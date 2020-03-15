 Skip to content
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Please please have the recipe involve breaking old thermometers to start and best choices for fertilizers to put the heated mercury in. DNRTA
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Please please have the recipe involve breaking old thermometers to start and best choices for fertilizers to put the heated mercury in. DNRTA


It was "Dr." Oz, so that would have been as useful as what he actually said.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ltnor: eurotrader: Please please have the recipe involve breaking old thermometers to start and best choices for fertilizers to put the heated mercury in. DNRTA

It was "Dr." Oz, so that would have been as useful as what he actually said.


He actually is a Dr. ...like Dr. Ben Carson.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A reminder that Dr. Oz is such a shameless money grubbing quack that there were actual Congressional hearings about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DIY vaccine?  Da fuq?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Washing you hands is good advice. Dr. Oz is a quack. Trump is an honest man.

Two of those statements are true.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: ltnor: eurotrader: Please please have the recipe involve breaking old thermometers to start and best choices for fertilizers to put the heated mercury in. DNRTA

It was "Dr." Oz, so that would have been as useful as what he actually said.

He actually is a Dr. ...like Dr. Ben Carson.


And Dr Drew, Dr Phil and Dr Laura!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Grrr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: DIY vaccine?  Da fuq?


For a virus... yup
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it contain equal parts blackjack and hookers?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a DIY vaccine ... it's that powerful ... that's the best way to stay out of it ... but," he emphasized, "the most important thing is social distancing."

As if no one knows, that's not what vaccines are, that's prevention.  No sh*t, goddamit Dr. Oz you're an idiot.

We actually want to make right now a digital vaccine

Wat.

"[If] they can tell us exactly whose going to vote for who[m] and how to target them, they can definitely tell us who's at risk for getting coronavirus," Oz said.

WAT!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that Dr. Oz is such a shameless money grubbing quack that there were actual Congressional hearings about it.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


It's disturbing that it didn't end his TV career
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another person that needs their head aerated.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Nutz!! Bet he's the one who ordered those fake kits that got busted in LA.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, dr. oz on fox.  What was he peddling?  That rape is a cure for Covid-19?

DNRTA, but anything I could randomly write has more truth than anything that comes from the mouth of that quack on rape news.

Did I mention that everyone on fox is a rapist?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all Trump voters wore their MAGA hats, social distancing would be 50% easier.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Why are they giving this quack a platform.  He's going to get people killed.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Why are they giving this quack a platform.  He's going to get people killed.


He's going to get Fox News viewers killed. It's a stretch to call them people.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fox propagating fake news??
Say it isn't so!

/those of you dealing with family who are infected...with Foxvirus, good luck convincing them this isn't a vaccine
//otherwise use reverse psychology and tell them that this will give them autism.
 
Victoly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

enry: DIY vaccine?  Da fuq?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ltnor: eurotrader: Please please have the recipe involve breaking old thermometers to start and best choices for fertilizers to put the heated mercury in. DNRTA

It was "Dr." Oz, so that would have been as useful as what he actually said.


Strike one: it's Fox News.

Strike two: it's Dr. Oz.

...He talks about hand-washing and social distancing. Thank you, Billy Bejeezus.
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

