(AP News)   Peace Corps: Fark it, we're out, too   (apnews.com)
    John F. Kennedy, Peace Corps, open letter, Jody Olsen, federal agency's director, host countries, international travel, Kennedy administration  
washburn777
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't wanna jinx this or anything but if the Catholic Church closes it's doors what are our options for keeping them closed?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They must now assume their new role as the missing peace...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa & The Mothers - Who Needs the Peace Corps ?
Youtube WnjufR8GDcw
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Your house of cards is collapsing, so sad, would it help to know you've chosen extinction?
It's the best you could hope for given your limited intellect.
Why not embrace it?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfool: Your house of cards is collapsing, so sad, would it help to know you've chosen extinction?
It's the best you could hope for given your limited intellect.
Why not embrace it?


WTF?  English please.
 
Delawhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Peace out!
 
