(Detroit Free Press)   Michiganders too stupid to stay home now have no choice. Last call at 3 pm today   (freep.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Pennsylvania so far it is just counties that have major outbreaks. Hope it stays that way, and not for the entire state.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michigan's closed. The great lake outside should have told you.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I live in this state with a sane governor. Holy hell I'd hate to live in a red state right now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect mass riots when this happens in Wisconsin.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I expect mass riots when this happens in Wisconsin.


Why? You're just going to see "underground" pubs popping up in the form of house parties in the likes of Madison. Going to be the 1920s all over again...crashing stock market, illegal boozers, millions dead from disease. Good times!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The white-tailed deer out front shoulda told you
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've got a brisket and Guinness for tomorrow so I'm good inside.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm glad I live in this state with a sane governor. Holy hell I'd hate to live in a red state right now.


I'd hate to live in a red state period. It's not like most of them are all that great in normal times.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as the state keeps liquor stores open, no one gets hurt.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Nick Nostril: I expect mass riots when this happens in Wisconsin.

Why? You're just going to see "underground" pubs popping up in the form of house parties in the likes of Madison. Going to be the 1920s all over again...crashing stock market, illegal boozers, millions dead from disease. Good times!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/kinda sounds fun. Has winter ended yet?
 
bigfire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Schools are closing.  Now the bars.

What do you want us to do?  Spend time with our families?  That's insane!


I'd need a drink for sure if the kids were stuck at home all the time.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The

mosquito swarm great lake outside should have told you.

FIFY
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not entirely true subby.  You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The mosquito swarm great lake outside should have told you.

FIFY


Saving that for Minnesota.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To any alcoholics from Michigan, I will be running an illegal blackjack and booze operation in my basement. There's a cover.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tom baker's scarf: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The mosquito swarm great lake outside should have told you.

FIFY


[chiquito swarm]

Fixeder.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope all the drunks have stocked up. It's gonna be desperate out there when they start drying out.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: As long as the state keeps liquor stores open, no one gets hurt.


Yea right.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's reassuring to know there are some states that don't actively hate their citizens.  Good job, Michigan.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, it sounds like a booze lunch!

/ my Madre has an unnecessarily large amount of wine. Like 200+ bottles.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait! I thought alcohol was a disinfectant.  No?
"I take it very good care of my body. I give it an alcohol bath twice a day. From the inside."
W. C. Fields.
 
151
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm extremely excited to be out of a job for the foreseeable future. I totally have enough savings to live on without a paycheck for a while.

/I'm not, and I don't
//Had to happen though
 
eagles95
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I expect mass riots when this happens in Wisconsin.


Former Sconnie....there would be bigger riots for this than if the Packers left the state. Really want an old fashioned right now. They don't taste the same out of state.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: tom baker's scarf: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The mosquito swarm great lake outside should have told you.

FIFY

Saving that for Minnesota.


They got 10,000 lakes
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NJ's closed at 8pm tonight.  Youse Guys outside shoulda told youse.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So far it seems to be affecting the Trolls so I'm recommending we blow the bridge and wall off Wisconsin.

/actually walling off Wisconsin would be a good idea regardless.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This violates my consitutional right to peaceably assemble
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was just saying in a personal conservation that however many lives are lost nationwide to coronavirus might be saved by keeping drunks off the roads. Which is not to mention the happenstance accidents reduced with fewer people going to public gatherings. (But sadly, as alluded to by a previous poster, domestic strife will rise with people stuck in their homes with family they previously were able to get breaks from.)
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldJames: To any alcoholics from Michigan, I will be running an illegal blackjack and booze operation in my basement. There's a cover.


Oh ya? I'll see that and raise you Mario party, jackbox, and booze parties!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: I was just saying in a personal conservation that however many lives are lost nationwide to coronavirus might be saved by keeping drunks off the roads. Which is not to mention the happenstance accidents reduced with fewer people going to public gatherings. (But sadly, as alluded to by a previous poster, domestic strife will rise with people stuck in their homes with family they previously were able to get breaks from.)


I think we'll be lucky if we only lose 11k to covid 19.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: tom baker's scarf: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The mosquito swarm great lake outside should have told you.

FIFY

Saving that for Minnesota.

They got 10,000 lakes


You mean 10,000 massive mosquito incubators.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maryland as well as of 5PM, apparently
 
TheFoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I expect mass riots when this happens in Wisconsin.


It's already happening.

/lives in Madison
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope all the drunks have stocked up. It's gonna be desperate out there when they start drying out.


there is no such thing as stocking up.  a year ago 4 liters of vodka wouldn't have lasted me a week.  grocery stores are still open- I don't know if hoarding has hit the liquor shelves; that would be damned expensive.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. Now, get Jay Inslee to do the same for Washington.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The great lake outside should have told you.


We would have also accepted "wolverine."

Does Michigan have wolverines?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in Michigan and have 150 bottles of wine in the cellar.

/I know, I know, I'm running low
//wine club shipments happen next month
///slashies come in trois
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The great lake outside should have told you.

We would have also accepted "wolverine."

Does Michigan have wolverines?


At the zoo.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: In Pennsylvania so far it is just counties that have major outbreaks. Hope it stays that way, and not for the entire state.


As a fellow central PA farker who works at a bar, I'm with you.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: As long as the state keeps liquor stores open, no one gets hurt.


Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania...
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: ChrisDe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Michigan's closed. The great lake outside should have told you.

We would have also accepted "wolverine."

Does Michigan have wolverines?

At the zoo.


They prefer to be called the University of Michigan
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Does Michigan have wolverines?


Curiously, despite the U of M's mascot being a wolverine, there are currently very few if any wolverines in Michigan.  Also this restaurant closing thing will really annoy my father.  Going out and getting a sandwich and coffee for lunch at various local joints was basically the highlight of his day since he retired.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the great drunken freak out begins.

This is gonna be fun to watch.  For an ex drunk!
 
jjwars1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this-is-fine-meme.jpg
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So far it seems to be affecting the Trolls so I'm recommending we blow the bridge and wall off Wisconsin.

/actually walling off Wisconsin would be a good idea regardless.


If my parents were still well enough to travel (age-related, not the C-virus), when the first inkling of this hit, I'd've drug them up to our cabin up there. Isolated, self-sufficient for the most part...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel like some accommodation could be made for restaurants to shift to carry out and delivery with social distancing (Contactless) - all of those restaurants provide a vital service to many people, who will not have food to get them through the next three~four weeks. The alternative is for them to go to stores and be in even more contact with people.  Additionally, the food service industry still has logistics, and what about all the perishables? So we idle these places and let the food rot?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm glad I live in this state with a sane governor. Holy hell I'd hate to live in a red state right now.


THIS times a google farkin' plex!

Thank you Govenor Whitmer!
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Throw Indiana into the "Governor shuts it all down" pile.

Basically working like dominoes now.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My county finally has a link to CV.  A tourist passed thru last week and immediately got themselves tested when they felt ill and fully cooperated with public health officials.  Of course, the locals want to find out who it is so they can properly lynch the person.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is everything waiting for April you ask?
Guess what day the first is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Y'all fell for it once.
 
