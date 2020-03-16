 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Shiat just got real - now that we're all housebound, Amazon has warned of delays in shipments and lack of inventory   (thehill.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well it's a good thing we're not in the middle of a trade war or anything...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Even some cat food is behind order, FFS.

That's where we are. People are hoarding cat food. Very possibly because they believe they may eventually have to eat it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was late thinking about it but I decided I should buy some crayons and coloring books for my grandkids. Too late.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The funniest shiat today was my local store was stripped naked on loaves of bread.

But the shelves (right next to the bread) were stocked full because apparently bagels are not a bread product.

People are seriously stupid.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark Amazon and that sweatshop owning business destroying bald fark.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why I've turned to banditry.

/apologies, but YT had sh*t, and here's the best of the Dennis Moore sketches I could easily find streaming:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2n​r​qgb
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: The funniest shiat today was my local store was stripped naked on loaves of bread.

But the shelves (right next to the bread) were stocked full because apparently bagels are not a bread product.

People are seriously stupid.


Entire aisle cleaned out of white bread.
No one touched the Arnold's oat nut or the rye.
Which is what I was there for.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: People are hoarding cat food.


And cat liter. Just because you eat cat food doesn't mean you have to use the pan.

/store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What's funny is the stock market is reacting in a way that says Q2 profits are going to suck... but the stores are selling out of everything.

So I'm buying cheap and stackin' deep. Q2 reports for retail is going to be amazing.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The online retailer said the increase in people shopping online is having a short-term impact on how it serves customers.


That's not really terrifying subby.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.


Your mom has plenty of yeast.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The amusing thing about all this is Donald might no have towels to throw at people when he does public appearances.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The empty shelves is because everybody is doing several weeks or more worth of shopping over the course of a few days.  Once everybody has their stockpile, distribution will normalize.  Usage of most of the products isn't going up.  So people will just be topping off their reserves with normal-level buying going forward.  Although people will probably panic-buy anything that hits shelves for the next week or so because they don't understand that.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.


Yep, it's easy to make your own sourdough culture and sourdough is delicious.
 
Podna
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: styckx: The funniest shiat today was my local store was stripped naked on loaves of bread.

But the shelves (right next to the bread) were stocked full because apparently bagels are not a bread product.

People are seriously stupid.

Entire aisle cleaned out of white bread.
No one touched the Arnold's oat nut or the rye.
Which is what I was there for.


Is that the Felon bread? that shiat is expensive
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

damageddude: puffy999: People are hoarding cat food.

And cat liter. Just because you eat cat food doesn't mean you have to use the pan.

/store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon


As a Wasteland 2 player, you need lots of kitty litter to get the ultimate radiation suits. After all, it's not like there are many common sources of zeolite.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow they banned large gatherings but I walk into work and this shiat is going on I'm calling the farking cops

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm much more worried about people not being able to get what they want right now and starting to panic than I am of the actual virus.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The biggest issue is the lack of truckers right now.  We still have the goods, just don't have enough people to get them where they need to be.
 
Lady J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh nooooo... all that plastic trash people won't be able to buy....
 
usahole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.


Soda bread.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: I'm much more worried about people not being able to get what they want right now and starting to panic than I am of the actual virus.


You can't always get what you want.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: I'm much more worried about people not being able to get what they want right now and starting to panic than I am of the actual virus.


This.  I suspect there is about a 2% chance I will die of Coronavirus in the next 3 months.  I suspect there is about a 20% chance some idiot is going to kill me for a roll of Quilted Northern this week.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

styckx: The funniest shiat today was my local store was stripped naked on loaves of bread.

But the shelves (right next to the bread) were stocked full because apparently bagels are not a bread product.

People are seriously stupid.


I live in the bread and milk hoarding belt. It's always been a huge puzzle to me as both are terrible survival food choices. I've got enough garbanzo beans for the apocalypse and there's still enough on store shelves for a second one. Plus, spring greens are in bloom. People aren't known for thinking under stress.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Even some cat food is behind order, FFS.

That's where we are. People are hoarding cat food. Very possibly because they believe they may eventually have to eat it.


Some of the components of some pet foods come from China. I wouldn't discount that as a source of difficulty. Remember back a few years when dogs and cats were being poisoned by melamine contamination in their food? China.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i put orders in a few days ago but mostly stuff to get the garden started

did order a gallon of Red Hot as i was out

If this goes long ill have fresh greens but i wanted to get starts going for outside anyway
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're already selling used toilet paper:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

shastacola: The online retailer said the increase in people shopping online is having a short-term impact on how it serves customers.


That's not really terrifying subby.

We'll

be the judge of that.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wow they banned large gatherings but I walk into work and this shiat is going on I'm calling the farking cops

[Fark user image 425x318]


LOL.

sadly, on the not LOL scale ...
CNN has aired (once per hour or so)  IHOP's  "St Patricks Day  Dine-In Pancake special" commercial.
you know, one of the TV news channels that is telling people the 50-person CDC guidance, is simultaneously telling them to go out and sit in a restaurant with 100+ capacity.
$$$$
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The biggest issue is the lack of truckers right now.  We still have the goods, just don't have enough people to get them where they need to be.


That's definitely a concern, yeah.  Right now, shipping companies like UPS and FedEx are actually doing pretty well, but if/when their package handlers and drivers start calling out sick, actually getting things out will become a major issue.  Honestly, it's why I'm kind of okay with people panic-buying food; once distribution gets kneecapped and stores aren't getting restocked as often, we're going to start running dry on produce and other perishable foods.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If anyone needs toilet paper I have a supply of artisanal 100% organic non-GMO gluten free TP for sale.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Even some cat food is behind order, FFS.

That's where we are. People are hoarding cat food. Very possibly because they believe they may eventually have to eat it.


Heh.  I just ordered two boxes of wet cat food last week so I'm getting a kick..

Had it the next day.  But my dress socks for work are delayed for another week. 🤷♂
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The empty shelves is because everybody is doing several weeks or more worth of shopping over the course of a few days.  Once everybody has their stockpile, distribution will normalize.  Usage of most of the products isn't going up.  So people will just be topping off their reserves with normal-level buying going forward.  Although people will probably panic-buy anything that hits shelves for the next week or so because they don't understand that.


To be fair, they've got to stock way up because it's going to be impossible to get out to shop once they've bricked up all their doors and windows.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

damageddude: puffy999: People are hoarding cat food.

And cat liter. Just because you eat cat food doesn't mean you have to use the pan.

/store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon


How can you tell the difference?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The biggest issue is the lack of truckers right now.  We still have the goods, just don't have enough people to get them where they need to be.


States will activate the National Guard to drive trucks if necessary.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: damageddude: puffy999: People are hoarding cat food.

And cat liter. Just because you eat cat food doesn't mean you have to use the pan.

/store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon

How can you tell the difference?


Better a pissed off cat than a pissed on cat.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

damageddude: /store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon


They can commiserate with my girls. We use pelletized corn litter (due to some human sensory issues) and stock is low of our brand at chewy.com at the best of times. Luckily, I don't think my cats are as fussy about their voiding environment as we are.

/They are pleased with the self-quarantine
//They no doubt send their support to your kitties through these tough times
///3 because some standards have to be upheld
 
Dinodork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Think things are bad now?

Wait 2 weeks. With everyone working from home we will rapidly deplete the Strategic Supply of Pens stolen from Work and Maybe Hotels.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: UNC_Samurai: damageddude: puffy999: People are hoarding cat food.

And cat liter. Just because you eat cat food doesn't mean you have to use the pan.

/store was out of BOTH my cats preferred food and kitty liter
//I'm going to have a few pissed off cats soon

How can you tell the difference?

Better a pissed off cat than a pissed on cat.


Well what's the point of having a cat if you don't plan on putting it to work after you run out of TP?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shastacola: The online retailer said the increase in people shopping online is having a short-term impact on how it serves customers.


That's not really terrifying subby.


No, but this statement from the WH is: "Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials."

Always assume the inverse of those iceholes say.
 
Bowen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: The funniest shiat today was my local store was stripped naked on loaves of bread.

But the shelves (right next to the bread) were stocked full because apparently bagels are not a bread product.

People are seriously stupid.


Our store has zero z-e-r-o cans of Polar seltzer but a virtually unlimited supply of Polar bottles and Canada Dry cans. It was kind of funny.
 
adj_m
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It'd take more than this weak ass-apocolypse to get me to order off Amazon. I've got a lifetime streak of never using that shiatty company and I'm not breaking it now.

/helps that everything is within walking distance already.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.


Get a sourdough starter going and you'll be set on yeast.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: I'm much more worried about people not being able to get what they want right now and starting to panic than I am of the actual virus.


Having worked disaster relief, people in fear and shock are ALWAYS the biggest issue.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My local grocery store has a tiny dog food section, they can fit only two bags of the product I buy, on the shelf at any one time.  My dog is medium big, and the bags are only 15 lbs.  I always try to keep one full bag as a spare, in case the store shelf is empty at the moment.  I don't want to be the customer asking them to check out back.

Well, it was time for dog food a few days ago, and the shelf had two bags of food on that shelf...and it took all my willpower not to grab both bags of dog food, to leave one for my neighbors and their dogs.

There's a pallet of it out back no doubt, and the shelves will be restocked overnight, and there will be more available in a few weeks when I need more.  The only thing I accomplish by hoarding is to screw up the grocery store manager in charge of ordering.  If I hoard now, and don't purchase again for three months, chances are they'll see that product just sitting on the shelf for three months, and maybe decide not to order it again, and suddenly I need to find a new source of the preferred dog food.

Hoarding is pretty much like punching yourself in the crotch.  Have enough provisions in your house, so you can go out in public, a bit less often, sure, that makes sense.  Don't hoard a years worth of product, if you're just going to go out in public every day, anyway.  That helps no one.
 
TelemonianAjax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm trying to find yeast, because baking is a good skill to have. And I'm having trouble. Good thing yeast is in the air and I can collect it.


I use a breadmaker for all the bread my family of 5 eats. Done it for years. Use the recipe your machine comes with, dont skip the vital wheat gluten, and you're halfway there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Well it's a good thing we're not in the middle of a trade war or anything...


Production from China has slowed so much that Amazon has been reduced to carrying only the legitimate version of products and not their silent Chinese knockoffs.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fark Amazon and that sweatshop owning business destroying bald fark.


Is bald fark the half-priced version of bare fark?
 
