(AP News) Not news: Police shoot and kill man with no criminal record. Still not news: Attempt to justify it by claiming he "confronted" them. Fark: He was asleep in bed at the time (apnews.com)
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems pretty serious. The officers involved may be facing serious consequences, like up to three weeks of paid administrative leave.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Murdered in his sleep by cowards" should be on his headstone.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Honor, I swear he was black!"
"Case dismissed."
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the police
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was pro-America and supported wholeheartedly all the protections of the Constitution," she said.

Cops don't like that, it interferes with their enjoyment of authority.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disobeying orders."
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was sleeping pretty aggressively and in a threatening manner.
 
Boeheimian Rhapsody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On his Instagram account, Lemp recently posted a photograph that depicts two people holding up rifles and included the term "boogaloo," slang used by militia members and other extremists to describe a future civil war in the U.S.

looks like the lil red-hat forgot the cops are the original boogallo'ers
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now the police are murdering white, libertarians in their beds?

Well, well, well, mock Black Lives Matter now.

BLM tried to warn that eventually other groups would be added to the "unworthy to live" category, but the response was "Blue Lives Matter."

Now, here we are.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But guys, the cops where there because the kid had guns and he wasn't supposed to!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the pigs are truly getting out of control when they're even murdering white people.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police department's news release says the "facts and circumstances of the encounter" are still under investigation

You guys should maybe look into the possible facts and circumstances of your completely planned and scheduled encounters prior to execution (of said encounter, citizens).
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boeheimian Rhapsody: so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?


Red flag laws. Stupid easy to get on that list. Expect this case to go nowhere outside right wing media.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark,

I am disappoint.

Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "Murdered in his sleep by cowards" should be on his headstone.


No, "This coward murdered an innocent man in his sleep" should be on the cops' headstones.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: So, now the police are murdering white, libertarians in their beds?

Well, well, well, mock Black Lives Matter now.

BLM tried to warn that eventually other groups would be added to the "unworthy to live" category, but the response was "Blue Lives Matter."

Now, here we are.


This was already happening. No knock raids have killed plenty of white people. BLm took up all the news with gang bangers getting shot by cops.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems obvious that he was swatted.

"Detectives were following up on a complaint from the public that Lemp, though prohibited, was in possession of firearms," the release says without elaborating.

Now, Montgomery County Police are trying to come up with a cover story.

The police department's news release says the "facts and circumstances of the encounter" are still under investigation.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: This seems pretty serious. The officers involved may be facing serious consequences, like up to three weeks of paid administrative leave.


Whoa, whoa, let's not be hasty.

A stern apology on nice letterhead would suffice. From the victim's family, of course >.>
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Duncan Socrates Lemp"

Jesus, his parents were just begging for someone to kill him.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChuckRoddy: Boeheimian Rhapsody: so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?

Red flag laws. Stupid easy to get on that list. Expect this case to go nowhere outside right wing media.


Red flag laws are just common sense gun laws.  No one who has been paying attention could have foreseen armed, trigger happy cops shooting someone while trying to confiscate guns.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boeheimian Rhapsody: so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?


Probably has a medical marijuana card.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn

On one hand this was a white nationalist, libertarian dbag so no great loss

On the other hand, by the lawyers own admission, he was not in compliance with the officers and they simply used their license-to-kill.

Not sure how to approach this...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyhow this is Bernie Sanders' fault.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ChuckRoddy: Boeheimian Rhapsody: so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?

Red flag laws. Stupid easy to get on that list. Expect this case to go nowhere outside right wing media.

Red flag laws are just common sense gun laws.  No one who has been paying attention could have foreseen armed, trigger happy cops shooting someone while trying to confiscate guns.


Red Flag laws are like the farking TSA so far. Too easy to get and no due process.

That all the militarized police in the country need is more of a reason to attack without justification on the flimsiest of evidence.

If you want to disarm the public, start with the farking police.They should have to have a special warrant to even consider use of deadly force.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boeheimian Rhapsody: so why is a man with "no criminal record" prohibited from owning firearms?


That's mixing two statements from competing sides.  The family claims no one inside the home at the time has a criminal record.  The police are stating the victim was not allowed to own/possess firearms.   The victim could have had a record that his family is not aware of (not likely), or he could have a court order on him that was a red flag type order (not likely the family wouldn't have known).

Since adult criminal records are public information, the "journalist" writer of the article could have quickly researched this question.  That would have been a good question to pose to the MC police.

But, I'm an Occam's Razor sort of person.  The simplest explanation and statistically most likely is MC police SWAT murdered this guy based on an anonymous tip from the public, got a warrant by lying to a judge and is now working on their cover story.  In that order.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White, militia, 4chan poster. Hmm. imokwiththis.jpg
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record, the statement adds.

Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

These statements seem mutually exclusive.
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: This seems pretty serious. The officers involved may be facing serious consequences, like up to three weeks of paid administrative leave.


Have American police forces considered a slightly less lethal method for officers to submit requests for leave? Perhaps a form of some kind?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: You know the pigs are truly getting out of control when they're even murdering white people.


The militia's he talked about and at a minimum, tried to join, consider themselves 3%ers and feel police are their enemies and will be a primary target when their program of "acceleration" leads to civil war.

Maybe they targeted him? If not, womp womp. Play a man's game, pay a man's price.

Regardless a violent white terrorist has been put down and trigger happy cops are in the hot seat. Looks like a win/ win to me.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland: the only state crazier than New Jersey on gun laws. (They have been known to felony stop toursits traveling through the state with the on "PC" being a valid CC Permit)

The circumstances as presented in FTA make it look like it was a paid hit.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theknuckler_33: Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record, the statement adds.

Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

These statements seem mutually exclusive.


Not necessarily.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mahatma Gandalf: Dimensio: This seems pretty serious. The officers involved may be facing serious consequences, like up to three weeks of paid administrative leave.

Have American police forces considered a slightly less lethal method for officers to submit requests for leave? Perhaps a form of some kind?


Yes.  It was declined due to lack of authoritative support.

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.


Guess who their source is
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole department needs to be gutted.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Abox: Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.

Guess who their source is


the dead terrorist's attorney, girlfriend and family?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theknuckler_33: Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record, the statement adds.

Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

These statements seem mutually exclusive.


You can be prohibited from owning guns if you have been hospitalized for psychiatric reasons
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time something like this happens, less information is released. What was the warrant for?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: chitownmike: Abox: Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.

Guess who their source is

the dead terrorist's attorney, girlfriend and family?


You, ah, got a little cop juice on the side of your mouth there. Everyone can see it. Might want to go wipe that off.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record."

"Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Giant Clown Shoe: chitownmike: Abox: Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.

Guess who their source is

the dead terrorist's attorney, girlfriend and family?

You, ah, got a little cop juice on the side of your mouth there. Everyone can see it. Might want to go wipe that off.


wrong.

I love the pigs being on the hot seat.

Also not crying for the white nationalist they put down.

win/ win
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: chitownmike: Abox: Article doesn't seem to contain enough definitive info to know what really happened.

Guess who their source is

the dead terrorist's attorney, girlfriend and family?


So, were you the anonymous tipster that called in the SWAT team?  You seem to know a lot about this individual that you are celebrating the death of with a joyous delight usually reserved for the more anti-social among us.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: White, militia, 4chan poster. Hmm. imokwiththis.jpg


I'm not sure that the police's action was justified, but I would be careful about taking a hard position on this. I suspect that there will be details to come, a number of which won't match the claims of the lawyer for the family.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: So, now the police are murdering white, libertarians in their beds?

Well, well, well, mock Black Lives Matter now.

BLM tried to warn that eventually other groups would be added to the "unworthy to live" category, but the response was "Blue Lives Matter."

Now, here we are.


yeah, no shiat.  America as a whole needs to stop looking at black communities as the architects of their own failure getting what they deserve and start looking at them as the canary in the coal mine.  If we had moved to address the crack epidemic in the 80's we wouldn't be facing the heroin/opioid epidemic now.  The militarization of police and disaffection of their men is next, imo.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is what "common sense gun laws" look like.

The warrant that police obtained to search the Potomac home Lemp shared with his parents and 19-year-old brother doesn't mention any "imminent threat" to law enforcement or the public, Lemp's relatives said in a statement released Friday by their lawyers. Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record, the statement adds.
...

The department's news release on Friday says tactical unit members were serving a "high-risk" search warrant around 4:30 a.m. when one of the unit's officers fatally shot Lemp. Police detectives recovered three rifles and two handguns from the home. Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
"Detectives were following up on a complaint from the public that Lemp, though prohibited, was in possession of firearms," the release says without elaborating.


OK, so how do you become "prohibited" when you have no criminal record?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If someone is prohibited from possessing firearms does that mean anywhere he lives such as a house must be completely free of firearms?  TFA said guns were recovered.  What if those guns weren't his?  Where were they in the residence?  Locked in a gun case?  In his parents closet?  Was he sleeping with a death grip on a rifle in his own bed?

So many questions.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Decease was white / no outrage.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trik: Decease

d was white / no outrage.

/ftfm
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trik: Trik: Deceased was white / no outrage.

/ftfm


wtf
 
