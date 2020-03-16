 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Old and busted: force prison inmates to make license plates. New Coronaness: force inmates to make hand sanitizer. Because if there's one thing you'd trust, it's fluid produced by inmates?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the good news is that if the Liquor Stores close, you can drink it!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some of my favorite fluids.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old sweat socks are sterile?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man those Chinese and their forced labour camps...oh!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah giving them something to do is terrible. Just let them rot in a cell instead.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer to slow down a deadly pandemic made via prison slavery.

The future sucks.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repost?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Isn't this a repost?


shh... it will be fine...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pichu0102: Hand sanitizer to slow down a deadly pandemic made via prison slavery.

The future sucks.


Parole denied.
 
acouvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unintentional humor here thanks to the sponsored ads...
northgrave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, she (Warren) asked if they had a plan.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 400x300]


'course it's shank or be shanked
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, how long til they end up drinking it...?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.