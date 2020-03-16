 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Kenneth Copeland pretends to 'heal' coronavirus victims though the TV. in other news, Kenneth Copeland still alive   (indy100.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we just go ahead and make bullshiat "cures" illegal?  I don't care if it's random herbs jammed into a capsule, homeopathic woo, or telepathic evangelical farkery, it's making shiat worse.  If people die because they believed your clearly and demonstrably bullshiat cure would work, you should be held directly responsible, jailed, and banned from selling or even offering for free any cures for anything for life.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same routine, different disease
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: Can we just go ahead and make bullshiat "cures" illegal?  I don't care if it's random herbs jammed into a capsule, homeopathic woo, or telepathic evangelical farkery, it's making shiat worse.  If people die because they believed your clearly and demonstrably bullshiat cure would work, you should be held directly responsible, jailed, and banned from selling or even offering for free any cures for anything for life.


Yeah but if you come for one kind of grifter preying on the most vulnerable in society, where does it end.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we're not testing anyone for Coronavirus, how do we know that drinking bleach doesn't actually work?

/please do not drink bleach
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he couldn't pray his gay away how am I supposed to believe him?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Yeah but if you come for one kind of grifter preying on the most vulnerable in society, where does it end.


With any luck, it doesn't.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same family who told their church in 2013 that vaccines are unnecessary because of the blood of Jesus.  Their anti-vax claims are identical to that of the current President of the United States, that children's bodies are too tiny to withstand more than one vaccine at a time and that such nested inoculations cause autism.

So an adult customer of the church contracted measles outside the church, then spread it inside the church to 21 other adults before it was halted.  Health department had to close the church while vaccinating the group in effort to stop the measles spread.

Kenneth Copeland's daughter's reason why their customers should not vaccinate:

"I'm going to tell you what the facts are, and the facts are the facts, but then we know the truth. That always overcomes facts."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why don't you do that sh*t in person, lying asshole? Maybe anyone who has it can come to him for in-person prayer sessions.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I call bullshat!

Cure Disease
Level: 3
Components: V, S
Range: Touch
AoE: 1 creature
Save: None
Casting Time : 1 rd.
Duration: Permanent

Range is "Touch".
 
Cache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Can we just go ahead and make bullshiat "cures" illegal?


No.  Just make them available to conservatives.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most of them will get better, proving that he is the real thing.

As long as their faith is strong enough, that is.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If he's so confident he can do this, he should go directly to the quarantine units and agree to stay until everyone tests negative. That's the WWJD answer.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
in other news, Kenneth Copeland still alive

In other news, Kenneth Copeland said Gold told him he'd live to 120.

His bullshiat mountain has no peak.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fraud laws apply here.  Last week, it was Jim Bakker, selling a $125 "Silver Cure" that was targeted by authorities:
https://www.mlive.com/news/muskegon/2​0​20/03/televangelist-jim-bakker-ordered​-to-stop-peddling-coronavirus-cure.htm​l
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Christians were opposed to witchcraft.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fanfare for the Common Dunce
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was a great drummer for the Police what happened?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be entirely fair, his faith healing is just as effective over the TV as it is in person.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I thought Christians were opposed to witchcraft.


The correct term is false prophets, aka conmen. The Bible actually carries several warnings about them, but people who just want to wear the Christian label without doing any of the homework never actually read the book they fetishize so much.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: To be entirely fair, his faith healing is just as effective over the TV as it is in person.


Wrong, it's doubled.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I call bullshat!

Cure Disease
Level: 3
Components: V, S
Range: Touch
AoE: 1 creature
Save: None
Casting Time : 1 rd.
Duration: Permanent

Range is "Touch".


Also the 'Grifter' character class (That was in Unearthed Archana right?) can't cast cleric spells.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I thought Christians were opposed to witchcraft.


Yeah, the hate "witchcraft," but they really like "trying to invoke miraculous effects by praying specific poetic language written in an old book." This is different from witchcraft because fark you.

(More seriously, the New Testament is full of claims that Christians should be able to heal people convince God to heal people provided they pray with enough faith.)
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is the creepiest thing I've seen all day, even if it is just 9AM.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only people who will be fooled by this we could do without anyway.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, but I'd rather hear from Douglas Coupland.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I thought Christians were opposed to witchcraft.


We are, but the wolves are many and the shepherds are few; it's a tough fight when all the sheep are being attacked from all sides at the same time.

Trust me, we want him not breathing as much as anyone else, but God may have other plans for reasons unknown. Probably to thin the herd for all we know.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Since we're not testing anyone for Coronavirus, how do we know that drinking bleach doesn't actually work?

/please do not drink bleach


No! You drink the bleach!

Metalocalypse - Drink the bleach
Youtube V9psFtbw4Gg
 
