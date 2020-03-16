 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Try this trick to stop touching your face. You're touching it now, aren't you. AREN'T YOU   (theatlantic.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Hygiene, Hand sanitizer, Hand washing, much time, first sign, second sign, colleague Grace Cormier, best practices  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 4:31 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

avoid listening to politicians
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spring allergies have already started.  My face itches.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll touch your face. With what do you want me touch your face. Repeatedly. And lovingly.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not my face I'm touching...
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ya know, this is the one time the Atlantic could have taken a page from BuzzFeed. That was the first "try this one weird trick" article I left without learning the dumb trick that wasn't going to work anyways.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shiat on your hands. Don't clean it off. Let it dry.

You're welcome.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been wearing my racquetball goggles. Makes it hard to touch my eyes. Also almost keeps crap out of them.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wear a mask. Duh.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"And if your right hand causes you to stumble, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to go into hell."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.