(Snopes)   Costco recalls all toilet paper. You can bring your unused TP to the official drop off location at 1 Submitter St, LoL, CT 06830   (snopes.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thebumgun.comView Full Size


For years I have waged a lonely struggle against my fellow westerners. "We are wrong", I have said. "To the east there is a better way."

My time has come.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a crappy dad joke for even The Onion
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have that for cloth diapers, but have I used it for my own butt, no. If I had to, well okay.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you that joke has some traction on the web.   And serves 'em right.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've had some awfully nice times with toilet paper, but I wouldn't say I would recall ALL of them.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That video of the Costco rush of morons to the TP section just needs to be set to music, I'm thinking Ride Of The Valkyries

Or Yakkty Sax
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That video of the Costco rush of morons to the TP section just needs to be set to music, I'm thinking Ride Of The Valkyries

Or Yakkty Sax


Just for fun, Costco should have moved it to the other end of the store overnight.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pkjun: [thebumgun.com image 500x500]

For years I have waged a lonely struggle against my fellow westerners. "We are wrong", I have said. "To the east there is a better way."

My time has come.


Remind me never to come near your kitchen sink.
 
periboob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With all the news about the shortage of TP, I am surprised that there are no reminders on the risks of using kleenix and paper napkins as a substitute. May be a big demand of plumbers as we go on.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pkjun: [thebumgun.com image 500x500]

For years I have waged a lonely struggle against my fellow westerners. "We are wrong", I have said. "To the east there is a better way."

My time has come.


Forget that, who wants to walk all the way to the kitchen just to wash their arse?

/yes I know, that's the joke.gif
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pkjun: [thebumgun.com image 500x500]

For years I have waged a lonely struggle against my fellow westerners. "We are wrong", I have said. "To the east there is a better way."

My time has come.


Well yeah, smearing shiat around on your ass is beyond gross and it stinks whether you know it or not, Please take care of business BEFORE you shower.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OH Crap!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: HighlanderRPI: That video of the Costco rush of morons to the TP section just needs to be set to music, I'm thinking Ride Of The Valkyries

Or Yakkty Sax

Just for fun, Costco should have moved it to the other end of the store overnight.


Or, Costco could implement an emergency distribution system for toilet paper, e.i. two men enter, one man leaves.

\welcome to another edition of Thunderdome!!!!

.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Snopes, subby? Really?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My significant other went to the Redmond WA Costco the Saturday before last (March 7) which was after the first rush on toilet paper, and saw a very strange thing - half a dozen people in the return line each returning five 30-count cases of toilet paper.

Did not get an explanation. Price gouging reseller got busted, maybe?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Snopes, subby? Really?


What's your objection to Snopes? Do they keep shooting down your favorite conspiracy theories?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Meanwhile, in Canada

[Fark user image 425x531]


*Gasp*

Some of the real stuff is still there.
 
