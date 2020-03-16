 Skip to content
(Vox)   CDC: Don't go to the gym. Gyms: You need to appear in person to fill out a 30-day written notice along with a doctors note before we can freeze your membership
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's fine, I'll just record myself going into your establishment, hacking, coughing, sneezing, and getting bodily fluids over everything while attempting to fill out the forms and post it on Twitter.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peloton must be salivating.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
most climbing gyms have closed. Which makes sense, since i'ts really not practical for a climbing gym to clean every hold after someone has touched it. Pair that with most gyms not sanitizing their holds during infrequent cleanings.

But here in DFW, we've got a climbing gym that has decided to stay open despite all this. 99% positive they haven't reset routes or problems in the last two weeks, and they definitely haven't sanitized their hold stock.

Seeing instagrammers doing their gym workouts still, gives me mixed feelings. Mostly in my pants.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! And here I was feeling lazy for forgetting to renew my gym membership for this year.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they keep treating people like that somebody's going to torch the place.

Kicking people when they're down is a bad idea.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will have an easier time getting out of the Crips than a gym membership.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland just ordered all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters closed as of 5 pm
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're stupid enough to sign a contract with a gym you get what you deserve.

/ have a very nice gym in my apartment building
// obviously can't use it now
/// like I was gonna
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please don't
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gym's business method is to have enough equipment to get through January and then charge people to not use the gym the other 11 months.  Letting people not pay to not use the gym isn't how they work.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To prove you're an asshole or something?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gym membership is like a roach motel. Of course they're going to make it hard to get out of.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No going to the gym? But today is leg day!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like gyms ever cared about customer service before, why did anyone think it would magically change now?

A gym is literally a douche bros house of worship
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for my keto, cross fit, trumpette to call me and blame Bernie for this.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm withholding judgement until I find out how the Nevada whorehouses are responding.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did they say for how long?
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to know how much of the revenue of an average gym is billing on zombie accounts.   It's got to be over 50%.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gym that I go to (and occasionally teach at) still hasn't closed, even though we were one of the first towns with someone who tested positive (and violated self-quarantine orders).  None of the others have, either.  I think they're all playing chicken to see who closes first, since none of them want to lose any of that sweet, sweet personal training and daycare money.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The tree you're looking for, little doggy, is the gyms that require people to appear in person to freeze memberships during a pandemic.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Aviation Gin will quench that thirst quite nicely.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Can't wait for my keto, cross fit, trumpette to call me and blame Bernie for this.


From a relative on Facebook:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indefinitely.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damn. Me too. Looks like I'm going to miss ANOTHER leg day? Jeez. Can you believe our luck?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BoA fraud department has no holdups when it comes to blocking gym fees.  Just tell them that you sent a cancellation notice and they ignored it.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our gym closed indefinitely as of today and automatically froze everyone's membership for a month. They are affiliated (i.e., owned) by the big local hospital, which is probably why they are being smarter than most.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THE WORLD IS ON FIRE!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not the asshole who thinks they're making a point by acting like a douche and posting it on twitter?  Are you sure?  Because someone who goes out in public and thinks that they're going to score twitter points by potentially spreading a deadly disease sure sounds like a big asshole to me.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gym? What's a Gym?
Youtube PGLzm-Gy0dQ
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The office has a gym that I use daily but...now, not so much since we have to work from home. My 'office' is the guest room with a bike trainer and a (now) smelly workout mat.
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love the ability of right wing nuts to blame socialism when capitalism itself fails.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Again, not just gyms.  Every single industry is trying to stay open as long as possible, especially manufacturing jobs that, if they could be done from home, would more than likely already be done with robots and thus not even have those jobs in the first place.

The only manufacturing industries that should be going right now are those that are essential to containing this threat.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not the asshole who thinks they're making a point by acting like a douche and posting it on twitter?  Are you sure?  Because someone who goes out in public and thinks that they're going to score twitter points by potentially spreading a deadly disease sure sounds like a big asshole to me.


He's not out to score points. He's out to illustrate the stupidity and immorality of the gym's policy.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby make joke! Article mentions one gym that is promising to waive cancellations fees. Thanks for making me read an article about gyms, Subby, ya bastard.

Owner of the yoga studio I go to sent out an email saying classes are cancelled until further notice, limited-time passes will be extended, and memberships will be cancelled/paused for anyone who asks. I feel terrible for her. She's going to take a financial hit.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I saw headline that one Nevada brothel was requiring you to 'double bag'. That both the client and the provider had to wear a bag over their heads.

/didn't click the link
//don't know if it was snark
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Donald Trump submitted this headline, as TFA says NOTHING of the sort.

Ctrl-F for:
Membership-0 hits
Form-0 hits(Variations on "inform" appear 5 times, "perform" appears once)
Medical-0 hits
Doctor-0 hits

So why do we allow these liars to get shiat greenlit? Just because subby is POTUS, it doesn't mean that the rules don't have to be followed.
 
intestinal fracking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If it's Summit, they announced via email yesterday that effective this morning they are closing through at least 31 March.  The rest of your post is accurate, though - the routes are ~ 3 weeks old in my recollection.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's not out to score points. He's out to illustrate the stupidity and immorality of the gym's policy.


And the perfect way to do that is to act like an even bigger asshole.  That's the way we do things these days though, isn't it?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know everyone has their own budget and space issues, but prolly the best thing we ever did was start buying nice, profi gym equipment for the house. We have about a 3m square area with bars, plates, etc... Been far cheaper in the long run to scale up new weights and equipment as needed vs how  much we would have paid to a gym by now. Not to mention never having to wait for equipment or losing commute time.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/15/nevada​-​brothels-demand-masked-sex-during-coro​navirus-scare/
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I actually had a discussion about whether or not we were going to continue using some of the businesses we contract for (kid shuttle to soccer practice, local gym w/ pool, etc..). We decided we didnt want these places going under so even though there is no school or soccer to take my son to, so we told them to keep charging us.

/Teleworking nights and weekends next four weeks (at least)
//Home schooling kids during day
///Need to get some booze or this will end like the Shining
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of the boxing gyms I belong to have closed for now, pausing memberships automatically.

Both of the gyms my partner belongs to (CrossFit and spin) have decided to stay open. They are both very small gyms (likely no more than 20 people at a time would fit at either one). I don't think I'd keep going, but physical fitness is one of the very few things we can actually do to increase the health of our immune systems, so I kind of understand why some people will choose to keep going.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the perfect way to do that is to act like an even bigger asshole.  That's the way we do things these days though, isn't it?


He's not being an asshole. He's complying with the gym's policy. The only assholes in the scenario are the gym's owners and managers. Just like the only assholes in the scenario where workers who can't afford to take time off come in sick are the employers.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's cute, but when the front page of Reddit and the entire politics tab on Fark is blaming Trump personally for the genesis of COVID-19, you really don't have a leg to stand on.

/When did pointing out Bernie is an unapologetic fan of Soviet communism become unacceptable? It's not like it's some big secret
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because routinely spraying everything is going to solve the problem of mildly infected people breathing heavily.

In light of the coronavirus, we've learned how to wash our hands for 20 seconds, memorized what

The fact you apparently didn't know this already is  why I already quit going for the duration...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

He's not being an asshole. He's complying with the gym's policy. The only assholes in the scenario are the gym's owners and managers. Just like the only assholes in the scenario where workers who can't afford to take time off come in sick are the employers.


That's like your opinion, man.  Can't wait to come over to your house and cough and sneeze on you to make a point.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My gym was open this morning but apparently Govenor Hogan has put an end to that shiat.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I hate Coldplay.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's like your opinion, man. Can't wait to come over to your house and cough and sneeze on you to make a point.


You won't have any reason to, because I won't require you to appear in person at my doorstep to communicate your point.

See how that works?
 
AeAe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I go to the gym 5 - 6 days a week. Or try to.
I guess I'll try push ups, burpees, and running.. see how that goes. Don't have a choice at this point.
 
