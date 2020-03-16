 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Porn star is willing to take one for the world team, says she'll have sex with the first scientist who finds the coronavirus cure (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Then he'll have to find a few more cures.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defect pretending to be a feature.
You know, like a sitting president unwilling to stand w/o platform heightening shoes.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whore trying to get some attention.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


After a little research, it's pretty evident she is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


I've seen some short internet documentaries on similar subjects. She should be fine.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch a lot of porn.. I don't recognize her.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda doubt that any scientist who says they find the cure will have any shortage of people to hook up with.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd put out for just a damn test.  But I always was a whore that way.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it were Stoya, I'd be working 24/7.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: I watch a lot of porn.. I don't recognize her.


... there are some times that it is okay to not tell the truth on the internet.  You should learn these times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


Is there a porn star who isn't?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll be in my lab....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It will be more of a gangbang.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Me first, I have the cure, but it's a secret
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, these days, it's almost never one lone genius who makes a groundbreaking discovery. It's always a team of men and women, sometimes with different specialties, working together.

So I guess what I'm saying is, does she do bi group scenes?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It turns out having sex with a scientist IS the cure. Soooooo your place or mine?"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eww, way below my standards. Need more duck in her lips.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She thinks an infectious diseases expert is going to want to have sex with her?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alphax: I watch a lot of porn.. I don't recognize her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She'll also have sex for 5 rubles.  So she's got that going for her.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She thinks someone who researches infectious diseases for a living will want to bone a porn star?
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Great. Then he'll have to find a few more cures.


Way to gender it.  Like there aren't chick scienticians.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just make sure you have plenty of azithromycin on hand for the chlamydia you'll have to deal with.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


Any scientists working on a cure are already intimately familiar with petri dishes
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll pass, but how old is your daughter?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any reputable scientist has already created a girlfriend.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not all heros wear capes. Some ONLY wear capes.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: She thinks someone who researches infectious diseases for a living will want to bone a porn star?


Oddly enough porn stars and hookers are a lot more careful about sex safe than the rando slut you bareback from the bar.

I brought a girl home night who I had just met who became incensed that I was wrapping up because I was implying she was "dirty" and "easy".

/she was both.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The scientist who finds the cure will be rich. He will already have a plethora of gold diggers coming for him, likely some of them actual scientists themselves that he could talk to. I don't know why women like this think that "nerds" don't get pussy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Her face looks swollen
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

theflatline: MillionDollarMo: She thinks someone who researches infectious diseases for a living will want to bone a porn star?

Oddly enough porn stars and hookers are a lot more careful about sex safe than the rando slut you bareback from the bar.

I brought a girl home night who I had just met who became incensed that I was wrapping up because I was implying she was "dirty" and "easy".

/she was both.


Heheh
*High five*
 
anfrind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My sister is a scientist, and I doubt she'd be interested in this offer.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Star" might be a bit of a stretch here, subby...
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "It turns out having sex with a scientist IS the cure. Soooooo your place or mine?"


I have a degree in computer science. Does that count? Well, it's an Associate's degree... in Applied Science.

/I'm gonna guess no
 
Philimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this woman either. But for all the farkers speculating about how many STDs she's had, my guess is that she's probably not got a lot of problems with those because my limited understanding of the industry is that the performers are tested on a regular basis. I wouldn't want to take the plunge myself, but it wouldn't surprise me if the devotchka was cleaner than plenty of civilians.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's quite a prize - very Nobel of her to offer.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: My sister is a scientist, and I doubt she'd be interested in this offer.


If she comes up with a vaccine, I'll volunteer to show her the most mediocre 15 seconds of her life.

Wait, is your sister hot?  I've got standards, you know.
 
lectos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alphax: I watch a lot of porn.. I don't recognize her.


She used to go by "Lolita" and had some face work done.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like she'll take one from the team too.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF? She would have sex with the first person that finds $100.
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yanoosh: Me first, I have the cure, but it's a secret


I, too, have the cure, but it's in my semen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


She's been training for that moment her entire adult life.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I were the winning scientist I'd get my D20 read for some fort and constitution saving throws on that date.
 
camaroash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Her face looks swollen


Because she's an alcoholic.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alphax: I watch a lot of porn.. I don't recognize her.


Well the term porn star gets thrown around allot, it has lost all meaning.

Or you have truly wanked your self blind.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think they can get better than those sad boobs.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This kind of research is usually done by a team of scientists. I hope she's ready for that.


She likely has experience in that...
 
camaroash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Philimus: ...plunge...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
