gets sick.

These are all things the smart people have been telling the politicians to do weeks ago.  Barn door...horse


How's your 401k doin', farkface?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: PA too

https://www.spotlightpa.org/news/2020/​03/pennsylvania-coronavirus-statewide-​shutdown-tom-wolf-governor/


And Washington, as well.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: And when the governors asked Trump for federal help for more desperately needed respirators, because yeah, we're farked (NY) , Trump told them they were on their own.


Where do you think they would come from? Do you think any hospital is going to give up equipment?
 
