(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Craps   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
20
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the initial wave of panic is done, we're going to see the death count soar when people see cheap prices on everything travel related, unless there's already a vaccine available.

I'd be willing to bet on it, but, you know...
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Online casino memberships should hit it big.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: When the initial wave of panic is done, we're going to see the death count soar when people see cheap prices on everything travel related, unless there's already a vaccine available.

I'd be willing to bet on it, but, you know...


After this round of mayhem is over, and it hasn't started yet, there will be little pockets and clusters of people with the virus.

If.... by that time we have some kind of testing capacity, it probably won't freak everyone out because they can back-trace the cases and test and quarantine.

And since Trump will probably still be president, the cdc will have shipped 45million test kits while only having run 265 actual tests. In that case, every new outbreak is going to shut down the entire region it was found.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: puffy999: When the initial wave of panic is done, we're going to see the death count soar when people see cheap prices on everything travel related, unless there's already a vaccine available.

I'd be willing to bet on it, but, you know...

After this round of mayhem is over, and it hasn't started yet, there will be little pockets and clusters of people with the virus.

If.... by that time we have some kind of testing capacity, it probably won't freak everyone out because they can back-trace the cases and test and quarantine.

And since Trump will probably still be president, the cdc will have shipped 45million test kits while only having run 265 actual tests. In that case, every new outbreak is going to shut down the entire region it was found.


notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. Id love to drive down there to witness this! New York would be the other place.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A colleague of mine is in Vegas right now. Friday to monday. Big weekend.

Bet he comes back with something.

He will be pleased that he got in before they got shut down.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a bunch of Chinese high rollers who are holed up in the top floors?  The casinos in Australia do.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart, people who visit casinos are bad at estimating odds and long term planning.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlantic city will remain open since not more than 50 people gather there at one time.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark. Fark. Caesar's and all of the other properties will follow suit, or likely be sued at some point if they don't. Looks like I'll need to brush up on my online tournaments. Well, I guess it's necessary to suffer for.

Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: When the initial wave of panic is done, we're going to see the death count soar when people see cheap prices on everything travel related, unless there's already a vaccine available.

I'd be willing to bet on it, but, you know...


Fall/winter is round two and humanity is going to get farked by a chainsaw. Can't tell if that makes me pessimistic or optimistic, but the important part is I have the excuse I need to continue staying home and not leaving my computer.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wynn resorts also are going to shut down.
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Wynn resorts also are going to shut down.


Don't worry their student loan maintenance department will keep them afloat in these trying times.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: When the initial wave of panic is done, we're going to see the death count soar when people see cheap prices on everything travel related, unless there's already a vaccine available.

I'd be willing to bet on it, but, you know...


Shiat. I cancelled a trip to LA, San Diego and Phoenix yesterday. Briefly thd Mrs Fan and I said fark it, leave the kids (their schools are out until 4/20 as of today) and lets go to Vegas.

Well goddammit I can't get out of this shiatpile burg if I tried apparently. So much for my 50th b-day party in two weeks. Looks like its going to be a beach kegger with 40 old-assed friends instead.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That Florida guy who missed out on skiing in Colorado wanted to stop in Vegas on the way home.

He's probably shedding corvid-19 as he zig zags across America.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My mom said she had a cash reserve because she hadn't been up to Winstar (Indian casino North of Dallas) because she felt sick last week. I pointed out she shouldn't be up there until the current panic is over. Her gated seniors community has canceled everything social and the grill for the time being, and she's a spring chicken over there.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Don't they have a bunch of Chinese high rollers who are holed up in the top floors?  The casinos in Australia do.


Closing the main casino may not mean closing private tables.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I learned from my mother that I have two pairs of cousins flying from here in Ohio to Vegas - today? yesterday? - not sure exactly. Dumb as farking hell. I hope they get there just in time to see everything close down right before their eyes, just to emphasize how colossally and irredeemably stupid they are.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What spreads in Vegas stays in Vegas.
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
