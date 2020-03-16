 Skip to content
Lockdown in the Netherlands? BETTER STOCK UP ON WEED
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought a whole ounce yesterday. Got 15% off and free bb
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if those people have stocked up on food supplies.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Bought a whole ounce yesterday. Got 15% off and free bb


Free BBQ and no crowd
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Wonder if those people have stocked up on food supplies.


When liquor stores are closed in the US, you can ask the same thing.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they dont have internet pre-order ?
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: skinink: Wonder if those people have stocked up on food supplies.

When liquor stores are closed in the US, you can ask the same thing.


PA is starting to shut them down in the East part of the state. I won't need to ration for a few weeks.
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm still working on what I grew last summer.
So I'm good w/the 6 I have left.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And I'll bet they were far more orderly and reasonable than the a-holes hoarding toilet paper and milk over here.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Bought a whole ounce yesterday. Got 15% off and free bb


My dirty dysfunctional mind changed that second b to another letter that was way hotter.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skinink: Wonder if those people have stocked up on food supplies.


Believe it or don't, it is possible to do both.

/ :)
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: Literally Addicted: skinink: Wonder if those people have stocked up on food supplies.

When liquor stores are closed in the US, you can ask the same thing.

PA is starting to shut them down in the East part of the state. I won't need to ration for a few weeks.


Still open here in OH but it might be more of a what is on the shelves is what we have for the time benig as I don't know if the warehouse will keep up its regular delivery schedule
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that weed will prove to be the cure for the virus.

/Book It
//puff puff pass
//_third slashie passed out, you know why.
 
Opacity
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I said it yesterday, and I'll say it again- gun stores are still open. Right now it's only annoying soccer moms and annoyed soccer dads that are getting inconvenienced by closing the liquor stores and chain restaurants. Want to see society really get Walking Dead - level on edge? Tell the gun nuts they can't buy ammo or guns.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just picked up 2 oz's and 100 candies, let's do this!
 
