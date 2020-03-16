 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this underwhelmed emoji   (twitter.com)
20
    Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

20 Comments
 
View Voting Results: Votes

‘’ 2 days ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Neutral sun. Won't you come. And wash away the rain.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
I really don't flare do you?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  

Ker_Thwap: Pinnacle Point: Neutral sun. Won't you come. And wash away the rain.

Post that again, with voting enabled, I think you just won.


/Voting isn't enabled until the thread goes green. However, I can't recall at this moment if I did enable it.
//Drumroll solo.....
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"I just found out that you can't be whelmed. Just over or under."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Sigh, the nudist colony again.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Have a day.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Venus goes where?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
meh
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third rock .... sigh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUN


I AM DISAPPOINT
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Each year in the U.S., more than 15,000 people die of squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Just thought you'd like to know."
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grandma grandpa. its me. i wanted to surprise you during this crisis and bring a few things. where are you? where are you? are you in the bedroom i hear something. why are there clothes including underwear in the hallway? are you ok? [sound of door creaking open]. the aristocrats.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WTF am I looking at?"

/dammit
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob the Underwhelmed Flower

"It's I'm or maybe something else. I don't really care.  Not concerned."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When it rose over Teletubby land, the Teletubbies took it as a sign to commit mass suicide.  Assuming 4 is a mass.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The sun:  Continuing 4.5 billion years of indifference
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The look on your face when you've got searing hot gas.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

