28
posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 3:49 PM



Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's see if it can stay up for a whole day!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have loaded FoldingHome onto my new build months ago.  I'll have to do it when I get off of work.  I have an NVIDIA RTX 2070 that's basically dormant for the amount of games I've actually been able to play.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to help with these distributed computing applications but I can only stand so much heat output and fan noise. They'd be better off taking cash donations and using computers in a proper facility.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Folding@Home is a tool for distributed computing.  You load a program onto your computer, and when your system is idle, it uses your GPU/CPU to solve complex problems dealing with disease research.

From their About page:
Folding@home (FAH or F@h) is a distributed computing project for disease research that simulates protein folding, computational drug design, and other types of molecular dynamics. As of today, the project is using the idle resources of personal computers owned by volunteers from all over the world. Thousands of people contribute to the success of this project.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My CPU was able to grab a WU about 30 mins ago, my GPU is still waiting.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A 2-day rental for a GPU rendering farm costs ~$30k.  Folding@Home has been around since 2002.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just switched on my water cooled 7820X processor and 1080Ti gaming rig for this.  Already contributing to 14329.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's no such thing as 'idle' processing. Every computation that folding@home does adds load to your computer. It's like instead of parking your car you loan it out for a charity to use while they claim that allowing them to race around with it is the same as having it parked. You're filling up the gas tank. You're maintaining it.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Idle" as in the time you aren't doing anything with it.  Folding@Home works on the basis that every user of the service is essentially donating their electricity/maintenance costs to help fight disease.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i7  + 2060

I'm doing my part!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this being done in a  specific flavor of *nix distro by installing packages and compiling kernels as a super user?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Speaking of slow loading, why does the myFark page take so long to load?
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

No, they have an app for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

For linux, they've got an RPM and DEB package.
https://foldingathome.org/alternative​-​downloads/
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arrr they be stealing your cycles matey...
 
Hopjes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And it's an extremely inefficient use of electricity.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there a Fark team?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Compared to what?
 
Hopjes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: My CPU was able to grab a WU about 30 mins ago, my GPU is still waiting.


The covid work is GPU only. They ran out of work on Sunday as there was a four fold increase folders they ran out of work units. More work is being added all the time but at the minute it's like toilet roll.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pedantry alert.

PSA: Don't do a GIS for "pedantry" at work.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It maybe inefficient, but it's also a globally dispersed computing platform largely unharmed by natural disasters or local power shortages, and has been able to constantly adapt and expand over the course of nearly 2 decades with no additional costs to the organization.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unlike powering the white house right?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is a Fark team!

Even at max load, folding doesn't render your computer useless for simple stuff like browsing. At medium, you'll only notice if you're trying a heavy graphics application (i.e. a game). Noise is dependant on your fans, of course. With water, it's pretty quiet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Polezni Durak: Is there a Fark team?


2233 (maybe others but that's the one I joined).
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hopjes: Bob The Nob: My CPU was able to grab a WU about 30 mins ago, my GPU is still waiting.

The covid work is GPU only. They ran out of work on Sunday as there was a four fold increase folders they ran out of work units. More work is being added all the time but at the minute it's like toilet roll.


If they can create WUs just for CovID-19 they'd see more users than they've ever seen before.

/ Got 7 million for SETI or something, can't remember
//Off to add Folding and pause SETI
///Wait, maybe aliens can help...
 
