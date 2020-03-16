 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   10 minute coronavirus test not made by Theranos could be a game changer   (bloomberg.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1810 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would be a tremendous help, doubly so if it can be made in quantity. The turnaround time and lack of kits is what's letting this thing roar.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By the time this gets to the states, it'll be like I just responded to a "Nigerian prince" trying to get funds but I need to pony up $25K.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.


What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


There are plenty of other wealthy moochers in the U.S. who will (try to) do the exact same thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I keep hearing about is all these tests being available, yet you can't get one.
We're all gonna be on our deathbeds saying "Don't worry, test kits will be here any day now"
Meanwhile Trump will be at the podium going "We've done a great job, a perfect job, not as perfect as the phone call but still"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


Some one needs to fill the role with Shkreli jailed, right!

/ I'd like to live to see the day that we don't worship capitalism but, I won't
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


Labcorp and Quest do all testing of Americans for everything.  So unless Labcorp and Quest agree, ain't nothing happening with no tests, no how.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


Shut up, before he hears you!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


What's to stop your masturbatory fantasies?
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PCR based tests will always be able to detect the virus sooner in the course of the illness with more accurate results.

Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.


We're looking for accurate results.  What f*cking good is a $1 test if it falsely calls you negative?
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Theranos would be done much cheaper and much quicker.

...Oh wait...
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had the greatest idea.  I'm gonna sell the 9 minute test!  coontil someone comes along with 8 minute abs, I mean, tests)
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that their name is Thanos + Emergency Room
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?


Umm, nothing.  Legislation is probably being crafted as we speak
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well a Pharma Bro could buy all the tests, hoard them here, and sell them back to Africa, at a nice 10,000% profit. Because, reasons, and whatnot.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?

Labcorp and Quest do all testing of Americans for everything. So unless Labcorp and Quest agree, ain't nothing happening with no tests, no how.


You have no f*cking idea what you're talking about, do you?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread the headlne

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: All I keep hearing about is all these tests being available, yet you can't get one.
We're all gonna be on our deathbeds saying "Don't worry, test kits will be here any day now"
Meanwhile Trump will be at the podium going "We've done a great job, a perfect job, not as perfect as the phone call but still"


* offer not valid for residents of the United States.


You see, grifting was more important than public health. Take a test that was designed in Germany and being used across the world? But there's medical industry lobbyists who could come up with their own tests! And they did. It just took some time, and the rollout is slow.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filter'd!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in South Korea.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why can't this be done in the US?
Oh right, because socialism is evil
We can't even get paid sick leave.
This "incredible beautiful perfect bill" to give Americans emergency sick leave only covers companies with between 50 and 500 employees, and even then companies with under 50 employees can get a waiver. We're so f*cked.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This test is a snap!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Test are now arriving via helicopter.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What is the stock symbol of the company that makes this?
 
caljar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in South Korea.....
[Fark user image 850x780]
Why can't this be done in the US?
Oh right, because socialism is evil
We can't even get paid sick leave.
This "incredible beautiful perfect bill" to give Americans emergency sick leave only covers companies with between 50 and 500 employees, and even then companies with under 50 employees can get a waiver. We're so f*cked.


We have this in Minnesota, so it is available in the USA.  So, fark off, because you don't know what your talking about.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?

What's to stop your masturbatory fantasies?


I masturbate a lot and run out of them?  Perhaps, you can lend me some new ones.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I misread the headlne

[Fark user image 275x183]


Me too. I thought,, I don't think we want his help.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"My test could have done it in 5 minutes!  Send me $1 billion and I'll finish it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now who is the shiathole country, Repuglicans?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anfrind: hammettman: Marcus Aurelius: Those are wayyy too cheap to use here.  We need a test that costs at least, like, $1000.  That's what health care providers are looking for.

What's to stop one of Jared's shell companies from buying the $1 kits, marking them up 1000% and selling them to the US government?

There are plenty of other wealthy moochers in the U.S. who will (try to) do the exact same thing.


Yeah, I mean, just look at the sudden TP black market that's sprung up overnight.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you aren't examining the genetic material then you aren't testing for THE coronavirus. You are testing for a coronavirus. Sounds like somebody marketing a pregnancy test that will tell you the sex and eye color of your baby by peeing on a stick.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.