(Washington Post)   Here's a look at everything else that's going on in the world besides a major disease outbreak, just in case you were feeling good about things   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One has to remember that this year's hurricane season, projected to be above-average in severity and number of storms, arrives in only a few months.  Dotard is pretty much 0 for 3 in dealing with these so good luck.

Be prepared, hit the stores early to stock up and--oh, wait...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locusts are eating Africa.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because pestilence is attention whoring right now, don't forget the other three horsemen.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildfire season where firemen also have to wear protective gear from the virus is going to be hell.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FU Washington Post!  I hope you're eliminated, along with the traditional handshake, after this crisis.  Enough of your BS website, with the mentality of a child.  I can get this news anywhere else. Dig your grave.  I'll be laughing while all you over-zealous news sites go under.  Stop the cyber abuse.  No better than isis with your attempted data mine.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pichu0102: Wildfire season where firemen also have to wear protective gear from the virus is going to be hell.


The fires will kill the virus, the hurricanes will put out the fires, and the gorillas will simply freeze to death.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not, Subs, but thanks anyway. If you don't mind, I'm not going to click that link just now.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Australia still burning down? Or the Amazon?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
TL;DR: We are continuing to fark things up in Iraq and to pay a price for assassinating Soleimani; nobody likes Bibi; France voted for some mayors; and there's a decent chance Turkey and Russia don't plunge us into WWIII, so we got that going for us, which is nice; locusts have arrived early for Passover; and Evo Morales has faded into Bolivian.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

skyotter: Locusts are eating Africa.


Yup. Thats gonna hit hard and everybody will be surprised when it happens this summer
 
chatoyance
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Is Australia still burning down? Or the Amazon?


It rained on Australia. Now their focus is on brawls over toilet paper
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It took an article to say "click on Reuters international news?"
 
Land Ark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope people are taking this time to news dump all the terrible things they've been holding onto so no one notices.
 
