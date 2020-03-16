 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Probably NSFW. There's a novel 2 for 1 deal that will ease the pasta shortage. Just tell the kids it's a lighthouse on the rocks   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
31
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hard part is after the crisis passes and normal pasta is available again.  And then your 5 year old son starts fussing, "But I like the penis!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.


I couldn't find ground beef for meatballs.  I've been cooking every weekend and freezing.  Had to settle for mediocre pre-cooked frozen ones.  Thoroughly mediocre.  But sacrifices must be made!  ;-)

They did have ground bison, but I doubt I could have sold mom on that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are crisis shopping everywhere. You can tell. I noticed that the pasta sauces were almost completely gone at the local Shopper's Drug Mart. So were the soup cans. I did find some soap for dishes and soft soap for my hands.

People are shopping really, really slow and I don't recognize a lot of them. They may have come to the Drug Store after trying the supermarket.

There is no end of shampoo and bath foam. That works like soap, right? It's just the same soap with a nicer smell. I got pomengranite and mango.

Here's some plague advice:  wash your face. Especially around the nose. Don't be afraid to get a quartr inch up your nose with your fingers. People forget that it isn't just the hands you have to wash. It's the face too.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought two big packs of egg noodles last Thursday only to get home and discover that I already had two big bags.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Marcus Aurelius: The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.

I couldn't find ground beef for meatballs.  I've been cooking every weekend and freezing.  Had to settle for mediocre pre-cooked frozen ones.  Thoroughly mediocre.  But sacrifices must be made!  ;-)

They did have ground bison, but I doubt I could have sold mom on that.


In something rich, like a Stroganoff that would probably be good..(prefer the sour cream version over the brown gravy kind)
 
sleep lack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What kind of special sauce do you use with them?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Marcus Aurelius: The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.

I couldn't find ground beef for meatballs.  I've been cooking every weekend and freezing.  Had to settle for mediocre pre-cooked frozen ones.  Thoroughly mediocre.  But sacrifices must be made!  ;-)

They did have ground bison, but I doubt I could have sold mom on that.


Bison is a delicious beef substitute and is lower in fat.  I need to go to the grocery store today and I am not looking forward to it.  I could survive for months off what is in the house but sometimes you want some fresh produce instead Rice and beans and canned goods.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Marcus Aurelius: The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.

I couldn't find ground beef for meatballs.  I've been cooking every weekend and freezing.  Had to settle for mediocre pre-cooked frozen ones.  Thoroughly mediocre.  But sacrifices must be made!  ;-)

They did have ground bison, but I doubt I could have sold mom on that.


Beefalo is better than pure bison, and if you eat moose burgers, half beef is even better. Textured vegetable protein makes a good extender because it soaks up flavour like cracker or bread crumbs.

My Mother always make really delicious juicy burgers. It's the little things that make the difference, like crumbs and tiny diced onions.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Terrible advice. EABOD.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Diogenes: Marcus Aurelius: The shelf pasta I use was still in stock yesterday.  So were my canned tomatoes.  As was the semolina flour I use to make real pasta.  The only things I couldn't get were toilet paper and paper towels.

I couldn't find ground beef for meatballs.  I've been cooking every weekend and freezing.  Had to settle for mediocre pre-cooked frozen ones.  Thoroughly mediocre.  But sacrifices must be made!  ;-)

They did have ground bison, but I doubt I could have sold mom on that.

Beefalo is better than pure bison, and if you eat moose burgers, half beef is even better. Textured vegetable protein makes a good extender because it soaks up flavour like cracker or bread crumbs.

My Mother always make really delicious juicy burgers. It's the little things that make the difference, like crumbs and tiny diced onions.


Rather than textured vegetable protein I recommend stretching your Burger volume by adding pre cooked quinoa.   I made burgers for my sister's kids and they didn't even notice it.
 
FunkJunkie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I work for a DSD dairy company in Texas.
Today I'm following our delivery drivers and filling as they drop off

A couple of stores had already filled before I arrived, another had people lined up grabbing as I was filling

This is my first day back from spring break with kiddo last week. Haven't heard anything from the company but I know what our production capacities are; our suppliers only have cows for what we normally sell.

If this doesn't settle soon we'll be at a production bottleneck, have to imagine it's the same for every dairy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I looked at humidifiers, but they are ridiculously noisy and expensive. So I will just boil a lot of water. If I drank tea as much as my parents did, it would do my soul good. Eight cups a day, just like a British person in the 1950s.

Americans average 0.5 cups a day. That's why America is a country full of crazy people.

I am pushing the tea, but any steamy drink or food will do. That's why it is harder to find pasta sauce and soup in the stores now.

Aerosols. The secret to cleaning the air is aerosols, a fine mist, it harder matters of what unless you have allergies or mold.

Boiling a kettle of water is good enough for the kitchen. What you do in the bedroom or living room is up to you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a pisser!
 
FunkJunkie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My post was possibly off topic, but generally relevant to grocery shortages etc
Idk, maybe get used to Cheerios with beer
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I made burgers for my sister's kids and they didn't even notice it.


Tricky. Tricky Mother. My Mother knew as many tricks as a fox. "They didn't even notice it" are words of wisdom to live by.

Like Lao Tzu says, the Emperor is best when the people do not know he exists. Lightly lies the hand of good governance while it shears the sheeple, eh?

I made that ancient wisdom up. I do that all the time. Nobody notices, nobody cares, nobody gets triggered if you turn it into a joke.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: My post was possibly off topic, but generally relevant to grocery shortages etc
Idk, maybe get used to Cheerios with beer


Beerios!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: My post was possibly off topic, but generally relevant to grocery shortages etc
Idk, maybe get used to Cheerios with beer


Muesli with beer. A nice German breakfast that stays with you for the whole day.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That asshat website was about as spastic as Joe Cocker with hiccups.
My fone is still dizzy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Penis pasta: Starts off hard, but you dont eat it until it gets soft."
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW subby?  Where do you work?  I can't even imagine what kind of panty-bunched company would have a problem with this story.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's pronounced pen-eh. Also,
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People are stupid. I predict a bright future for sour cream on potatoes. That was my dairy hoarding joke.

Hoard yoghurt and cheese, stupid. It's already spoiled!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sleep lack: What kind of special sauce do you use with them?


I think after heating, it makes its own sauce.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I usually stock up on pasta when it is 10/$10. Since I have about 15 boxes at home, I didn't even know there was a shortage
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: AquaTatanka: I made burgers for my sister's kids and they didn't even notice it.

Tricky. Tricky Mother. My Mother knew as many tricks as a fox. "They didn't even notice it" are words of wisdom to live by.

Like Lao Tzu says, the Emperor is best when the people do not know he exists. Lightly lies the hand of good governance while it shears the sheeple, eh?

I made that ancient wisdom up. I do that all the time. Nobody notices, nobody cares, nobody gets triggered if you turn it into a joke.


You woke the Sheeple, you bonehead.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, now I can go eat a bowl of dicks like everyone of Fark keeps telling me.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: My post was possibly off topic, but generally relevant to grocery shortages etc
Idk, maybe get used to Cheerios with beer


sad face- I read that as "Cheetos with beer", and thought, well yeah...
I need to lay off the junk food. -end sad face
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This changes my usual meals, how?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The plural for Penis Pasta is Penne.

Penne, of course, is derived from the Latin "Pennes" which means "Choad-a-roni."
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

