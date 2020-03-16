 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   CBP: how not to do social distancing   (npr.org) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Chicago, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, World Health Organization, United Airlines, O'Hare International Airport, Illinois, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

1706 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're boned.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airports/airlines are a little behind the curve on figuring things out. But they do eventually

Just take post-9/11 airline security, for instance...In a few months those security lines will be a breeze, taking no time at all.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so the experience flying through O'Hare appears to have improved slightly, if you're only waiting six hours in inexplicable lines.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's becoming apparent that people in the incubating period, showing no symptoms, are transmitting the virus.

Good luck to you all. Yikes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.


That, and hastily making a screening policy without thinking about the details.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.


Flights are going to get cancelled left and right because so many countries are closing their borders to visitors.  Are you promising to go pick up any Americans left stranded once that happens?
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of CBP, has anyone checked on the status at any of the internment camps, or has the government effectively shut down any news coming out of them anymore?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not imagine that there was disinfecting being done three times a day in these pictures. Hard plastic luggage...porous fabrics and carpets. Lots of people standing at desks using stair rails....warmed and moist air from all the extra people in a building...
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's easy for me to say, but I think I would have bailed and rented a car.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Speaking of CBP, has anyone checked on the status at any of the internment camps, or has the government effectively shut down any news coming out of them anymore?


We're going to be finding mass graves from them for the next few decades.

USA! USA! USA! USA!
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.

Flights are going to get cancelled left and right because so many countries are closing their borders to visitors.  Are you promising to go pick up any Americans left stranded once that happens?


I believe the implication made was that when the travel react dictions were announced from the Oval Office speech, it made no mention that Americans were exempt. They had to clarify that point afterwards on social media, but by that point many people went by the speech alone and assumed they would be stranded without extra money for sleeping arrangements in a foreign country if they didn't get back home before the deadline.

Had it been made clear in the speech that Americans could return home, that this ban only applied to foreign visitors planning to come to the US, then people *may* have been less likely to try to get the first flight back, causing a logjam at the airports, flattening the curve airport style so resources in screening weren't as stretched beyond capacity. I do say "may"  because It might have been the spike of illness in Europe that got people to panic instead, again, fearing getting sick and or running out of money in a foreign land they are stuck inside of.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As someone who is dropping their mom off to the airport this evening to get one of the last transatlantic flights before the eastern border effectively closes I am NOT getting a kick.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: react dictions


"Restrictions", autocorrect.

/React Dictions?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.


It's a bit more than partially.  I'd put most of the blame on his speech.  That created panic for people to come back home all at one time.  Countries in South America are starting to shut down, so there may be a different wave of travelers coming from the south this week.

I'm just happy that Atlanta isn't in the news over this stuff.  We're doing things a bit different from Chicago, JFK, Dulles, and others.  It appears to be paying off as well.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.

Flights are going to get cancelled left and right because so many countries are closing their borders to visitors.  Are you promising to go pick up any Americans left stranded once that happens?

I believe the implication made was that when the travel react dictions were announced from the Oval Office speech, it made no mention that Americans were exempt. They had to clarify that point afterwards on social media, but by that point many people went by the speech alone and assumed they would be stranded without extra money for sleeping arrangements in a foreign country if they didn't get back home before the deadline.

Had it been made clear in the speech that Americans could return home, that this ban only applied to foreign visitors planning to come to the US, then people *may* have been less likely to try to get the first flight back, causing a logjam at the airports, flattening the curve airport style so resources in screening weren't as stretched beyond capacity. I do say "may"  because It might have been the spike of illness in Europe that got people to panic instead, again, fearing getting sick and or running out of money in a foreign land they are stuck inside of.


It wouldn't matter because Europe is also shutting down flights.  SAS shut down all flights.  Other European carriers were flying empty planes on "ghost flights" until EU regulators told them they could keep their airport slots without doing that. American Airlines is cancelling 75% of international flights.  All the carriers are doing similar things, and the flights are just not going to be there in a week or two.  People were going to panic regardless of how clear the exemption for citizens and permanent residents was.
 
eiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You enjoyed our previous hit: security theater. Now enjoy our newest hit: corona virus theater.

This is a classic example of doing something to be seen to be doing something without any thought about effectiveness or the possibility of unforeseen consequences.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: I guess it's easy for me to say, but I think I would have bailed and rented a car.


These are arrivals.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: It wouldn't matter because Europe is also shutting down flights.  SAS shut down all flights.  Other European carriers were flying empty planes on "ghost flights" until EU regulators told them they could keep their airport slots without doing that. American Airlines is cancelling 75% of international flights.  All the carriers are doing similar things, and the flights are just not going to be there in a week or two.  People were going to panic regardless of how clear the exemption for citizens and permanent residents was.


Yeah, it was probably inevitable. Likely just the loss of control, not being able to do what you came there for, seeing death rates spike, all while being away from home(land)...all the unknowns at play alone would set people off to get back to the devils we know...
 
thornhill
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brosephus: fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.

It's a bit more than partially.  I'd put most of the blame on his speech.  That created panic for people to come back home all at one time.  Countries in South America are starting to shut down, so there may be a different wave of travelers coming from the south this week.

I'm just happy that Atlanta isn't in the news over this stuff.  We're doing things a bit different from Chicago, JFK, Dulles, and others.  It appears to be paying off as well.


Exactly.

It was actually pretty reasonable to believe that you had to get home ASAP or risk being locked out of the country. And context matters. Since day 1 Trump has been imposing travel bans - of course people thought this was going to be an extreme policy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not flyin, boatin or even driving my car right now to go anywherez period.  I'm staying home where I know I'm safe from any and all Flu bugs running around out there.

I can hunker down for a couple of months or till the Rabbits quit breeding, the chickens/ducks quit laying & the freezer is empty of the deer/pork I put in last year.

So you all can keep sneezing, coughing and a spreading this shat
by not staying home or whatever you do to stay away from each other.

There is plenty of work I can do that been a need mending & when I run outta screws I'll order some rather than going to my local hardware store.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.


His exacy words were "There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings"

https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/​d​onald-trump-speech-transcript-on-coron​avirus-ban-on-europe-travel

On one hand I'd say he should have emphasized that more.  On the other I have zero faith more than a handful would have listened.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.

His exacy words were "There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings"

https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/d​onald-trump-speech-transcript-on-coron​avirus-ban-on-europe-travel

On one hand I'd say he should have emphasized that more.  On the other I have zero faith more than a handful would have listened.


Neither should we have any faith that the news media will report POTUS's words accurately, no matter how many Americans may die in the process.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump not making it immediately clear in his speech about the travel ban that Americans were exempt is partially to blame for this.

Flights are going to get cancelled left and right because so many countries are closing their borders to visitors.  Are you promising to go pick up any Americans left stranded once that happens?


Oh please.  If push came to shove the government would charter flights to get them out, much like they did with the American cruise ship passengers from Japan, as well as California.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.