(ABC News)   As if presidential incompetence wasn't enough, HHS was hit by a wave of cyber attacks last night   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
great_tigers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am sure this is Trump's fault too.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best place to catch your enemy is when their pants are already down.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know, if ever there was a moment for one of those rumored Russian cyberattacks on our power infrastructure, I suppose this would be it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Yeah but it would have been worse under Hillary.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it rains, it pours...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians trying to finish pushing us over the edge.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


There's a good chance the hackers are from Russia.  We all know how tough Trump has been on Russia.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when the president doesn't pursue enemy cyber criminals because they helped him get elected. Yet another direct consequence of this administration's corruption and incompetence.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkers are ok if these were Chinese hackers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 hours ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Obama is to blame, and crooked Hillary.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's definitely NOT from our FRIENDS, the Russians, eh Trumpy-Trump?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Russians trying to finish pushing us over the edge.


If the Russians are the culprits, they probably did it in part because they know Trump would never hold them accountable.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since it's a Twitter blurb I'm going to go with, oh let's say, Iran.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


In a word? Yes.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Russians trying to finish pushing us over the edge.


This has gone through my mind.  An attack that crippled power and water services right now would be absolutely devastating.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: This is what happens when the president doesn't pursue enemy cyber criminals because they helped him get elected. Yet another direct consequence of this administration's corruption and incompetence.


I thought this too, but if they like him being Prez it would be the wrong thing to do
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attacks on the cyber are an ongoing fact of life.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: KarmicDisaster: Russians trying to finish pushing us over the edge.

This has gone through my mind.  An attack that crippled power and water services right now would be absolutely devastating.


wait until it is 98 in the shade, with freezers full of hoarded food, and AC running full blast in the nation.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they had to open the file to fill out the form.  How else were they going to get a pair of free tickets from Southwest?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those people staying home for quarantine.  The hackers were probably just bored and thought it would be a hoot.  And then the SWAT team arrived.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rewatching Jericho on DVD
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they actually doing anything besides trying to halt all Coronavirus testing?   I'm not sure this is a bad thing at this point.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Best place to catch your enemy is when their pants are already down.


Indeed. We've probably all seen police video where they're chasing a suspect that trips over his own pants. We currently have a president who metaphorically always has his pants down that he can show us his ass.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Ya know, if ever there was a moment for one of those rumored Russian cyberattacks on our power infrastructure, I suppose this would be it.


And this another reason why I can't hate on people stocking up on water. We really don't control that shiat.

Maybe the solution is one pack for you, one pack to an emergency/sensitive services org?
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the password was super hard to crack. 
Spaceballs (9/11) Movie CLIP - Giving Up the Combination (1987) HD
Youtube B-NhD15ocwA
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was that hacker, 4chan
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


No matter what it is, you can rest assured he'll completely deny he had any responsibility for anything bad that happens.

That's what a real leader does.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off with the twitter links
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: This is what happens when the president doesn't pursue enemy cyber criminals because they helped him get elected. Yet another direct consequence of this administration's corruption and incompetence.


Lay out your logic...

They help him, and he doesn't go after them...so they try to hurt him?

Seriously, your line of reasoning would have been better if you said it was the Chinese who were upset that he pointed out that the outbreak started in their country.

Or Bernie Bros were angry about clouds or something.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.

Yeah but it would have been worse under Hillary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: This is what happens when the president doesn't pursue enemy cyber criminals because they helped him get elected. Yet another direct consequence of this administration's corruption and incompetence.


Proof. How does it work??
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: Well, it's definitely NOT from our FRIENDS, the Russians, eh Trumpy-Trump?


Well, Vlad did STRONGLY deny it.  That's good enough for me!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no "Twit" I don't have a Twitter account either.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax. It's just a 400 lb guy sitting on his bed.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.

There's a good chance the hackers are from Russia.  We all know how tough Trump has been on Russia.


Wow, this still? 3 years and tens of millions on a complete farking fabrication, and you're still going cry Russia?

That's honestly more pathetic than Trump himself.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, are we not in await of the Presidential Alert System? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Twitter link (Bloomberg, so possible paywall)
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Oh yeah.  He's really been on the ball.  Doing so much to strengthen the government's capabilities to defend against information attacks.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Glitchwerks: Ya know, if ever there was a moment for one of those rumored Russian cyberattacks on our power infrastructure, I suppose this would be it.

And this another reason why I can't hate on people stocking up on water. We really don't control that shiat.

Maybe the solution is one pack for you, one pack to an emergency/sensitive services org?


We have a filter system for the sink and filled up every gallon and half-gallon canister we saved over the last 20 years.  It's what we do in case of a bad hurricane.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: Well, it's definitely NOT from our FRIENDS, the Russians, eh Trumpy-Trump?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live look at the server room prior to the hack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links


Especially if it considered NEWS FLASH worthy
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: They help him, and he doesn't go after them...so they try to hurt him?


They're confident they won't get caught. Even if they do, Trump and the conservative media will repeat Russian propaganda over and over again until half the country believes the attackers were illegal immigrants from the Ukrainian deep state.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Maybe it is. Was there a cyber-security team the dumb fark nuked, perhaps?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Farkers are ok if these were Chinese hackers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: hugram: great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.

There's a good chance the hackers are from Russia.  We all know how tough Trump has been on Russia.

Wow, this still? 3 years and tens of millions on a complete farking fabrication, and you're still going cry Russia?

That's honestly more pathetic than Trump himself.


You're right... the hackers were probably the same militants that attacked Benghazi.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Well he probably fired all the cyber security people. I mean, they were just sitting around doing nothing!
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: I am sure this is Trump's fault too.


Nope. This one is on Barron. He's supposed to be handling the Cyber with ol' uncle Rudy.
 
