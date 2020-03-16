 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Membership revoked   (washingtonpost.com)
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Members Only Commercial '88
Youtube PXk5j96ZZ18


Well...

...shiat.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I may still have my jacket.. though I'm sure it would be too tight now.  And may have a mothhole or two.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We were too poor for Members Only jackets.  We only had shiatty knock-offs made with the same fabric as parachute pants.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Is that a Members Only jacket? What are you the last member?
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A what?

<googles>

Oh, I see. A shell suit top. Classy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had one in teal.  And big clear plastic glasses to see through.  Attractive.
 
