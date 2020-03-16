 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Goooooood morning New York. Traffic is light. The subways are quiet. The NYPD Transit chief tested positive for coronavirus. Schools are closed ... wait, what?   (nypost.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.


A modest proposal, but needs more booze.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Round round get around
I get around
Yeah
Get around round round I get around
I get around
Get around round round I get around
From town to town
Get around round round I get around
I'm a real cool head
Get around round round I get around
I'm makin' real good bread
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

2wolves: Round round get around
I get around
Yeah
Get around round round I get around
I get around
Get around round round I get around
From town to town
Get around round round I get around
I'm a real cool head
Get around round round I get around
I'm makin' real good bread


I'm getting bugged drivin' up and down the same old strip
 
Shazam999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's immune now, that means he's allowed to kill all the uninfecteds.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
COVID-19 has also made it's first appearance in Greenland.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hissatsu: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.

A modest proposal, but needs more booze.


I have been rationing.  Maybe I need to get some from the store and make sure I don't have to take it easy.

But seriously, if we nuke the major cities, that will have an effect of stopping lots of travel.  And that will stop corona.  So not only will it remove carriers and potential carriers, of the classes the travel the most and have the least long term stocks to ride out a quarentine, it will also deter travel since many major highways go through cities or near to cities.  Making travel from small community to small community much harder.  And with the cities gone, there will be less pressure on the food and oil reserves.  And we will still have our food production areas.

Pull out the military from the cities and nuke them.  use the military to mop up any survivors that try to escape.  We don't want irradiated corona carriers spreading a mutated strain.

Then after the corona virus problem is solved, we put up memorial walls to the sacrificies that burned in the cleansing heat of fusion.  Never Forget the sacrifice they made to save us.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shazam999: He's immune now, that means he's allowed to kill all the uninfecteds.


Na, you can get it again, as can your pets if the reports from Hong Kong are correct.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.


Do tests cure the corona virus?  Shouldn't we be using the tests on people who are not showing symptoms so we can quarentine them?  Sounds like your brother should be on lock down even if it isn't corona.  If I were the docs, I would assume he has the corona and save the test for sombody else.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.


Trump didn't resist shiat.  The career public health officials at CDC and FDA screwed that up all on their own.  These were the same people some Farkers were telling us should be dictating the national response.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: jaytkay: My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.

Trump didn't resist shiat.  The career public health officials at CDC and FDA screwed that up all on their own.  These were the same people some Farkers were telling us should be dictating the national response.


Everybody all over the world has rationing of test kits right now.

They're mostly made in Europe and China and so they want to make sure the test kits don't come with a free side of COVID-19.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: hissatsu: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.

A modest proposal, but needs more booze.

I have been rationing.  Maybe I need to get some from the store and make sure I don't have to take it easy.

But seriously, if we nuke the major cities, that will have an effect of stopping lots of travel.  And that will stop corona.  So not only will it remove carriers and potential carriers, of the classes the travel the most and have the least long term stocks to ride out a quarentine, it will also deter travel since many major highways go through cities or near to cities.  Making travel from small community to small community much harder.  And with the cities gone, there will be less pressure on the food and oil reserves.  And we will still have our food production areas.

Pull out the military from the cities and nuke them.  use the military to mop up any survivors that try to escape.  We don't want irradiated corona carriers spreading a mutated strain.

Then after the corona virus problem is solved, we put up memorial walls to the sacrificies that burned in the cleansing heat of fusion.  Never Forget the sacrifice they made to save us.


I have been making similar suggestions on how to deal with the "stupid" that has infected our country for several decades. To keep the stupid from spreading across our great land we can start with nuking Alabama, then I would suggest Mississippi, Georgia, the Carolina's and then central Florida. That will get most of it, but pockets in the center of the country would still have to be dealt with, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Ohio, working west to Utah, Idaho, eastern Washington and Oregon and may as well throw in Alaska.

I am pretty sure that would get most of the stupid, or at least bring it down a notch.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: COVID-19 has also made it's first appearance in Greenland.


You'd think, on a relatively isolated island, that this would never happen. It's counter-Inuitive.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: jaytkay: My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.

Trump didn't resist shiat.  The career public health officials at CDC and FDA screwed that up all on their own.  These were the same people some Farkers were telling us should be dictating the national response.


Uh hu. So, once again it's not Trump's lying to cover his ass at his own incompetence or malfeasance but everyone at the CDC didn't do their jobs just to make your favorite sexual assaulter look bad politiically?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Dork Gently: jaytkay: My brother went to the hospital and I just learned he has pneumonia. It could well be Covid19, too, but there are no test kits for coronavirus. In a huge teaching hospital, they have no test kits.

But at least Trump got his low infection rate numbers by resisting attempts to get more kits distributed in January and February.

Trump didn't resist shiat.  The career public health officials at CDC and FDA screwed that up all on their own.  These were the same people some Farkers were telling us should be dictating the national response.

Everybody all over the world has rationing of test kits right now.

They're mostly made in Europe and China and so they want to make sure the test kits don't come with a free side of COVID-19.


That's not exactly fair.  The US developed its own test method, and its own test kits.  But the CDC bungled the production process, making them useless.  And the FDA refused to authorize any other test until last Friday.  I am not quite sure what the rationale was for rejecting the test that the WHO endorsed, which was developed in Germany, but that was a major factor in delaying widespread testing in the US.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.


If we nuke all the urban areas, then the USA will be comprised only of its rural population - and that's probably the worst possible outcome.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ISO15693: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke NYC.  It is the only way to be sure.

If we nuke the mega population centers we can hopefully contain the spread with conventional means in the less populated areas.  We need to do this for the good of the country and the survival of humanity.

If we nuke all the urban areas, then the USA will be comprised only of its rural population - and that's probably the worst possible outcome.


Ok, we nuke the rural areas.  Now we have a food problem.  We have to nuke something.  By nuking the cities, at least the survivors will have food production areas.
 
