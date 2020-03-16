 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   "We decided to go forward with the wrestling national championships - that more than 600 athletes from 84 colleges participated in - because 'we're going to operate on faith rather than fear.'"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jonathan Falwell, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Liberty University Coach Jesse Castro, coronavirus concerns, Lynchburg, Virginia, Dallas Morning News  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:20 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. Because faith always wins when reason taps out.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faith rather than FACTS.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I notice Liberty University's wrasslin' coach is prominent in the "you know the talking points here" and "this is all hype" line of "reasoning."

That surprised me, not.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I think a lot of this is driven by fear," the executive director, Jim Giunta, said Friday when asked why the event hadn't been canceled.

People can feel fear for legitimate reasons, like when they're doing something that puts them and others in imminent danger. It's a survival mechanism.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wejash: I notice Liberty University's wrasslin' coach is prominent in the "you know the talking points here" and "this is all hype" line of "reasoning."

That surprised me, not.


Liberty Liberty Liiiiberty

Liiberty
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, shadow wrestling could be a thing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like they were grappling with the decision.
 
JZDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There shouldn't be a problem as long as they stay six feet apart.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So all the meatheads who were too untalented to get on the basketball team, and won't shut up about how much tougher wrestling is than basketball, are going to do so while wheezing now?  Meh.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
subby, wash hands before you facepalm!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave this here:

https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercis​e​/news/20000110/herpes-wrestlers
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Foxcatcher III: the pervert closet-case wrasslin' coach

Starring Dennis Hastert and Richard Strauss
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe God responds to prayers, but viruses don't. 

<!-- insert 'where is your god now' visual meme here -->
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
Cache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please continue.  Your policies will help thin out the heard.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's doublethink at its finest when the people who run on ooga-booga/FUD decide that reason is a product of fear.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bunch of kids in prime health... they'll be fine. Covid is currently targeting the old. Advice for old: Don't hang out where wrestling tournament people do, and don't hang out with wrestling tournament people.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Faith rather than FACTS.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Or, more succinctly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"more than safe "

WTF does that even mean?

GEORGE CARLIN MORE THEN HAPPY
Youtube 0gj6YKDfzK0
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cache: Please continue.  Your policies will help thin out the heard.


I wasn't aware COVID-19 caused deafness.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hot, sweaty, hormone filled faith.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Castro brought 19 athletes to the competition and said he agreed with Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who has said that he believes the coronavirus is a Democratic tool to impeach the president. "

Yeah, farkhead, the world is conspiring with Democrats to exaggerate the coronavirus to hurt Donald Trump.

JFC. How does someone this stupid not stand around drowning when it rains?

Rapmaster2000: So all the meatheads who were too untalented to get on the basketball team, and won't shut up about how much tougher wrestling is than basketball, are going to do so while wheezing now?  Meh.


Probably not, but they might kill their parents and/or grandparents.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's funny, since faith often stems from deep-rooted fear.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Republicans and Libertarians want to continue congregating in large numbers, frankly I think that's fantastic, and we should encourage it. This may go down as the first pandemic in history that had a disproportionate effect on groups of people not because of their age or infirmity, but because of ideology (though you could make a strong case for that fitting into the "infirmity" category these days).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like they should be sued into oblivion for attempted mass murder
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Christ almighty, these people.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The stupid in that article burns... probably like the diseases they normally give each other.

Know a guy who regularly does jujitsu & always has some kind of fungus, ringworm, skin disease, etc because of it. So I'm sure these athletes are perfectly safe from a highly contagious virus as they're rolling around on mats cleaned THREE WHOLE TIMES a day.

I guess if you're attending liberty university & already drinking the cool aid they're selling, what's one more dose to swallow from the conman Fallwell who refuses to even cancel in person classes.
 
Seacop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: Castro brought 19 athletes to the competition and said he agreed with Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who has said that he believes the coronavirus is a Democratic tool to impeach the president. "Call me a conspiratorist [sic] or whatever," Castro said. "Is that to minimize what's going on? Absolutely not. But you cannot view this from a prism without being political to some degree. It's too obvious."

Oh FFS.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.