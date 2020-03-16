 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Psychic who claims he predicted coronavirus "felt sense of gloom" when he saw news.
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the gods of Chaos invading your mind through the Warp.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Swipe left. NEXT
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimate Worrier did an episode where the biggest fear was a plague. The expert they brought on said it was a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

That was last spring, or so.

Prophetic? Just about as prophetic as this guy...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predicted the coronavirus about seven years ago in Pandemic II.

But Madagascar....
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Feeling better now???
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*activates psychic powers*

15 mins until trading is suspended again.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echos from higher dimensional space.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Scary News Network
Youtube AMmTj52BpkQ
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst kind of "psychics" are the ones who pretend they foresaw a major disaster and make their next interview/book an "I told you so" because they got one "hit" out of 1,000 misses.

There are people with mild clairvoyant or precognitive tendencies in small ways. I believe that. It's a human instinct or a deep-seated ability to detect a pattern and interpret it. It's something most people do from time to time. But most TV and book "psychics" are just charlatans who throw a ton of "predictions" out there, and then wait to claim their power is real when one of them "comes true". If you balance everything, they're only right about as much as anyone else would be when making thousands of random predictions.

Sylvia Browne did not "foresee" COVID-19 either... Just like she was totally wrong (and caused a woman to die in misery) when she said a lost child was dead, when the child was not dead and would have been found earlier if she hadn't thrown everyone off the trail with her bullshiat "psychic" readings. She really was one of the worst human beings on Earth. She charged people outrageous prices for 10 minutes of telephone "predictions" that consisted of vague, generic "feelings". She was a shiatty cold-reader and a bad fiction writer, and she scammed a lot of people.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen King beat him to it. If you've read all his works, the predictions are there. Sure, in his version, the president sneezed on national television and in ours the president and his team took turns deepthroating the same microphone, but there's bound to be some variation.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Psy chic might look like.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like if David Blaine and David Copperfield had a shiatty little baby.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These visions came in late 2018 I remember being aware of a virus like outbreak that would affect the world, I was aware that it came from livestock animals and saw the words 'influenza' came to mind as clear as day at the time.....

"And then I saw This is your operator - please insert another $75 for the next 3 minutes"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Discordulator: Ultimate Worrier did an episode where the biggest fear was a plague. The expert they brought on said it was a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

That was last spring, or so.

Prophetic? Just about as prophetic as this guy...


Read that as Ultimate Warrior./// when I realized my mistake I hand sanitizer up so I could sell facepalm
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Discordulator: Ultimate Worrier did an episode where the biggest fear was a plague. The expert they brought on said it was a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

That was last spring, or so.

Prophetic? Just about as prophetic as this guy...

Read that as Ultimate Warrior./// when I realized my mistake I hand sanitizer up so I could sell facepalm


*self
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vague predictions of shiat that's been a scientific fact for decades or even centuries is not evidence of any supernatural powers.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call that a prediction?

I predicted Trump's victory and what that would lead to nearly four years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
I wish that feeling a sense of gloom was in any way remarkable these days.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hachitori: "These visions came in late 2018 I remember being aware of a virus like outbreak that would affect the world, I was aware that it came from livestock animals and saw the words 'influenza' came to mind as clear as day at the time.....

"And then I saw This is your operator - please insert another $75 for the next 3 minutes"

[Fark user image image 320x319]


Sounds like typical cold read stuff. Had some of the details wrong, generally pretty vague, and definitely relying on the hits and ignoring the misses.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All 'psychics' are "psychics who claim".

You have to be exceedingly stupid to believe in psychics.  Every psychic would be a lottery winner if their powers were real.

/yet, a few people who are intelligent enough to use a computer and find their way to fark are this stupid
 
