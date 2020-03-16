 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Anyway, here's Pope Francis wandering the streets of Rome, praying for an end to the Coronavirus   (metro.co.uk) divider line
51
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 8:53 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So now I'm praying for the end of time
to hurry up and arrive
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you seen the old man in the closed down market
Picking up the papers with his worn out shoes
In his eyes you see no pride and hanging loosely at his side
Yesterdays paper, telling yesterdays news
So how can you tell me you're lonely
And say for you that the sun don't shine
Let me take you by the hand and lead you through the streets of London Rome
I'll show you something to make you change your mind
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that'll help.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, increasing numbers praying for an end to Catholicism
 
GungFu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like STUPID tag, amirite?
This is when reality meets the supernatural, and the supernatural element is blindingly, obviously ridiculous. But it's still an awesome, sappy thing the guy is doing. Human's are farking dumb. We deserve to be wiped out.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad to know the kids are safe.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Regardless of what you think of the Pope or religion in general.  If you were the guy on the bicycle riding by what would you think?

Also does the he realize his body guards look rather mafioso?

They're supposed to look like this and technically they're scarier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Meanwhile, increasing numbers praying for an end to Catholicism


Actually "Protestant churches as a whole have slowly declined in total membership since the 1960s. As the national population has grown these churches have shrunk from 63% of the population in 1970 to 54% by 2000, and 48% in 2012"
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say...

*puts on glasses*

...he's Rome-ing about.

***Yeeeeeeaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh***
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where'z the other Pope.......don't you think they should be praying in tandem so the Godz can hear em better???

I'm Agnostic so I'm just asking for a friend.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dear God, please save us from the virus you sent."

If you're omnipotent and omniscient, you don't get to stand off to the side and claim there is nothing you can do.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it would be better to pray people don't die of heart disease. If you are going to use voodoo, why not go after the heavyweight killer
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a religious by any means;; but prayer can be comforting in times of distress.
Humbling yourself before the universe won't calm the turbulence outside, but it can take your mind off of it for a few ticks.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prince George: Regardless of what you think of the Pope or religion in general.  If you were the guy on the bicycle riding by what would you think?

Also does the he realize his body guards look rather mafioso?

They're supposed to look like this and technically they're scarier.
[Fark user image 171x257]


I mean, if I decide to invade the Papal States, I'm definitely planning on bringing enough artillery to dislodge them.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: This is when reality meets the supernatural, and the supernatural element is blindingly, obviously ridiculous.


I don't think Francis has any notions that God will spare him specifically.

The entire Easter season should make that idea quite clear, really.

Francis just considers his life a cost he's willing to pay. Unlike many Popes, he tends to put his money where his mouth is.

\he also fired a bunch of the money men
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: I think it would be better to pray people don't die of heart disease. If you are going to use voodoo, why not go after the heavyweight killer


Because the virus will eventually abate, while heart disease will continue at roughly the same rates.

Never pray for something which won't happen anyway; it risks revealing one to be a farking charlatan and social parasite.

Have you noticed how they never pray for amputees to regrow limbs?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: So where'z the other Pope.......don't you think they should be praying in tandem so the Godz can hear em better???

I'm Agnostic so I'm just asking for a friend.


Benedict is 92 years old. He abdicated 7 years ago because he was no longer up to the physical rigors of the job. I'm not sure how much walking around he's doing these days.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guards are there to keep looters from stealing his robe for TP.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a medical/atheist perspective, I think this is inadvisable for someone his age, and highly unlikely to work.

From a human perspective, it warms my heart.

What can I tell ya. I'm not a believer, but I like the guy. He's not perfect, but he's way ahead of other religious folk in the "walk it like you talk it" department. Some of the nursing homes I go to have his picture on the wall, and I always smile and whisper, "Hiya, Frankie" whenever I see it.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trippdogg: I'm not a religious by any means;; but prayer can be comforting in times of distress.
Humbling yourself before the universe won't calm the turbulence outside, but it can take your mind off of it for a few ticks.


I don't think he's doing it for his own piece of mind. He's trying to be a beacon of hope for the 1.3 billion mentally ill who believe he's the representative of their imaginary friend. It's his job and he's doing it much better than most of his predecessors.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: From a medical/atheist perspective, I think this is inadvisable for someone his age, and highly unlikely to work.

From a human perspective, it warms my heart.

What can I tell ya. I'm not a believer, but I like the guy. He's not perfect, but he's way ahead of other religious folk in the "walk it like you talk it" department. Some of the nursing homes I go to have his picture on the wall, and I always smile and whisper, "Hiya, Frankie" whenever I see it.


An organization as massive as the Catholic church can't exactly turn on a dime, but it seems like Frank is trying to turn things around at least a little bit.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: GungFu: This is when reality meets the supernatural, and the supernatural element is blindingly, obviously ridiculous.

I don't think Francis has any notions that God will spare him specifically.

The entire Easter season should make that idea quite clear, really.

Francis just considers his life a cost he's willing to pay. Unlike many Popes, he tends to put his money where his mouth is.

\he also fired a bunch of the money men


Meh. Cut the crap. Tell the world the Catholic Church will be funding scientists to find a cure. Walking the streets is just to appease the gullible faithful, and Farkers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His heart is in the right place..As much as praying is spitting into the wind, it's a nice gesture based
on his belief..Now..How about selling off some of that excess property the Holy See has hoarded and
stop pretending you're broke and begging even the most poor for money with guilt..
(among your least egragarious things, but it's a start)..
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust the Pope's prayers to do more good than some televangelist on TV with his hand out.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers...


/Shocked
//Okay, not that shocked
///Shocked a little.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Crewmannumber6: Meanwhile, increasing numbers praying for an end to Catholicism

Actually "Protestant churches as a whole have slowly declined in total membership since the 1960s. As the national population has grown these churches have shrunk from 63% of the population in 1970 to 54% by 2000, and 48% in 2012"


Good
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: Tell the world the Catholic Church will be funding scientists to find a cure.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woes_of​_​the_Pharisees

\don't proclaim; do
\\Catholicism sponsors many a research hospital
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I trust the Pope's prayers to do more good than some televangelist on TV with his hand out.


Even if they're worth a million times more, there's still the old multiplying-by-zero problem.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I trust the Pope's prayers to do more good than some televangelist on TV with his hand out.


Technically they both do an equal amount of good ... which is zero.

One could argue the televangelist is living in mansions off of the sweat of the poor so that makes them more shady, but I'd argue Pope has a series of massive palaces and actively tries to hide pedophiles from suffering the consequences of their actions.  Both aren't exactly racing very hard to win the war for the moral high ground.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: This text is now purple: GungFu: This is when reality meets the supernatural, and the supernatural element is blindingly, obviously ridiculous.

I don't think Francis has any notions that God will spare him specifically.

The entire Easter season should make that idea quite clear, really.

Francis just considers his life a cost he's willing to pay. Unlike many Popes, he tends to put his money where his mouth is.

\he also fired a bunch of the money men

Meh. Cut the crap. Tell the world the Catholic Church will be funding scientists to find a cure. Walking the streets is just to appease the gullible faithful, and Farkers.


"And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?"

iaw: You first.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I have no photoshop skills, but you get the picture 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: Technically they both do an equal amount of good ... which is zero.


Catholics are not immune from the placebo effect.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As something to give people hope, that's good, as far as it goes.

Now if the Vatican would open it's bank to help cover the financial impact of this crisis...
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: OldJames: I think it would be better to pray people don't die of heart disease. If you are going to use voodoo, why not go after the heavyweight killer

Because the virus will eventually abate, while heart disease will continue at roughly the same rates.

Never pray for something which won't happen anyway; it risks revealing one to be a farking charlatan and social parasite.

Have you noticed how they never pray for amputees to regrow limbs?


Why does an amputee need to regrow a limb?

Their value to the world, and to those they know, was never based upon that limb.

Instead you pray for them to be healed, which isn't the same thing as "cured".

Go watch Forrest Gump. Lt. Dan experiences a healing in that movie, despite the fact that he's still a double amputee.

In fact, in my view, he's the real hero of the movie. He may not be the main character, but the movie would suck without his story.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

turboke: trippdogg: I'm not a religious by any means;; but prayer can be comforting in times of distress.
Humbling yourself before the universe won't calm the turbulence outside, but it can take your mind off of it for a few ticks.

I don't think he's doing it for his own piece of mind. He's trying to be a beacon of hope for the 1.3 billion mentally ill who believe he's the representative of their imaginary friend. It's his job and he's doing it much better than most of his predecessors.


He'd also help bandage you when you cut yourself to pieces because of how edgy you are.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How to tell things are pretty bad:

The Pope goes for a walk, in the nearly empty streets of Rome. He is not mugged or run over to two priests in a Skoda. He is not eaten by Zombies, aliens, killer robots or plagues of doves.

This is world news today. Things are pretty bad.

And yet, 7.7 billion people are doing just fine, thank you.

The Great Meteor has a lot more sense than most people do. It is staying the Hell away from this fly-speck of a planet.

It's nice that the Pope can still get out and about if he likes. Most of us are afraid to do that sort of thing at the moment. Also, it means he's over his cold.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Benedict is 92 years old. He abdicated 7 years ago because he was no longer up to the physical rigors of the job.


That may have some element of technical truth to it. But it's noteworthy that he was handed a major internal report on church sexual abuse shortly before abdicating. I'd say there's a very good chance the report implicated him directly or indirectly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plagues of turtle doves. It's a real thing in Rome and places where they hold the Olympics. People thoughtlessly release them and not all of them fly directly into the Eternal Flame.

That's how you get plagues of turtledoves.

In case you have been wondering.

/ Am I the next great Robert Benchley, or what?

// It's funny because it's true but you have never thought about it seriously, or even deliriously, before.

/// If you are currently delirious, my apologies. But I hope you enjoy the turtle doves.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

youncasqua: This text is now purple: Benedict is 92 years old. He abdicated 7 years ago because he was no longer up to the physical rigors of the job.

That may have some element of technical truth to it. But it's noteworthy that he was handed a major internal report on church sexual abuse shortly before abdicating. I'd say there's a very good chance the report implicated him directly or indirectly.


He has a brother, too, I think. Maybe the Brother (who is a cardinal if I haven't accidentally made him up out of whole cloth), over-saw some sort of shenanigans. I think they pushed Benedict out myself. The Pope usually does not resign because there is nobody authorized to accept his resignation. True factoid, that.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't like that Pope. He was a fairly decent scholar, apparently, but he was a big Meanie and looked it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: [Fark user image 425x425]


Orare labore est.

Washing your face and your hands is also a way of praising God, Father Dougal. You can, of course, continue to praise God by sleeping quietly.

GO THE F*** TO SLEEP, DOUGAL!

I have that book. No I don't I made it up. But if it really existed, guess who would read it beautifully?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am feeling rather generous and benevolent today, so I will not troll or bad-mouth the Pope.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like the white Greek cloak (?) and gown. It's a good look for the Pope. The previous Pope wore snazy red shoes made for him by the famous Italian family of cobblers that have been making that style of shoe for Popes for over 700 years.

What a dandy!

/ But the red shoes are to die for. I'd be Pope myself if they would give me the right shoes. They would hae to be bespoke, of course, because I have bunions.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone is cutting onions in my room.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x850]


Beautiful. Now I know what I should get people as Christmas presents this year, should I survive to see the next President.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: Someone is cutting onions in my room.


I hope they are fresh. I tend to keep onions too long and they get real stanky.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.