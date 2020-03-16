 Skip to content
(Vice)   Iran's government sent a message to all citizens' cell phones saying they should download and use their app to diagnose if they had coronavirus. The only thing the app did was secretly gather all their personal information and track their movements   (vice.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder what the Google coronavirus page will be doing?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone really surprised?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Great idea. Do that." -- D2S
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: Is anyone really surprised?


Am checking in just to note that I'm not the least bit surprised.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'm not sure I trust my government, but then I thought 'Hey, an app will make it easier!' "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See! We have so much in common!

Hail Hydra!!!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buttercat: Is anyone really surprised?


There probably was one person in Iran that was.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just assume all cellphones are already being tracked
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bets on Corona being a us bio weapon deployed in Iran that blew I've Uzbekistan & Turkmenistan into China?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The American government would never do that.
Because citizens already give all their personal data to corporations like Facebook, where the government can just get it for free.
 
oldfool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are they going to have another revolution over it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think it's a secret anymore.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And the US and other western governments and law enforcement just get the data from google/Facebook/and other companies.

I find this so very curious. It's evil when Iran creates a special app to track users movements. But, the same people who criticize Iran (and other countries who do this) willingly and explicitly allow google / Facebook / others to track them, who then give the into to the government and law enforcement. Strange.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obvious tag got arrested and thrown in a secret prison i see
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tom-Servo:

Giving corporate entities information is freedom!
 
rjakobi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY PEOPLE HATE YOU, IRAN.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank god Americans are to smart to fall for something like that!
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical that the Iranian government would do this. They can presumably track citizens and their contacts through cell carriers the way the US government does, and if they wanted a tracking app on everyone's phone, they could just enact a law that you have to have a tracking app on your phone. Civil liberties aren't a concern for the government, I mean they kill people for dancing to Pharrell Williams' "Happy". This sounds more like something the CIA or North Korea's cyberscam bureau would do.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:

Freedom is giving corporate entities your information so someone can profit off it when it's sold to the government

Long live the middle man, taker of profit, doer of nothing!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Bets on Corona being a us bio weapon deployed in Iran that blew I've Uzbekistan & Turkmenistan into China?


Corona is why successful bio-weapons attacks are as useless as unsuccessful ones.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Hah, those Iranians are so gullible. Ain't that right, Alexa?"
 
