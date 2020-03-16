 Skip to content
Tom Hanks infuriates the internet by using Vegemite wrong. As if there's a right way to use Vegemite
    Tom Hanks, American film actors, Rita Wilson, latest update, Sunday morning, That Thing You Do!, American television actors  
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi!, you do understand that Vegemite is an industrial waste product recycled into human food, eh?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only right way to eat Vegemite is to toss it in the f*cking garbage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There is.
[i.redd.it image 678x381]


Hey, why am I seeing my breakfast again?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I was in Australia I went to breakfast and loaded my toast with just about that much Vegemite. I bet the ceiling of that cafe is still covered with chunks of toast, REDACTED years later.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Oi!, you do understand that Vegemite is an industrial waste product recycled into human food, eh?


eh? Is Australia suddenly infested by Bob and Doug MacKenzie?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marmite rules. Vegemite drools.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there Vegemite on the table?

I've used too much Vegemite.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snocone: Oi!, you do understand that Vegemite is an industrial waste product recycled into human food, eh?


So is McDonald's but they seem to be popular
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Men At Work - Down Under (Official Video)
Youtube XfR9iY5y94s
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As anal lube?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That stuff looks like Brown 25, from Uranus Corp.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vegemite causes butt cancer.
It's A Factoid!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the Repeat tag self-quarantining?
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Is the Repeat tag self-quarantining?


You know how it is with vegemite stories. They repeat on you all day.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

snocone: Oi!, you do understand that Vegemite is an industrial waste product recycled into human food, eh?


So are McRib Sandwiches.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he didn't throw it in the trash then yes, he's using it wrong.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I watched it being eaten before I ever tried it myself. I believe the only palatable way is to add a very thin smear and then put 10x as much butter on it. It wasn't bad that way. I don't really know how bad THAT much vegemite would taste.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fine, more Vegemite for me!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's over 9000 servings!!!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At the local supermarket there was a night manager whose name was Ian, and based upon his accent, I knew he was from Australia.

So one night I decided to have a bit of fun.   I found him in the aisles and said "Excuse me, Ian?  Can I show you something?"

He follows me over to where they have the yeast and stuff, and I pointed to jars of Marmite on the shelves, and I said "You've got Marmite, but no Vegemite.  Are you going to let those Pommie bastards get away with that?".

He busted up laughing.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this the racist thread where Fark libs denigrate another culture's beloved food product?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never had Vegemite but I have had Marmite and it's delicious. As for the amount, that seems to be a matter of personal preference, so use as much or as little as you want and quit worrying about what others do particularly when it has no impact on you.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Algebrat: That's over 9000 servings!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, there's a right way to use Vegemite.  It's called 'Spackle'.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Is this the racist thread where Fark libs denigrate another culture's beloved food product?


I think it's ok to say that vegemite does not taste very good. Also, it is ok to say that lutefisk does not taste good.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Is this the racist thread where Fark libs denigrate another culture's beloved food product?


No.  As with most things, you are wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder if his wife ever got a Wilson tattoo?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Is this the racist thread where Fark libs denigrate another culture's beloved food product?


No, this is where we point out that any non-Australian who eats Vegemite is guilty of Cultural Appropriation and is therefore history's greatest monster.
 
