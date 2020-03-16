 Skip to content
Road rage incident. Fark: Subby carpooled with this guy for a few months back in the 90s
Devolving_Spud
1 hour ago  
You must have really pissed the guy off back in the 90s, Subby.
 
FlyingBacon
1 hour ago  
Nice story to get a green.
 
Pavia_Resistance
1 hour ago  
Subby here. Some background info on the accused: in his younger days he was a golden gloves boxer and also dabbled in MMA, IIRC. I had heard from mutual friends that he had a temper so I can't say that reading this story surprised me.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
Jesus.
Loonies out there.

Bet he was taking a left to Harbor Freight
He should have turned right and gone to Chick-Fil-A and found Jesus.
.
Now he's going to Huntington to the castle.
 
Insain2
1 hour ago  
Do not pass go........he went straight to prison!!

Road rage just let it go whatever they did just ain't worth it!!!
 
Mike_LowELL
1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Subby here. Some background info on the accused: in his younger days he was a golden gloves boxer and also dabbled in MMA, IIRC. I had heard from mutual friends that he had a temper so I can't say that reading this story surprised me.


Google reveals an individual in the county by the same name who is apparently a mixed martial arts coach.  Google also reveals that road rage is the ultimate alpha male sport, for the toughest and strongest, both physically and mentally.
 
LewDux
59 minutes ago  
Catatonia on Conan - "Road Rage" (1998)
Youtube ur6TUC1eDkA
 
peachpicker
56 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Subby here. Some background info on the accused: in his younger days he was a golden gloves boxer and also dabbled in MMA, IIRC. I had heard from mutual friends that he had a temper so I can't say that reading this story surprised me.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
devine
42 minutes ago  
Was the other guy camping in the left lane?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
30 minutes ago  

devine: Was the other guy camping in the left lane?


If he was, then NOT GUILTY!
 
spongeboob
27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jesus.
Loonies out there.

Bet he was taking a left to Harbor Freight
He should have turned right and gone to Chick-Fil-A and found Jesus.
.
Now he's going to Huntington to the castle.


Aren't there two prisons in Huntington and the Big House in Centre County

Speaking of Rockview SCI, boxing and the nineties.
I boxed in prison back in the nineties

Details
I don't know if they still allow it but back in the nineties you could compete in a boxing tournament in a State Correctional Intitute in PA
So anyways I boxed in prison once.
Yeah I lost
 
morg
23 minutes ago  
He never brought donuts when it was his turn.
 
Ker_Thwap
16 minutes ago  

morg: He never brought donuts when it was his turn.


It's no wonder that his classmates chose him, "Most Likely to Kill Buckwheat."
 
Pavia_Resistance
13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: vudukungfu: Jesus.
Loonies out there.

Bet he was taking a left to Harbor Freight
He should have turned right and gone to Chick-Fil-A and found Jesus.
.
Now he's going to Huntington to the castle.

Aren't there two prisons in Huntington and the Big House in Centre County

Speaking of Rockview SCI, boxing and the nineties.
I boxed in prison back in the nineties

Details
I don't know if they still allow it but back in the nineties you could compete in a boxing tournament in a State Correctional Intitute in PA
So anyways I boxed in prison once.
Yeah I lost


There are two prisons in Huntingdon. One is federal and one is state.

There is a newish prison in Centre County - SCI Benner Township, so there are two state prisons in Centre.
 
upndn
11 minutes ago  
Go red flash
 
Hugh Manatee
8 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: spongeboob: vudukungfu: Jesus.
Loonies out there.

Bet he was taking a left to Harbor Freight
He should have turned right and gone to Chick-Fil-A and found Jesus.
.
Now he's going to Huntington to the castle.

Aren't there two prisons in Huntington and the Big House in Centre County

Speaking of Rockview SCI, boxing and the nineties.
I boxed in prison back in the nineties

Details
I don't know if they still allow it but back in the nineties you could compete in a boxing tournament in a State Correctional Intitute in PA
So anyways I boxed in prison once.
Yeah I lost

There are two prisons in Huntingdon. One is federal and one is state.

There is a newish prison in Centre County - SCI Benner Township, so there are two state prisons in Centre.


He's going to Blair County prison, in Hollidaysburg.  County lockup, not a State Prison like Huntingdon or Rockview.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
7 minutes ago  
Ok but what was the other driver doing?
 
beeztreezandthesieze
4 minutes ago  
Damn, subby, glad you lived through that
 
