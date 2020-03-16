 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Time out. NYSE (after only 90 seconds). This will be their third and hopefully final time out   (twitter.com) divider line
264
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1859 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Mar 2020 at 9:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



264 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dow down double digits
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
−2,250.46 (9.71%)

Holy fark
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the funny feeling that trading will be suspended for the whole day in just a few hours
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

garethoconnor: Manic Monday on the markets continues as Wall St. trading halts temporarily


Great, now I have that song in my head...
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, considering the futures market had it dropping 1,000 points last night, this is not surprising.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???


No. There is a sequence of circuit breakers, 1, 2, &3 that go off, before resetting. Each one requires a larger fall to trigger.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should make a gif of the Hammertime dance where they follow the DJIA trend line.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not the stonks!
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to do a week-long banking holiday and suspend the markets like FDR did in 1933.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???


MarketWatch says 9.7%
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 371x442]


Funny he didn't sign the one from the day before.  It set a record too...
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock Market Thanos: *snap*

/hows that 0% interest rate going for you guys?
//You jackasses
///Also Stock Market Thanos WILL become a thing.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]


Don't worry, it still works if you turn it upside down .
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just lock Trump in a farking closet until this current disaster is over?  Every single move he makes and address he gives ends up farking things up even worse.  All the Fed rate cut did was spook the hell out of investors.  It didn't solve anything since access to money is not the issue right now.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 371x442]


I'm assuming he sent that to the Republicans who don't understand what all of this means.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]


This President needs to shut up and fade into the background. Will he? Lol lol no oh no.
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think NBA not NFL when counting these potential time out limits.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a good thing that the Feds have tools to deal with a crashing markets....oh they don't, they blew their wad yesterday and this is the result.... Well, we're boned.

/not a financial expert, I may be wrong
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I don't mean to sound cruel, but the last people I'm worried about getting sick are stock brokers and traders.

I do worry about them getting sick. They're just among the LAST people I'd worry about. Frankly, society could stand with a plague that ONLY affects stock brokers and traders.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9.7%, resumes in 9 minutes?

The sucking sound you hear is the economy going further down the drain...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???


Welcome to computer based trading. It will be a blood bath today followed by a dead cat bounce tomorrow. Then hopefully the decline will be more gradual from there. Same as it ever was.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.

How's your economic policy of tax cuts for the wealthy doing now? Did your parents ever read you "The Ant and the Grasshopper"?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: thehobbes: The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???

No. There is a sequence of circuit breakers, 1, 2, &3 that go off, before resetting. Each one requires a larger fall to trigger.


first was 7.5% second 13, and final is 20% to close the day right?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dump now owns the top ten point drops and probably will own the largest single day percentage drop ever after today.

Winning!!

It's time for the adults in the room to drag him out behind the woodshed and beat the living Fark out of him with some socks full of pennies.

Oh wait, there are no adults left in the room.

We are farked.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should ask trump to autograph that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: thehobbes: The market dropped so rapidly the corcuit breaker couldnt trip before it passed 9%???

No. There is a sequence of circuit breakers, 1, 2, &3 that go off, before resetting. Each one requires a larger fall to trigger.


S&P 500 down 7% (Level 1), 13% (Level 2), and 20% (Level 3). 1 and 2 produce a 15 minute trading halt. 3 shuts down trading for the rest of the day.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should drop a couple more trillion into the market.  Might get it back up for an hour or two.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it's just the stock market showing their confidence in the calm, sure, steady hand we have at the wheel of government these days
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I get the funny feeling that trading will be suspended for the whole day in just a few hours


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]


Yeah, that aged about as well as I thought it would.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]


He's responsible for when it goes up; the Democrats are responsible when it goes down. It's just science.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: You know, I don't mean to sound cruel, but the last people I'm worried about getting sick are stock brokers and traders.

I do worry about them getting sick. They're just among the LAST people I'd worry about. Frankly, society could stand with a plague that ONLY affects stock brokers and traders.


Do you want them to cough on all the money?
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Dow down double digits


Dramatic & drastic drops demand & destabilizes drowning debtors.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is America great again?
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake money disappears easily, news at 11.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait until Trump's stock market goes below Obama's later on today. That might cause him to put a gun in his mouth.
 
tdyak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is ducking insane.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]


If this is true he's the dumbest man alive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn democrats!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]

He's responsible for when it goes up; the Democrats are responsible when it goes down. It's just science.


You're right.  I forgot there was a debate last night.  Damn.  Why didn't the Democrats learn after last time!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to put everything in Dogecoin!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 371x442]

If this is true he's the dumbest man alive.


Of course it's true.  Not sure why you'd doubt it.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

carnifex2005: That might cause him to put a gun in his mouth.


You're such a tease.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just think of how far it would have gone down if we didn't cut interest rates! Negative rates, here we come!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12% jesus
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Maybe we should drop a couple more trillion into the market.  Might get it back up for an hour or two.


Sure, got it right here in between the cushions on the chair. Oh wait, I don't, because it's imaginary, just like the money Trump just fed into it. (Or at least it might as well be such....)
 
Displayed 50 of 264 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.