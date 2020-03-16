 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   You know these pop-up libraries in front of people's homes? Well, this woman turned hers into a food pantry   (wjactv.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A bunch of churches near me already have something like this
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somebody people are just givers.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a "Little Diabetes Pantry."
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good on her.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Figs 1-2. What a truly good deed might look like.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, I don't know them.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Um, no. The only thing that comes to mind when I read "pop-up library" is "bookmobile". And repurposing them would be a felony.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have both here - take a book, leave a book and take a can, leave a can (or formula or whatever).

Still some good people around and no need to talk politics.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obviously there's no bears or homeless around.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It still does not beat the Oakland Street Buddha.
buddhistdoor.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is one of those feel good feel bad stories, isn't it?
 
jammer2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seen these in Santa Cruz also
 
