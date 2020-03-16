 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Sorry, folks, Los Angeles is closed. The empty freeways should have told you. Fark needs a "Here we go" tag   (deadline.com) divider line
21
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's the forecast for next 2 weeks, based on Italian experience

https://imgur.com/gallery/YhSxXYe
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I, along with thousands of others here, are well and truly farked.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I went to the movies the other day I was not concerned about social distancing.  The place was empty.

/wiped down the arm rests with a cloroxed paper towel
//didn't touch anything else
///am I going to die?
////soon?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Empty freeways?   Don't you mean a "Here We Don't Go" tag?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: I, along with thousands of others here, are well and truly farked.


(._.)
 
Alcaste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got our first case confirmed last night, a student in his 30s. I'm about to start a new job in a cramped office setting.

Time to get sick!
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Getting a kick something something

/Anybody got some bootstraps I can borrow?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here we go"?

has subby not watched the news for the last week or two?  California is not the center of the universe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a "Virus" tag.

Until then, I suggest we use the Wheaton tag.

\ Love ya, Wil!
\\ You know it's the Fark thing to do!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Here's the forecast for next 2 weeks, based on Italian experience

https://imgur.com/gallery/YhSxXYe


As a pharmacy tech, I'm just thrilled about going to work today.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we don't have the option of not working.

We're minimizing the number of interactions we have.  When I get to work, I plan to wipe everything in the office down with bleach spray before settling in.  I still have to hit pharmacy for meds.  Wondering if it's safe to get something to eat on the way in this evening or if I should just carry my own food.  Was really craving chinese.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alcaste: We got our first case confirmed last night, a student in his 30s. I'm about to start a new job in a cramped office setting.

Time to get sick!


Godspeed.  Stock up on Gatorade and soda crackers.

See you on the other side, Ray
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I, along with thousands of others here, are well and truly farked.


Well you shouldn't be. You're supposed to be avoiding other people.

Wanker.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can you imagine how bad it would be if the freeways were never built and everyone got around by standing cheek to jowl on the red line?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boss still wants me out there next week.  Was supposed to be out there now, but I already told him to fark off once.

Company cancelled travel to Asia a week and a half ago, just cancelled travel to Europe last night.  Hoping they cancel any travel to domestic hot zones in the next few days.


/Yeah my company sucks.  Anyone have any sys engineer jobs around New England?
 
IlGreven
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When are we closing all non-essential manufacturing?

/Oh, that's right.  That would make our stock price go down, so just wash your hands and come on in or you're fired!
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "Here we go"?

has subby not watched the news for the last week or two?  California is not the center of the universe.


Try telling that to a "Californacater" whom has moved into a place w/out a strip mall, any brand spanking new stores, town sewer system or town wide water system either.

The small town I'm a mile away from, the stores still have wooden floors that creak when you walk on em. A bunch of em moved in and wanted to change all of that & jack up the price of land or homes. We banded together and told em no that we want what we all came here to find.  They still haven't done any of the crap they wanted to do at all!!!
Fark em if ya don't like what you see then stay or move elsewheres we don't want your crap!!!!!!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Insain2: abhorrent1: "Here we go"?

has subby not watched the news for the last week or two?  California is not the center of the universe.

Try telling that to a "Californacater" whom has moved into a place w/out a strip mall, any brand spanking new stores, town sewer system or town wide water system either.

The small town I'm a mile away from, the stores still have wooden floors that creak when you walk on em. A bunch of em moved in and wanted to change all of that & jack up the price of land or homes. We banded together and told em no that we want what we all came here to find.  They still haven't done any of the crap they wanted to do at all!!!
Fark em if ya don't like what you see then stay or move elsewheres we don't want your crap!!!!!!


Crap like working sewers and a public water supply? You know, functional infrastructure?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Insain2: abhorrent1: "Here we go"?

has subby not watched the news for the last week or two?  California is not the center of the universe.

Try telling that to a "Californacater" whom has moved into a place w/out a strip mall, any brand spanking new stores, town sewer system or town wide water system either.

The small town I'm a mile away from, the stores still have wooden floors that creak when you walk on em. A bunch of em moved in and wanted to change all of that & jack up the price of land or homes. We banded together and told em no that we want what we all came here to find.  They still haven't done any of the crap they wanted to do at all!!!
Fark em if ya don't like what you see then stay or move elsewheres we don't want your crap!!!!!!

Crap like working sewers and a public water supply? You know, functional infrastructure?


Working sewers? Now that there is no TP, what's the point.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
