 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Straight)   Was that wrong? Should I not have tweeted that?   (straight.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Simon Fraser University, Peter Akman, Bell Media, The Faculty of Communication, Art and Technology at Simon Fraser University, journalist Sean Craig, British Columbia, Twitter, original tweet  
•       •       •

1943 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 1:33 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Twitter Justice is swift, scatter-shot, and confusing. Not really sure that it has any attribute usually associated with Justice.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Twitter Justice is swift, scatter-shot, and confusing. Not really sure that it has any attribute usually associated with Justice.


Twitter Justice seems like sport to me. "Whose head can we have today?" Doesn't really matter the issue. What matters is that the herd whim is satisfied.
 
crackwhore
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if he would have tweeted the same thing if the barber happened to be white?  Then all the people assuming this is racist are the racists.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He looks like Aaron Eckhart sans chin cleft.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So now we are pandering to the panzy ass everything insults me racist snowflakes?
I see a responsible merchant and a satisfied customer trying to lighten a troubling time.
 
links136
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was a bit of a dick joke, but if the barber TRULY was offering masks, and he was simply cracking a joke about it, it's not that big a deal in itself, and possibly at least raises awareness towards simply not catching it.

However I don't expect most Canadians to think ahead and realize that well, his barbers ASIAN, with alot of anti-asian beliefs spreading abound, giving them what they want.

There's a hell of alot worse going on, however he really should know better as a public figure, and not just the random joe shmoe he is now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Twitter and the twitter mobs can go lick a doorknob and die for all I care.
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, right now is probably not the ideal time to get a haircut.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the end of January.

/it's not news. it's fark.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So now we are pandering to the panzy ass everything insults me racist snowflakes?
I see a responsible merchant and a satisfied customer trying to lighten a troubling time.


You're doing a great job of yelling at that cloud, but it's a bit silly to call it racist when the reporter was the one making a racist joke.

/Also see it as lighthearted fun, but my mug isn't being used to advertise TV to lonely housewives
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Skyrmion: Yeah, right now is probably not the ideal time to get a haircut.


Which sucks since I need one. Full giant curly mop in effect.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imagine no social media,
No twitter, no facebook or Instagram
YOu may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one....
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems an overreaction to me, but that is the risk you take when you send out a message in a forum where everyone is falling over his or her neighbour in the stampede to be "woke."
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are you guys shiatting me? That was fiunny and on point.

Are you saying it isn;t funny because the barber was Asian?

If so, I say you are more racisty than an actual racist.

Pussies.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Skyrmion: Yeah, right now is probably not the ideal time to get a haircut.

Which sucks since I need one. Full giant curly mop in effect.


You can cut those in the shower with some shears.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All the racists flocked to this thread to defend him.
You guys sure are fast.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/bigoted stereotype?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Skyrmion: Yeah, right now is probably not the ideal time to get a haircut.

Which sucks since I need one. Full giant curly mop in effect.


Let's have a contest! Who has the longest post-covid hairdo!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: He looks like Aaron Eckhart sans chin cleft.


I hate him already.

( I have a completely irrational hatred for that actor)

/I fully admit it is irrational
 
rolladuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Seems an overreaction to me, but that is the risk you take when you send out a message in a forum where everyone is falling over his or her neighbour in the stampede to be "woke."


I think that's the problem.  If you can't convey that it's meant to be humorous, They™ will be on top of your ass faster than ducks on a junebug ruining your life.  A job sacrifice must be had!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just curious, but how many of the offended were actually Asian, and how many of them were just passionate defenders of what they believe racism to be?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Sword and Shield: Skyrmion: Yeah, right now is probably not the ideal time to get a haircut.

Which sucks since I need one. Full giant curly mop in effect.

Let's have a contest! Who has the longest post-covid hairdo!


Mair doesn't really do "long." It goes from crew cut to Jeff Lynn to Undercover Brother in a matter of weeks.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AquaTatanka: Weird Hal: He looks like Aaron Eckhart sans chin cleft.

I hate him already.

( I have a completely irrational hatred for that actor)

/I fully admit it is irrational


"RACHEL!!"
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

links136: There's a hell of alot worse going on, however he really should know better as a public figure, and not just the random joe shmoe he is now.


The fact that worst possible interpretation of anything anyone says is assumed to be the intention to point of firing them says a lot about where our society is headed.

We just love to find an excuse to ruin someone.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.