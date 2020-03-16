 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(London Evening Standard)   Arnold Schwarzenegger and his miniature horses want you old people to stay home during this Coronavirus pandemic   (standard.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Arnold Schwarzenegger, miniature horses Whiskey, end of the video, small quarters, Governor Gavin Newsom, people of California, Gavin Newsom, ponies carrots  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 9:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the only reason he has those horses is in case he gets hungry.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is getting way overblown. There's a way to keep safe that's so easy that even King Leopold can do it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remember when I promised that Covid-19 would kill you last?"

"I lied."
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Only one of those cuties is a horse. The other is a donkey.

/Fake news and all of that. :P
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"unh if you don't stay home I hope you left enough room for mah fist because I'm going to ram it into your stomach!"
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funny.  He wasn't happy when Ohio shutdown the Arnold Classic Fitness Expo a week ago.

Glad he's doing better.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
C'mon!!! More energy!!

Luke Million - Arnold [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube qJdMjRHRLfg
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The one on his left is a miniature donkey, though. Why is there no accuracy in journalism anymore?

/sad!
//also, totes adorbs!
///threes, even under duress :)
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Neigh, Imma go out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stay home with the nanny, private chef, and personal assistant in my 7000 sqf mansion? I'll get right on that Arnie.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Arnold says
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they're regular sized horses that just look small next to Arnie.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mini horses always look like they have zygomatica or really surprised
 
GungFu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't be fooled. Arnie is a known animal puncher.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Once the camera was off, you just know one of the animals got punched in the face.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

red230: This is getting way overblown. There's a way to keep safe that's so easy that even King Leopold can do it.
[Fark user image image 850x850]


History jokes are the best.
 
Mikeyworld [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: The one on his left is a miniature donkey, though. Why is there no accuracy in journalism anymore?

/sad!
//also, totes adorbs!
///threes, even under duress :)


The act of divinimg that fact would take ink. INK IS MONEY!! Especially in a dying industry. Ink is the buggywhip soap of this.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's Just a Little Horse
Youtube SmfglOvNhMk
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah yes, the joys of social distancing...
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.