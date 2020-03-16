 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   In every cloud, a silver lining: ISIS has issued a travel ban to Europe for its terrorists over Cornavirus fears   (politico.eu) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...


"We want to martyr outselves, not die! Totally different!"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'No bringing the disease home to the leaders!  Those lives matter.'
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought THEY would be the ones to make smart decisions.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course if they're already sick, then it's probably, "Go infect as many of the infidels as you can!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...


This is human logic, Bud. They sterilize the needles they use to execute prisoners.

Stupid, stupid, stupid humans!

But yes, I was wondering. Aren't they supposed to be blowing themselves up? How many of them return to Base? Well, I suppose the support people, like the accountants and so forth do not blow themselves up. Somebody has to supply the airplane tickets, the Tourist Visas stamped only in Germany, and so forth. The logistics of terrorism is as complex and sophisticated as any modern business.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I Ate Shergar: God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...

This is human logic, Bud. They sterilize the needles they use to execute prisoners.


So the guy they are selling the organs to die not catch anything.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Of course if they're already sick, then it's probably, "Go infect as many of the infidels as you can!"


Here's a suitcase full of money. Go throw it around Mar del Lago! Remember to praise The Donald like you were deluded with your First Love. Demand a picture with him shaking your hand while holding in both of his.

Remember, if you aren't symptomatic, this may not work, so you have been especially selected for not looking poor or Democratic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MasterPython: brantgoose: I Ate Shergar: God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...

This is human logic, Bud. They sterilize the needles they use to execute prisoners.

So the guy they are selling the organs to die not catch anything.


That makes sense. A smart vote for you, you cynical little serpent, you!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the Onion?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a funny old world, innit?

Truest thing Margaret Thatcher ever said as the security guards hauled her ass to the door at Number 10.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Not the Onion?


Of course, not The Onion. The Onion is very dry, delicate, understated WASP wit and humour. It's just not crazy enough to be mistaken for the news any more.  Get with the Times. People are posting Cracked articles in desperation for the wise, sane leadership that your politicians and other celebrities are failing to provide.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Times is funnier than The Onion nowadays. Especially the Financial Times. Wonderful liberal paper. I used to have a subscription when I had a government job.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suicide bombers are probably attending St Patty's Day events in Boston with a nasty cough.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Thanks, Trump!


Did he consult with ISIS or did they consult with him?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornavirus

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bill the unknowing: Dork Gently: Thanks, Trump!

Did he consult with ISIS or did they consult with him?


No consultation!  You're the consultation.

Trump just scared ISIS away from Europe with his very strong, although short, fingers.  Just ask anyone.  Everyone says Trump's fingers are very good for grabbing what needs to be grabbed, like the scalps of any ISIS terrorists.  That's what they tell him.  Don't let anyone tell you that short fingers are a drawback in life!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they did, they aren't suicidal.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MasterPython: brantgoose: I Ate Shergar: God forbid would-be suicide bombers should do anything to risk their health...

This is human logic, Bud. They sterilize the needles they use to execute prisoners.

So the guy they are selling the organs to die not catch anything.


Um, actually, you cannot use the organs from an execution.  Unless they are shot, if you fry or use drugs the organs are ruined in most cases.  Also, ethical considerations make it illegal in most states.

China just takes them while you are alive...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear Allah,

Please excuse little Mohammad from Suicide Bomber practice today. He has been running a fever and isn't feeling up to killing the infidel today.

Sincerely,

His Mullah
 
