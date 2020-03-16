 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   "Let's inject the blood of coronavirus patients into people"   (newsweek.com) divider line
37
1043 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 11:46 AM (53 minutes ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scary? This method of variolation was brought to the western world by Lady Mary Montagu in the 1700s from the Ottoman Empire
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the world of medicine, pre-vaccines.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Close down all the needle exchanges!
 
probesport
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Milk blood to keep from running out
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will not happen.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It worked with Folgers crystals.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Close down all the needle exchanges!


I'm pretty sure that's not the blood you want.  I'll risk coronavirus.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That Hep C and HIV will kill coronavirus, no problem!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welcome to the world of medicine, pre-vaccines.


Actually, this is not that different from how vaccines work. Jesus, for a place that claims to have so many smart people, nobody bothers to actually read the shiat that they have declared themselves to be experts on.
 
trickymoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Blood for the Blood God!

// leads to skulls for the skull throne
/// just sayin.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where is SpaceForce when you need them?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: This will not happen.


Yeah good luck doing that shiat to millions of people.
 
germ78
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since a working vaccine is still some time away, this is probably the best shot we have to help treat the sick in the mean time.

/no pun intended
//I'm hoping that cold from hell I had this past christmas will play the role of cowpox to covid's smallpox
 
Magnus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That graph in the article about flattening the disease is erotically mesmerizing...
 
MadMonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How long before Jim Bakker starts selling buckets of CoronaBlood?
 
Peki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be honest, I was wondering when they'd start this. In the absence of effective modern treatments, it's okay to go back to the ones that actually worked.

/let's just stop at the cupping, yeah?
 
blunto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is it scary, because you don't understand it?   Leave medical science to the experts and go back to hoarding your toilet paper.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Despite the misleading headline, this is actually a thing, and has been for a very long time. Especially in the times before vaccines.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SundaesChild: That Hep C and HIV will kill coronavirus, no problem!


The method only works for diseases from which people recover.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They dont need more blood in, they need the blood with the bad spirits out.  Dumb farks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever works to them I guess.
 
Magnus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blunto: Why is it scary, because you don't understand it?   Leave medical science to the experts and go back to hoarding your toilet paper.


Someone used the HERO tag instead of IRONIC for an article about a porn "star" who is willing to fark a Communicable Disease scientist that comes up with a cure for COVID19.  Tags are meaningless around here.

Except for the Florida tag.  That one everyone gets.
 
Peki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnus: blunto: Why is it scary, because you don't understand it?   Leave medical science to the experts and go back to hoarding your toilet paper.

Someone used the HERO tag instead of IRONIC for an article about a porn "star" who is willing to fark a Communicable Disease scientist that comes up with a cure for COVID19.  Tags are meaningless around here.

Except for the Florida tag.  That one everyone gets.


Either that or subs meant "scary" in that "it's scary what we are having to resort to in order to deal with this shiat."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey there ladies, I'm a corona virus survivor and it does just work with blood.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Granted, with smallpox, variolation itself had a fatality rate of 2%.

\which was an improvement over smallpox
\\but about the same as COVID-19.
 
Magnus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peki: Magnus: blunto: Why is it scary, because you don't understand it?   Leave medical science to the experts and go back to hoarding your toilet paper.

Someone used the HERO tag instead of IRONIC for an article about a porn "star" who is willing to fark a Communicable Disease scientist that comes up with a cure for COVID19.  Tags are meaningless around here.

Except for the Florida tag.  That one everyone gets.

Either that or subs meant "scary" in that "it's scary what we are having to resort to in order to deal with this shiat."


I stand by my statement.  A tried and true method from the past is not scary.

What other methods would you "resort" to in order to deal with this shiat in the short term?
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While I understand the theory and that isn't should help, I can agree that it is scary, for two reasons:

1) It just sounds scary and it takes a moment for me to get past how it sounds and put intellect ahead of instincts.

2) That such a step is seriously being considered is pretty scary on its own.

Also this is not likely to be broadly available, at least not for quite some time, it would just be a stop gap to reduce them impact (hopefully).
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SundaesChild: That Hep C and HIV will kill coronavirus, no problem!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welcome to the world of medicine, pre-vaccines.


Welcome to the world of neutralizing antibodies.  Commonly known as IVIG treatment.  Which we've been using since 1952.

Subby, you should have paid more attention in biology class!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: GardenWeasel: Welcome to the world of medicine, pre-vaccines.

Actually, this is not that different from how vaccines work. Jesus, for a place that claims to have so many smart people, nobody bothers to actually read the shiat that they have declared themselves to be experts on.


Welcome to fark. We know it all. Ask us!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peki: To be honest, I was wondering when they'd start this. In the absence of effective modern treatments, it's okay to go back to the ones that actually worked.

/let's just stop at the cupping, yeah?


Is ear candling still okay?
 
Magnus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ashelth: GardenWeasel: Welcome to the world of medicine, pre-vaccines.

Welcome to the world of neutralizing antibodies.  Commonly known as IVIG treatment.  Which we've been using since 1952.

Subby, you should have paid more attention in biology class!


Since 1952?  That's scary.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't understand the scary tag, this is not uncommon.
 
Magnus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnus: Peki: Magnus: blunto: Why is it scary, because you don't understand it?   Leave medical science to the experts and go back to hoarding your toilet paper.

Someone used the HERO tag instead of IRONIC for an article about a porn "star" who is willing to fark a Communicable Disease scientist that comes up with a cure for COVID19.  Tags are meaningless around here.

Except for the Florida tag.  That one everyone gets.

Either that or subs meant "scary" in that "it's scary what we are having to resort to in order to deal with this shiat."

I stand by my statement.  A tried and true method from the past is not scary.

What other methods would you "resort" to in order to deal with this shiat in the short term?


I reread my post.  My last question was more rhetorical.  Did not mean to imply I am showing you any disrepect.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Throw that leech over my way when you're done with it, Barber.

My humors need suckling.
 
Peki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnus: I reread my post.  My last question was more rhetorical.  Did not mean to imply I am showing you any disrepect.


Walk back accepted. If you scroll back up the thread you'll see I'm actually a little relieved to see it being discussed. The elderly death rate is far higher than the fatality rate we are seeing, and if this is a method that even has the potential to cut that rate in half, it'd be worth it. 

If I end up testing positive for c-19 over what I have (and I have all the symptoms), and my grandfather falls ill, you better believe I'm going to yell at the doc to stick a vein.

/I'm doing my best to protect him by my family is just starting to take this seriously
 
Peki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
but*
 
