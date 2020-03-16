 Skip to content
(Patch)   New York City's closed. Statue of Liberty out front shoulda told ya   (patch.com) divider line
13
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Broadway was the tipping point. As Broadway goes, so goes the City.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
next week:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who is that minimum-wage-making no-insurance-having germ factory who can't afford to take time off hacking into your to-go order?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
americaniconstemeple.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But yesterday Dickless Nunes said "It's a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easy," on Fox State Propaganda Broadcasting.

/I think this word "closed" does not mean what you think it means
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: But yesterday Dickless Nunes said "It's a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easy," on Fox State Propaganda Broadcasting.

/I think this word "closed" does not mean what you think it means


Just do what Maddow tells you to do. You'll be better off!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any guesses on how many survive?
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just adore a penthouse view.
Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only way I could have "Escaped" from De-toilet was by watching this show when I was a kid!!!
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All the introverted stoners are really confused why their neighbors are home right now.

/go away!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We held a concert out in Brooklyn.
To watch the island bridges blow"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Insain2: I just adore a penthouse view.
Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue[Fark user image image 400x300]
The only way I could have "Escaped" from De-toilet was by watching this show when I was a kid!!!


Every time my supposed smart phone dials a number, the rickety, ancient-sounding tone they still use reminds me of Green Acres.
 
